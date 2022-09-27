Life
15 Affordable Gifts To Nab Now That’ll Definitely Do For Someone In December

Future you will be so glad you picked up these presents ahead of the usual festive panic.

Shopping Writer

These gifts are perfect for those people you normally end up just giving chocolates
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Did anyone else’s Mum have a ‘generic present drawer’ growing up? Regularly topped up with random LEGO sets, board games, and science kits, our drawer was a genuine lifesaver for those last-minute class party invites, and forgotten birthdays of friends. And there’s no reason why this genius idea won’t work for adults, too!

Especially with the festive season not too far away, I’ve decided that having some good gifts on standby is a great way to make sure I’m not caught out this Christmas.

From gorgeous barware and crockery, to useful items they’ll end up using everyday, these gifts will take the stress out of finding a gift for that second cousin you only see on Boxing Day — and ensure you don’t end up resorting yet again to a trusty tin of M&S shortbread for your partner’s parents.

1
Oliver Bonas
Some diamond ice moulds that’ll make any drink decadent
Anyone who loves to craft delicious cocktail concoctions is sure to love these elegant silicone ice cube molds that come in the shape of extra large diamonds. Super affordable, they’d make a great work secret santa gift, or small present for a friend or neighbour.
Get them from Oliver Bonas for £10
2
Amazon
This gorgeous looking mini essential oil diffuser
Giving someone an essential oil diffuser is like giving them access to a lifetime of stress-relieving scents. This gorgeous diffuser is far less clunky than many of the other ones, comes in a gorgeous nude finish, and will make a stylish addition to any shelf.
Get it from Amazon for £50
3
Made
This crafty candle and clay vase kit
Inside this Sculpd kit, there’s everything you could possibly need to craft both your very own non-toxic soy wax candle — and the clay pot to keep it in — from the comfort of your own home. It would make the perfect gift for a creative relative or friend!
Get it from Made for £29
4
Amazon
This cosy card game that’ll spark quality discussion
This card game is made for those friends who love a good thought-provoking post-dinner chat. The deck boasts more than 300 questions that have been specifically designed to spark meaningful conversation, encourage the sharing of stories, and discuss both the big and small things in life.
Get it from Amazon for £16.02
5
John Lewis & Partners
These cute coffee mugs for a new (or not so newly) married pair
You can’t go wrong with a quality pair of dishwasher-safe mugs — and these classic Emma Bridgewater beauties are ideal for any couple in your life who said ‘I Do’ in 2022. Plus, there’s also ‘Mr and Mr’ and ‘Mrs and Mrs’ options available, too.
Get them from John Lewis & Partners for £44
6
Oliver Bonas
A stylish accessory for your favourite pooch parent
Let’s be honest — literally anyone with a dog will love this gift. Part of a wider pup-focused collection, this chic treat pouch boasts a snap opening that’ll carefully contain all your treats, and has a helpful clip for attaching the pouch to a keyring.
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £9.50
7
Amazon
This chic and practical travel jewellery organiser
Featuring 6 ring rolls, 3 necklace hooks, 1 elastic pocket, 1 zippered pocket and 4 divided compartments, this handy jewellery organiser will undoubtedly become a holiday essential for whoever receives it. Super pretty, it comes in blush pink or elegant black.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
8
Mejuri
Mini gold huggie hoops for everyday use
Understated yet chic, these lobe-hugging earrings have a subtly sculptural shape that makes them ideal for everyday wear. They’ve been handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil — but are also available in silver — and make a fail-safe gift for anyone with their ears pierced.
Get them from Mejuri for £48
9
Amazon
A bamboo cookbook stand for the avid home chef
This bamboo cookbook stand is the kind of gift that any keen home chef will massively appreciate. It can be adjusted to six different angles, folds flat when not in use, and comes with springed pegs with rubber tips that’ll hold the pages without marking them.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
10
Prezzybox
A versatile table tennis set that’s quick to set up
Perfect for family or friends with kids, this table tennis set comes with a net with posts that expand in width and clasp around the edge of virtually any tabletop, a pair of high-quality bats, and a couple of ping pong balls.
Get it from Prezzybox for £15.99
11
ASOS
This sensational smelling candle that looks super luxe
I firmly believe that there’s not much point in giving someone a festive candle for Christmas, as they wont get all that much use out of it before the New Year. Instead, go for this gorgeous de-stressing NEOM candle, that’s infused with a blend of lavender, Brazilian rosewood and jasmine essential oils.
Get it from ASOS for £32
12
Amazon
A pair of balloon gin glasses with an iridescent finish
Balloon gin glasses can be so expensive — so I’m really impressed with how many 5* reviews there are for this far more affordable pair. The pearlescent sheen is really on-trend, and they’ll make the perfect gift paired with a bottle of nice gin.
Get them from Amazon for £10.95
13
Dunelm
This stand-out stone vase that looks really expensive
With its orange and pink colourway, and striking spotted modern design, this high quality stoneware vase will definitely be appreciated by anyone who enjoys a statement piece of decor.
Get it from Dunelm for £20
14
Amazon
Great winter gloves that still work with touchscreens
Gloves are a winter essential — but having to take them on and off whenever you need to use your phone is really annoying. A brilliant tech solution, this snazzy pair has conductive material on the thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers, so wearers can still use a touchscreen.
Get them from Amazon for £9.34
15
John Lewis & Partners
An outdoor LED lantern that’s perfect for evenings outdoors
Both stylish and useful, it’s hard to imagine someone not loving this clever LED lantern that lasts up to eight hours when charged with the USB cable. It comes with a remote control that allows you to switch through seven different colour options, and also has a flame setting that’ll create a candlelit vibe.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £60
