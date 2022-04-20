Life
18 Anything-But-Bog-Standard Buys To Transform Your Tiny Downstairs Loo

Make more of your teeny tiny toilet with these space-saving, style enhancing best buys.

A compact downstairs loo is a common feature in a lot of modern homes. Obviously, it’s a privilege to have that extra toilet, but when it’s on the somewhat small side, it can be difficult to maximise the space, can’t it?

The room might be small but when it’s one of the places you use the most, don’t brush it aside as not worth making an effort on. With the right design and a few well thought-out accessories, you can transform your teeny, tiny loo from a distinctly bog-standard space into somewhere more stylish and salubrious.

To help you nail this decor challenge, we’ve rounded up a selection of best buys.

1
Amazon
Add a large mirror
Make the space look larger (and reflect more light into the room) with a big mirror hung on the wall.
Get it from Amazon for £35.90
2
Amazon
Save space with the right storage
Not got room for a full-size vanity? How about fitting a mini floating one instead? This design is perfect for adding a little extra storage to a smaller bathroom space.
Get it from Amazon for £109.99
3
Amazon
Opt for some super soft hand towels
Upgrade your hand towels with these 100% cotton, scrumptiously soft ones by Catherine Lansfield, featuring a classy striped design.
Get it from Amazon for £15
4
Amazon
Prevent bad smells with this odour trapping spritz
For keeping your little loo smelling fresh, a bottle of Air Wick VIPoo odour diffuser is a must-have.
Get it from Amazon for £14.50
5
Amazon
Add some greenery with this hanging plant
Pop a hook in the ceiling, add an indoor hanging basket, and enjoy a little greenery in your downstairs loo with a ‘string of pearls’ indoor plant.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
6
Amazon
These gorgeous glass pump bottles
Add a sense of luxury to your loo with these amber glass pump bottles, perfect for filling with your liquid hand soap of choice.
Get one from Amazon for £9 each
7
Amazon
Add a sense of luxury with this soft close toilet seat
For preventing the toilet seat slamming down after use, this quick release, anti-bacterial toilet seat is a great buy.
Get it from Amazon for £32.99
8
Amazon
Make a statement with this botanical wallpaper
For easily updating your walls, this sticky back plastic roll of vinyl wallpaper is ideal. It’s simple to use, easy to remove, and instantly transforms the vibe of your space.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
9
Amazon
Use these simple storage box to keep your loo tidy
Pop this little box down the side of your loo and use it to store all those bathroom essentials you want to keep out of sight.
Get it from Amazon for £15.55 (was £18.88)
10
Amazon
Add space with a corner sink
To save space in a smaller room, this nifty sink is a great buy. Moving your sink to the corner should free up some valuable space.
Get it from Amazon for £69.99
11
Amazon
Save space with this vertical toilet roll holder
This sleek black toilet roll holder is ideal for keeping your loo rolls organised and in order. Thanks to its vertical design, it's a real space-saver.
Get it from Amazon for £22.95
12
Amazon
Use stick-on tiles to create an easy accent wall
Breathe new life into the small space with an eye-catching accent wall. For a quick transformative, these 'peel and stick' wall tiles are super chic and stylish
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
13
Amazon
Opt for the perfect colour
Add a sense of serenity and calm to your downstairs loo with a nature-inspired paint hue, like this delicate duck egg blue-green tone.
Get it from Amazon for £20
14
Amazon
Add a little sass with these quirky prints
This three-pack of simple (and quirky) prints are perfect for hanging in your loo.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
15
Amazon
Save space with these adhesive hooks
Instead of fitting a bulky rail for your hand towels, opt for floating hooks instead.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99 (was £11.59)
16
Amazon
Keep your loo sparkling with this easy-use toilet brush
It might not be a ‘sexy’ buy, but every loo needs a toilet brush. This silicone, super flexible design from Joseph Joseph features a D-shaped head, ideal for reaching every corner of your loo.
Get it from Amazon for £18.75 (was £24)
17
Amazon
Give the space a spa-like vibe with this hand cream
For more of a spa-like vibe, add some Neal's Yard Remedies hand lotion to your sink. FYI, it smells amazing and the bottles are absolutely gorgeous.
Get it from Amazon for £14
18
Amazon
Make a statement with these self-adhesive floor tiles
Swap out your dull, drab flooring for something more eye-catching with these bold 'peel and stick' floor tiles.
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
