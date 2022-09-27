We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Did anyone else’s Mum have a ‘generic present drawer’ growing up? Regularly topped up with random LEGO sets, board games, and science kits, our drawer was a genuine lifesaver for those last-minute class party invites, and forgotten birthdays of friends. And there’s no reason why this genius idea won’t work for adults, too!
Especially with the festive season not too far away, I’ve decided that having some good gifts on standby is a great way to make sure I’m not caught out this Christmas.
From gorgeous barware and crockery, to useful items they’ll end up using everyday, these gifts will take the stress out of finding a gift for that second cousin you only see on Boxing Day — and ensure you don’t end up resorting yet again to a trusty tin of M&S shortbread for your partner’s parents.