18 Anything-But-Bog-Standard Buys To Transform Your Tiny Downstairs Loo

A compact downstairs loo is a common feature in a lot of modern homes. Obviously, it’s a privilege to have that extra toilet, but when it’s on the somewhat small side, it can be difficult to maximise the space, can’t it?

The room might be small but when it’s one of the places you use the most, don’t brush it aside as not worth making an effort on. With the right design and a few well thought-out accessories, you can transform your teeny, tiny loo from a distinctly bog-standard space into somewhere more stylish and salubrious.

To help you nail this decor challenge, we’ve rounded up a selection of best buys.