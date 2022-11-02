Still Hunting For The Perfect Airfyer? Here's The Ones Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
The chances are you’ve heard just how great air fryers are , but if you haven’t tried one out for yourself you might be wondering whether these low-energy deep fat fryer alternatives are really worth it and which one you should try.
I’m someone who is totally obsessed with their air fryer and uses it day in, day out (sausages and crispy duck are my favourites), so I can confirm that you won’t regret purchasing one. It’ll save you money, make preparing meals quicker and easier (hello, healthier and easier weeknight dinners), as well as reducing how much fat you’re consuming. Honestly, the right air fryer is life changing.
So, how do air fryers work and what can they be used for?
To cook food, air fryers work by circulating hot air, with most designs featuring a range of settings, including frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, and reheating (although this depends on the make and model).
What’s great is that air fryers usually only need a teeny tiny spritz of oil to cook food and tend to cook most items rather quickly. In addition to being super cheap to run, thanks to only using a very small amount of energy with each use.
You can use air fryers to cook a hell of a lot, from making your go-to frozen snacks (think: fries, nuggets, cheese bites, and burgers) to roasting a whole chicken, baking super crispy jacket potatoes, or making homemade doughnuts. Basically, if you find the right air fryer, it can be used for pretty much anything.
To make that selection process easier, we’ve rounded up a some the top-rated air fryers on Amazon right now...
This ultra easy air fryer keeps food moving whilst cooking
For super easy chips (and a hell of a lot of other dishes), this Tefal air fryer is a total godsend. It features a six portion capacity and constantly stirs food, meaning that you don’t need to worry about moving items around. I previously had this fryer and for anyone who likes fries – either homemade or frozen – it’s sure to be a winner.
This air fryer has two cooking compartments
Reviewers are absolutely obsessed with this air fryer that features two independent cooking zones, allowing you to cook two different dishes simultaneously using different programmes. Featuring six cooking functions, this easy-to-use air fryer can make up to eight portions, making it ideal for a larger families.
This smart air fryer works with your home tech
It’s no wonder everyone is raving about this app-controlled air fryer that has 6.4 litre capacity and 12 cooking functions. It’s compatible with Alexa and is also dishwasher safe, does not require pre-heating, and comes complete with a super useful cookbook for easier air fryer cooking.
My personal favourite air fryer
This super easy-to-use air fryer is one of my personal favourites (and the one I have at home). It features six simple cooking functions - Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Air Fry - and significantly speeds up the cooking process. It also has a 5.2 litre non-stick basket and is super versatile, making anything from crispy pulled pork to cooking chips.
This six litre air fryer features a handy digital touchscreen
For a low cost air fryer, this compact basket fryer is a great buy. Despite it's lower price, it's a favourite with reviewers, thanks to its wide range of cooking functions and how easy it is to use.
This five-star rated air fryer
It’s no wonder reviews love this 4.5 litre air fryer; it’s sleek, stylish, and wonderfully compact. It also cooks a wide range of foods quickly, easily, and while using minimal energy.
This pro fryer is perfect for larger families
This multipurpose air fryer, that can air fry, dehydrate, roast, and rotisserie cook, an 11 litre capacity, making it ideal for larger families. Designed to be used to create a range of dishes, from pizzas and kebabs to char-grilled steaks and roasted meats.
This low-cost family-sized air fryer
Reviewers rate this large capacity air fryer – which features rapid air circulation tech to create ultra crispy finishes – thanks to how easy it is to use, how fast it cooks food, and how much energy it saves. It’s also a popular favourite thanks to its lower price tag.