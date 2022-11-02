Still Hunting For The Perfect Airfyer? Here's The Ones Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About

Amazon / HuffPost All the top-rated air fryers available on Amazon

The chances are you’ve heard just how great air fryers are , but if you haven’t tried one out for yourself you might be wondering whether these low-energy deep fat fryer alternatives are really worth it and which one you should try.

I’m someone who is totally obsessed with their air fryer and uses it day in, day out (sausages and crispy duck are my favourites), so I can confirm that you won’t regret purchasing one. It’ll save you money, make preparing meals quicker and easier (hello, healthier and easier weeknight dinners), as well as reducing how much fat you’re consuming. Honestly, the right air fryer is life changing.

So, how do air fryers work and what can they be used for?

To cook food, air fryers work by circulating hot air, with most designs featuring a range of settings, including frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, and reheating (although this depends on the make and model).

What’s great is that air fryers usually only need a teeny tiny spritz of oil to cook food and tend to cook most items rather quickly. In addition to being super cheap to run, thanks to only using a very small amount of energy with each use.

You can use air fryers to cook a hell of a lot, from making your go-to frozen snacks (think: fries, nuggets, cheese bites, and burgers) to roasting a whole chicken, baking super crispy jacket potatoes, or making homemade doughnuts. Basically, if you find the right air fryer, it can be used for pretty much anything.

