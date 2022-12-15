Life
24 Cheap And Simple Home Hacks To Minimise The Never-Ending Mess

Psst, we’ve rounded up the best buys to guarantee you a mess-free home.

Mess minimising buys that you're going to love
Mess minimising buys that you're going to love

What is it about clutter? No matter how much how much storage space your home has, the bits and bobs soon start to mount up. It’s a problem that all too many of us are uncomfortably conscious of.

Whether it’s a tangled mess of cables winding across the floor or pan lids constantly falling out of the kitchen cupboards whenever you open the door, staying organised can feel impossible at times.

The good news? There is light at the end of the tunnel. Because, believe it or not, with a few low-cost buys, you can quickly take control of the mess and organise every aspect of your home, from the kitchen to the bathroom – and all the corridors and corners between.

1
Amazon
These silicone gap fillers
They'll stop any crumbs or mess from falling between your counter space.
£9.99 for a pack of two at Amazon
2
Amazon
This surface protecting drip mat
Catch any water that would usually form around your tap thanks to this silicone mat.
£8.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This mess-containing food mat
Check out this non-slip mat for your pets bowls. It has a raised edge too, so any mess is contained.
£8.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
These space-saving shoe holders
Stack your shoes neatly thanks to these adjustable shoe racks.
£15.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This floor-saving drip tray
Speaking of shoes, save your floors from being a victim to muddy puddles thanks to this drip tray.
£9.59 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Not to be dramatic but these removable oven liners change everything
If you're tired of constantly scraping burnt bits of food off the bottom of your oven, check out these removable liners that can be cleaned with just a wipe.
£7.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
These silicone liners that will save on the washing up
These silicone liners are designed to fit into your air fryer so you can easily remove and wash them when needed.
£9.87 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This genius cooking spoon holder
Check out this spoon rest so you can save yourself the job of wiping food mess off your counters.
£4.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This mini vac for keeping your keyboard grime-free
If you work from home, I predict you'll appreciate this desktop vacuum to make any crumbs vanish.
£10.88 at Amazon
10
Amazon
How cool are these stick-on cable holders?
These adhesive cable tidies will stop your wires from getting tangled or sliding off your desk.
£6.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This life-changing wire organiser
And for any other unsightly wires across your home, check out this tidy box that will hide them out of view.
£9.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This quick and easy to use lint roller
Remove any pet hair from your carpet or sofa thanks to this lint roller.
£2.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
This super useful lid organiser
Use this nifty organiser to store any lids that usually end up in the back of your cupboard!
£12.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This easy-store rack for keeping your cupboards organised
And this rack can be used to house your pots and pans. It's ideal for smaller spaces.
£12.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This seriously compact cutlery tray
Joseph Joseph's tiered cutlery tray will have your utensils neatly organised, leaving more room in your drawer.
£16 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This multi-purpose, raspberry-scented cleaning paste
This viral cleaning paste will leave your home sparkling clean, all the way from your bathroom tiles to your pots and pans.
£4.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This ultra powerful electric cleaning brush that will quickly blast away grime
I recommend pairing it with this electric cleaning brush to reach every nook and cranny. It has four interchangeable heads for various jobs.
£18.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
These super useful fridge organisers
If you spend your free time on TikTok, you've probably seen these organisers that will make your fridge look like it's straight out of a homeware magazine.
£14.00 at Amazon
19
Amazon
These food caddy boxes
You can also sort your teabags out with this storage box that has different compartments.
£13.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
This grime-fighting dishwasher powder
Give your dishwasher a deep clean thanks to Dr. Beckmann's powder that will reduce the buildup of limescale and bad odours.
£3.30 at Amazon
21
Amazon
This chaos-preventing drawer organisers that you'll thank yourself for buying
If your sock drawer screams chaos, then you might want to consider investing in these drawer dividers.
£11.49 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This easy-drain sink caddy that boasts plenty of storage space
This kitchen sink caddy has a removable tray to drain any excess water. It also has a handy rail so your dishcloth can dry between uses.
£13.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This seriously nifty organiser for under the sink
Add this expandable under-the-sink organiser to your basket if you're getting weary of constantly scrambling to find what you need.
£13.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
This simple scoop basket with a suction attachment for easier storage
Finally, if there are bath toys ruining the relaxing atmosphere, then check out this scoop basket. The mesh material allows water to drain, meaning no mould will form.
£14.75 at Amazon
