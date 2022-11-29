Life
23 Affordable Christmas Home Decor Buys That All Cost Under £10

When it comes to decking the halls on a budget, Amazon has got you covered!

Christmas decor from Amazon
Christmas decor from Amazon

With December nearly upon us, I’m really getting in the mood to start making some small festive additions and swaps to my space. But considering any buys I make will only be on show for a month (before going back in storage until next Christmas) I really don’t see the point in spending loads of money.

So, I’ve scoured Amazon in search of some bargains. From tree skirts and festive fairy lights, to more unique bits like Santa hat glass toppers, and snowflake window stickers, you’ll find everything you need in this list to do up your digs for the festive season — without completely blowing the budget.

1
This welcoming Santa Claus doormat
It's important the big man knows where to find you, so lead him in the right direction with this cute doormat.
£9.99 from Amazon
2
This set of six cork fairy lights
Give old wine bottles a festive glow up by filling them with these short strings of LED lights — each finished off with a cork for added effect.
£8.99 for a pack of six from Amazon
3
This gorgeous smelling festive candle
Fill your home with notes of pine and warm spices thanks to Yankee Candle's candlelit cabin scent.
£7.49 from Amazon
4
This giant wax melt that smells delicious
Speaking of festive scents, check out Yankee Candle's Christmas cookie melt cup. It's basically a giant wax melt that smells delicious.
£4.99 from Amazon
5
These four festive gnome ornaments
Whether you pop them on your tree, hang them from doorhandles, or display them on a shelf, this sweet set of four knitted gnomes will definitely bring the festive cheer.
£8.99 from Amazon
6
This sweet set of mini pine trees and string lights
Check out these artificial bottle pine trees that will turn your home into a winter wonderland, and also come with some pretty string lights.
£9.99 from Amazon
7
This wooden countdown calendar
Kids will love helping count down the days until Christmas with this cute wooden snowman calendar. Plus, it'll just look really nice on a shelf.
£9.99 from Amazon
8
This gorgeous advent candle
Or if you're looking for a slightly different kind of countdown, then go for this advent candle that you can burn down a little bit each day of December.
£7.95 from Amazon
9
This knitted plaid Christmas tree skirt
Take your tree decorating to the next level with this festive Christmas tree skirt – perfect for hiding those unsightly legs or stands.
£6.99 at Amazon
10
This cute wicker basket
Take your festive sweets and chocolates out of their tin, and display them in this cute wicker basket, instead.
£5.99 from Amazon
11
This set of mini decorative stockings
In this pack, you'll get 12 mini stockings that'll look great hanging from a fireplace. Alternatively, you could even use them to give out secret Santa gifts.
£8.99 from Amazon
12
These festive pine cone fairy lights
Now that it gets darker a lot earlier, you can make your home feel cosy with these pine cone and twig fairy lights.
£9.99 from Amazon
13
This set of funny Santa hat glass toppers
If you're expecting guests this Christmas, then spread some festive cheer with this set of ten Santa hat glass toppers, which you can also write names on and use as place settings.
£3.49 from Amazon
14
This pack of reusable snowflake window stickers
This pack comes with 57 reusable stickers for your mirrors and windows, and are guaranteed to give your home a lovely festive outlook.
£2.49 from Amazon
15
This rustic wooden reindeer and Christmas tree garland
Dainty and unique, I can't get enough of this gorgeous little wooden garland, and can see it looking lovely in a nursery or child's bedroom.
£9.89 from Amazon
16
This set of festive utensil holders
These eight utensil holders are not only practical, but will also make a gloriously festive addition to your Christmas table.
£6.99 from Amazon
17
This suitably shimmery silver star topper
Add some extra sparkle to your tree thanks to this silver star topper. It looks really luxe, but is actually super affordable.
£9.49 from Amazon
18
This rose gold star topper
Or if you're going for a more modern vibe with your Christmas tree, then this rose gold one might be a better bet.
£4.99 from Amazon
19
This beautiful pre-lit garland
This festive garland boasts gorgeous berries and pine cone detailing, and a string of warm white LED lights. It would look amazing on your fireplace, or wrapped around the banister.
£9.99 from Amazon
20
This jumbo pack of artificial red berries
These artificial red berries can be used on your tree, in the wreath, as napkin ties, or even to add an extra special touch to your gift wrap. Best of all, you get a whopping 240 in a pack!
£8.99 from Amazon
21
These three festive wooden signs
Spruce up any boring shelves with this set of three wooden Christmas signs, that both kids and adults are bound to love.
£9.98 from Amazon
22
This wooden tree-shaped tray
For the festive season, I firmly believe that all treats should be served up on this sweet tree-shaped wooden tray.
£7.99 from Amazon
