I Shelled Out For This Air Fryer And, Everyone's Right, It Changed My Life

By now you’ve (probably) heard the hype around air fryers, but the question for many of us is: are these fat-reducing mini ovens really worth it? *Spoiler alert: they really are.*

If you’re still wondering what all the fuss is about, I can confirm that an air fryer is a cooking game-changer and definitely worth the cost.

Admittedly, before I purchased my Ninja Air Fryer Max I wasn’t sold on the idea, but after my fiancé used it to cook homemade crispy chilli beef (which tasted as good as a takeaway), I was sold.

Still not sure? You might be after you see how versatile they are. Let’s start by talking about the basics.

So, how do air fryers work?

Air fryers cook by circulating hot air and typically include a variety of settings, including fry, bake, dehydrate, or reheat. You’ll only need a tiny spritz of oil when frying and an added bonus is the fact that food tends to cook rather quickly.

The great thing about most air fryers is that they’re compact enough to sit comfortably on even the smallest kitchen worktop. So, even if you have a teeny tiny kitchen, you should be able to squeeze an air fryer in somewhere.

What can you use them for?

The better question would probably be what can’t you use them for, because air fryers are seriously versatile. From roasting a whole chicken and baking crispy jacket potatoes to making air fryer doughnuts and homemade kale chips, this one gadget can be used for pretty much everything.

One of my air fryer go-tos is quick and easy sausages, ideal for busy weeknight meals or easy breakfasts. You literally chuck them in, cook for eight to 12 minutes and they come out wonderfully golden and crispy. Meanwhile, my partner loves to use the dehydrate setting to make homemade beef jerky (which, FYI, is super cost-effective compared to the store bought stuff and tastes better too).

Are air fryers really cheaper to run?

In the midst of a worsening cost of living crisis, we are all looking for little ways we can reduce our spending, particularly in relation to energy consumption.

Because an air fryer will heat food more quickly than an oven, it’s instantly more cost-efficient. It’s also much smaller to pre-heat than a large oven, meaning you cut down on overall use time.

According to a recent study, compared to ovens, air fryers can reduce cooking costs by up to 80%. The research also found that cooking the same recipe in an air fryer rather than an oven uses 5.2 times less energy.

So, what’s so great about the Ninja Air Fryer Max?

This large-sized, family-friendly tower-style air fryer, which comes in two sizes, is wonderfully compact, making it ideal for even the smallest of kitchens. With six different cooking functions – including crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate – it’s seriously versatile,

For ease of use, it also comes with all dishwasher safe parts, making cleaning simpler, and also has a non-stick coating to prevent food from sticking.