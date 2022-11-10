Life
Can't Wait To Put Up Your Xmas Tree? These Gorgeous Decorations Will Give Your Home Some Extra Sparkle

For those who are already desperate to get all trimmed up for the festive season, we've got plenty of inspiration for you.

Now that Halloween and Bonfire Night are behind us, you might be starting to think about putting up your Christmas tree.

Yes, for some it might still be too early for the C-word, but there are plenty of others who can’t wait to dig the tinsel and baubles out of the loft and get trimming.

But, if like me, your collection of decorations could do with a bit of a refresh, you’ll be pleased to know you can pick up lots of great decs for low prices, in addition to a few more pricey statement items, should you want to splurge.

I’ve scoured the web for some fabulous new additions that will look gorgeous in any home, and here’s my festive favourites...

1
Dunelm
These floating candles
These LED flickering candles can be hung on your Christmas tree or around your home for a wonderfully merry and bright vibe.
£15 for 10 at Dunelm
2
Dunelm
This Love Island-esque sign
If Love Island ever did a Christmas version of the show, this Merry neon wall light would not look out of place in the villa.
£20 at Dunelm
3
Amazon
This giant pack of baubles
If you're a fan of pink hues, glitter and champagne shades, then this bumper pack of baubles will add some serious glamour to your festive look.
£8.99 at Amazon
4
Dunelm
This jolly Christmas tree mat
If you really want to give the presents under your tree even more of a stage, then this Christmas tree mat is for you. What's more, it will also stop the base of your tree leaving dents in your carpet.
£12 at Dunelm
5
Dunelm
These hanging sparkling stars
These star decs come with four matte and four shiny designs and will add a little glitz to your branches.
£3 for eight at Dunelm
6
Dunelm
These chic paper trees
Paper decorations have been Christmas staples for years, but Dunelm have given them a chic twist with these low-cost colourful trees, perfect for popping on a mantle piece or positioning on a table.
£8 at Dunelm
7
Amazon
These nordic-style wooden tree decorations
Wonderfully simple and classic, they're sure to look great on any tree.
£5.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This light up festive scene
For adding a little extra festive glow to your home, this LED light up scene is absolutely magical and would look perfect on a sideboard or in a window.
£19.99 at Amazon
9
Dunelm
This traditional nutcracker
The Nutcracker trend is back for 2022 and this little fella would stand proudly next to your tree or fireplace, and comes in traditional red and blue colours with an open mouth movement detail.
£15 at Dunelm
10
Amazon
This extra long bead chain
This 21 metre string of beads are a low-cost way of adding some extra opulence to your tree, or alternatively you can also string them up across the ceiling.
£9.99 at Amazon
11
Dunelm
This wooden light-up star decoration
Place this on a mantlepiece, shelf or window sill to give your home an extra twinkly glow. It's also battery operated, so doesn't need to be placed next to a plug.
£12 at Dunelm
12
Amazon
These pretty bauble designs
This selection of spiral and dotted baubles will are ideal for filling out empty branches.
£20.99 at Amazon
13
The Range
This pre-decorated garland
Garlands look incredible tied to a banister or draped over a mantlepiece, and what's even better about this one is that it comes pre-decorated, so no need to buy extra bits for it.
£19.99 at The Range
14
Amazon
These heart and star shaped metal decs
For a slightly different look, try these metal decorations, which come in both star and heart designs.
£13.99 at Amazon
15
The Range
This wintery wreath
Create that winter wonderland feel for your home from the minute you arrive at the door with this traditional wreath, that you can bring out year after year.
£16.99 at The Range
16
Amazon
This adorable boxset of baubles
For a more traditional look, these merry red and white Scandinavian baubles are a great buy.
£14.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
These glorious red and green baubles
You cannot go wrong with a red and green theme when it comes to decorating your tree, and this set of 16 baubles will help fill out it with traditional colours.
£10.99 for 16 at Amazon
18
Dunelm
These chic paper trees
How cute are these honeycomb Christmas tree decorations? They're simple but so wonderfully elegant at the same time. (I'll definitely be adding these to my tree this year.)
£6 for three at Dunelm
19
Amazon
This festive burlap bunting
Whether you string this up across your fireplace or hang it on the wall, this rustic style bunting will add a little extra something to your home this Christmas.
£6.99 at Amazon
20
Dunelm
This budget-friendly tree
Standing at 6ft tall, this low-cost tree is a total steal. With its bushy branches and a sturdy metal frame, it's definitely built to last, so can be reused year after year.
£22 at Dunelm
21
Dunelm
This ultra realistic Christmas tree
If you have a bit more cash to splash on a fake Christmas tree, this luxe, extra large design - that features branch tips moulded from a real tree for an authentic look - is a great buy.
£529 at Dunelm
