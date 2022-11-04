Life
21 Of The Best Advent Calendars For 2022 If Chocolate Isn't Your Thing

Who knew there was such a joyous thing as a jam advent calendar?

Advent calendars don't have to just be all about chocolate!
Advent calendars don't have to just be all about chocolate!

Nothing screams 'December' quite like starting each day by prying open one of those precious cardboard doors of your advent calendar. For me, it's a crucial part of the festive season. But that doesn't mean you can't still get involved if you're not feeling munching on chocolate first thing!

Whether you’re a jam enthusiast, cocktail connoisseur, FRIENDS fanatic, or simply a lover of luxe skincare and beauty, we’ve got you covered this Christmas with this bumper-pack selection of advent calendars.

1
Amazon
This Pukka one for lovers of all types of tea
For the tea lovers, this advent calendar contains sachets to make 24 cuppas in various citrusy, floral, sweet and spicy flavours.
£10.25 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This Candy Kittens one for those with a sweet tooth
If you aren't a chocolate fan, then how about sweets? This Candy Kittens calendar is packed with vegan gourmet sweets – including some from their brand new Gourmies range.
£12 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This affordable one filled with cosmetic treats
In this fantastic calendar, you'll find everything from hair accessories to lip liners — all individually wrapped in sweet little boxes. Best of all, it costs less than £20.
£19.95 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This one with scented tea light candles
Yankee Candle fans might just want to snap up this advent calendar that contains 24 tea lights and a clear glass holder.
£16.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This one is perfect for your favourite canine pal
Of course, you can't forget the pets! So treat your pooch to this advent calendar that's filled to the brim with natural dog treats.
£8 from Amazon
6
Amazon
And this one will definitely go down well with any cats
And for the kitties, there's this cat advent calendar that contains chicken, salmon, and cheese bites – to name but a few treats.
£6 from Amazon
7
Lovehoney
This sex toy advent calendar is great for a couple to share
This Lovehoney sex toy calendar is packed with goodies worth over £374, but it can be yours for £140! It's perfect for exploring sensory play, bondage and massage with your partner.
£140 from Amazon
8
LOOKFANTASTIC
This one is packed full of luxury beauty gifts
Head over to LOOKFANTASTIC where you can snap up this beauty advent calendar for £95.00, but it contains products worth over a whopping £500!
£95 from LOOKFANTASTIC
9
Amazon
This Garnier one contains twelve gorgeous sheet masks
If you're a sheet mask obsessive, then this twelve day calendar will be right up your street. It's got masks for your face, eyes, and lips, and will help you find peace throughout the festive season.
£20 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This Dove advent calendar will leave you feeling completely pampered
This Dove advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive product, and contains 12 days of excitement! It's got four minis, two full-size gifts, and six surprise beauty ritual items.
£22 from Amazon
11
LOOKFANTASTIC
This bestselling MAC advent calendar
MAC fans will adore this 'bursting with surprises' advent calendar that includes lipstick, eyeshadow, and MAC's famous Lipglass to name but a few fan faves.
£165 from LOOKFANTASTIC
12
John Lewis
This Lego one that the kids will love
I'm sure plenty of kids would be thrilled to receive this Lego Friends advent calendar that includes lots of treats to keep them occupied!
£21.99 from John Lewis & Partners
13
Amazon
This Bonne Maman jam and spreads one will impress any breakfast lover
This Bonne Maman jam and spreads advent calendar boasts twenty-three mini jars of unusual and Christmas-themed flavours of jam, as well as two extra surprise gifts!
£24 from Amazon
14
Amazon
While this one will definitely please all lovers of cheese
From delicious Double Gloucester and Chive, to festive Christmas Pudding, you're bound to be impressed by the immense flavours of cheese you'll find inside these boxes. Plus, it also comes with six mini jars of chutney and packs of biscuits.
£34.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Or if meat is more their thing, then this crackling-filled calendar is a winner
This crackling calendar contains all the famous Snaffling Pig Co flavours, including Marvellous Maple, Low & Slow BBQ, and Pigs In Blankets.
£20 from Amazon
16
John Lewis
This one is bound to bring a tear to the eye of any Charlotte Tilbury fan
Do advent calendars come much dreamier than this Charlotte Tilbury one? Behind each jewel-handled drawer, you'll find both mini samples and full-size versions of all the brand's most famous products.
£150 from John Lewis & Partners
17
Amazon
The one where you get a FRIENDS advent calendar
FRIENDS fans, don't say I'm not there for you *ahem* because did you know that this themed advent calendar exists? It contains jewellery and charms and costs less than £12!
£11.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
This one is perfect for anyone who's green-fingered
Plant lovers, this seed advent calendar is something a bit different. It contains twenty-four premium seeds including fruits, herbs, and veg – but there's another version available if flowers are more your thing.
£19.99 from Amazon
19
John Lewis
This advent calendar is stuffed with delicious popcorn
Popcorn lovers will appreciate this Joe & Seph's giant popcorn advent calendar, where a delicious snack pack can be found behind each of the twenty-four doors.
£27.50 from John Lewis & Partners
20
Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed
This gorgeous calendar for those who love a pamper
In this budget-friendly Baylis & Harding calendar, you'll find deliciously fragranced pampering products like hand creams bath soaks, and body lotions.
£23.99 from Amazon
21
John Lewis
This cocktail advent calendar will help you get suitably merry
This cocktail advent calendar boasts both classic and seasonal cocktails to enjoy in the lead up to Christmas. Treat yourself to a Matcha Mojito, a Blood Orange Old Fashioned and a Winter Pear Martini!
£125 from Amazon
