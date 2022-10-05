Life
shoppingHome and Gardenhomebathroomsstorage

In Need Of Narrow Bathroom Storage? 16 Buys That Fit The Smallest Spaces

Slimline cupboards or shelves are essential when you’re working with very little wall.

Shopping Writer

Slimline storage solutions for the smallest of bathrooms.
Mixed Retailers
Slimline storage solutions for the smallest of bathrooms.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’ve got a bathroom that’s on the small side, then it can be hard to find cabinets and shelving units slim enough to meet your desired dimensions.

Clearly, it’s possible to get around this by getting something custom built to fit your exact measurements — but there are actually a surprising amount of (far cheaper) ready-made bathroom storage solutions available.

Whether you’re in need of a non-bulky box for your bog roll, a slim cabinet where the clean towels can live, or some narrow shelving to show-off all your lotions and potions, there’s sure to be a solution in this list that works for you.

1
Argos
Fit everything you need in this simple wicker four-drawer unit
This storage tower makes the perfect addition to any share house. It’s just 18cm in width, with four identically sized deep drawers that slide out easily and the coastal seagrass finish feels bang-on for a bathroom.
£20 from Argos
2
Amazon
Keep toiletries tucked away in this small cabinet
Super simple, this slim cabinet is perfect for bathroom storage. I love that it’s got a little drawer, as well as two shelves hidden behind a shutter-style door. Plus, reviewers seem to love how easy it is to put together!
£39.99 from Amazon
3
Dunelm
Use a sleek slimline trolley to display all your lotions and potions
Although it’s been designed with the kitchen in mind, I reckon this trolley would work really well as a narrow storage solution for the bathroom. It’s got three shelves for displaying anything from toiletries to towels, and is also only 23 centimetres in width.
£35 from Dunelm
4
Argos
Go for a boho bathroom with this slim bamboo toilet roll box
At just 17cm wide, this bamboo storage box makes the perfect spot for storing your extra toilet rolls. Made from solid wood, I can’t get enough of the gorgeous women detailing, and can see it making a fabulous addition to a jungle-inspired bathroom.
£22 from Argos
5
Amazon
Or pick one that also doubles as a toilet roll holder
This slightly more traditional option has space for storing toilet rolls, as well as a holder to attach the one that’s currently in use. Inside, there are two storage shelves, and the door closes with a magnetic latch — so you can be sure no loo rolls will come tumbling out.
£22.95 from Amazon
6
Wayfair
Hide the kids' bath toys in this elegant four-drawer cabinet
A simple yet effective piece of storage, this four-drawer unit comes in this gorgeous grey finish, and boasts tongue and groove panelling that’ll add a touch of elegance. The drawers are all really spacious, so they’re great for storing all manner of clutter.
£52.99 from Wayfair
7
John Lewis & Partners
Tuck this caddy next to the toilet to store sanitary products
Caddies are great for storing smaller bits and bobs, and I love that they can be easily moved around. This bamboo beauty boasts three shelves and is the perfect size for storing your tampons or sanitary towels, or bigger items like bottles and hand towels.
£55 from John Lewis & Partners
8
Wilko
Or go for this more affordable option that’s got great reviews
But if you’re after a significantly less costly caddy solution, then give this Wilko one a try. It’s made from durable iron, has three equal sized storage baskets, and comes in a stylish matt grey finish.
£16 from Wilko
9
Amazon
Store everything from towels to toiletries on this simple bamboo unit
If you’re living in a rental and shelving isn’t an option, this simple bamboo shelf makes the perfect spot for storing your towels. The best thing is that you can choose your preferred height for each shelf, so it’s a completely customisable solution.
£39.99 from Amazon
10
Argos
Combine storage and style with this ladder and mirror unit
My bottles of toner, cleanser, and night cream are far too pretty to be tucked away in a cabinet – so I’m happy to display them. This bamboo ladder has four spacious white shelves, and a handy disk mirror right at the top. I love it!
£65 from Argos
11
Amazon
Maximise that tiny gap next to the toilet with this slide-out unit
Didn’t think it was possible to find a bathroom cabinet that’s only 14cm wide? Think again! This cleverly designed cabinet has slide-out shelving with different tiers for fitting all your lotions and potions. Plus, it’s also got a drawer, and flip-up lid.
£64.99 from Amazon
12
Dunelm
Complement an industrial aesthetic with this tall and slim unit
Often referred to as a ‘tallboy’, these kinds of lanky cabinets are popular in narrow bathrooms. This one looks super chic with its oak effect and black metal frame, and has three display shelves, as well as three hidden behind a handle-free door.
£169 from Dunelm
13
Wayfair
Or try this other tall option with even more hidden storage
If you’re after a significantly cheaper solution, then this tall cabinet boasts very similar dimensions. It’s a little more basic in design, but has four shelves hidden behind shaker-style cabinet doors, as well as one left open for display.
£82.99 from Wayfair
14
Amazon
Use this simple and narrow unit to keep toiletries in easy reach
Measuring just 11cm wide, this slimline solution is guaranteed to fit in any small gap or space your bathroom has to offer. Reviewers seem to love how easy it is to put together, and that it can fit a surprising amount of bottles!
£19.99 from Amazon
15
Dunelm
Make the most of all nooks and crannies with this corner cabinet
If you’re limited on wall space, then another way to sneak in extra storage in any unused corners. A great space-saving solution, this small cabinet has two open shelves for everyday items, and two more hidden behind a slatted wood-effect door.
£89 from Dunelm
16
Amazon
And don’t forget about that dead space above the loo
Again — this isn’t technically a ‘slimline’ solution, but if you’re lacking in free wall space you should definitely build this three-tier shelving unit around your toilet. Plus, with its faux wood effect, it's a lot nicer than many stainless steel alternatives.
£51.99 from Amazon
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction