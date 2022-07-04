Life

22 Clever Little Products We Don't Know Why We Didn't Buy Sooner

Use them now, thank us later.

These little gamechangers are seriously worth it
Amazon
These little gamechangers are seriously worth it

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Life is full of little niggles, most of them such a part of our daily routine we barely stop to think if there might be something to solve them. So thank goodness for the inventors, coming up with all manner of items to do just that.

From home and garden gadgets to kitchen aids and beauty boosters, below is a roundup of some of those little game-changers we wish we’d known about sooner. But we do now and, thanks to this list, so do you!

1
Amazon
This two-in-one oil and vinegar bottle
If you're feeling a little fancy, this makes both liquids easy to drizzle over your food, and it takes up less space.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
2
Amazon
This split-thickness double duvet
If you prefer to be warm at night but your partner enjoys the cold, sharing a duvet that suits you both can be tricky. Which is why this double duvet has a lighter 4.5 tog half, and a heavier 10.5 tog half to keep you both happy.
Get it in double size from Amazon for £22.04
3
Amazon
This expandable bread box
Keep your bread fresh with this box. It allows you to fit any size loaf in, and even has a slicer for ultimate precision.
Get it from Amazon fo £20
4
Amazon
This great grater
This OXO grater has a detachable box at the bottom to catch the food, as well as handy measuring lines if a recipe requires a particular amount.
Get it from Amazon for £14
5
Amazon
This extra-large freezer tray
This tray that can store portions of food such as soup. It's less bulky compared to Tupperware, and the silicone material makes it easier to get the food out.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
6
Amazon
This tap extender
If your tap is too high for kids to reach, this extender will come in handy.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for £9.39
7
Amazon
This double-ended brush
Be honest with me, your laptop is probably a little dusty, which is why this brush is a must-have. The microfibre end helps to get rid of fingerprints and smudges, whereas the brush end sweeps away any dust or crumbs.
Get it from Amazon for £10
8
Amazon
These nail clippers with catch-tray
Check out these nail clippers that have a catch-tray so you aren't hovering over your bin trying to collect the clippings!
Get it from Amazon for £9.98
9
Amazon
This salad shaker
Mix, serve, and store your salad dressings with this clever shaker.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95
10
Amazon
This vegetable brush
This veggie brush will tackle all of the nooks and crannies to ensure all the dirt has been scoured away.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
11
Amazon
This adjustable measuring spoon.
Save yourself some extra drawer space with this measuring spoon that's suitable for wet and dry ingredients.
Get it from Amazon for £8
12
Amazon
This spoon and scale combo
Okay, I definitely need this spoon that has a built-in digital measuring scale.
Get it from Amazon for £16.39
13
Amazon
This multi-use dish squeegee
This squeegee has a flexible edge to remove food from the plate, it's curved shape makes it easy to clean bowls, and it can also be used to scrape food off surfaces.
Get it from Amazon for £13.60
14
Amazon
This soap-dispenser washing-up brush
Add this washing-up brush to your basket to make doing the dishes a lot easier. Just pop washing-up liquid into the brush, and it will dispense as you scrub.
Get it from Amazon for £9.49
15
Amazon
This strawberry huller
The tapered blades on this huller make light work of strawberry cores, stems, and leaves.
Get it from Amazon for £8.39
16
Amazon
This slice-and-scooper
Make cutting your mango faster and more efficient with this slice and scoop gadget.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
17
Amazon
This tea and coffee scoop
This scoop can also be used as a clip to keep the bag sealed after use.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
18
Amazon
This bug-bite reliever
Soothe any itching and swelling caused by bug bites with this nifty tool. Its suction cap will remove the insect saliva or venom from under the skin, with a washable tip for smaller areas.
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
19
Amazon
These water storing crystals
These crystals absorb and release water when plants need it – pretty neat, huh?
Get 225g from Amazon for £8.99
20
Amazon
This plant feeder
You can attach this feeder to your hose to give your garden plants all of the nutrients they need.
Get it from Amazon for £15.64
21
Amazon
This electronic foot file
Get your feet sandal ready. This file will remove any cracked or hard skin, leaving your feet feeling silky smooth!
Get it from Amazon for £24.53
22
Amazon
This DIY safety tool
If you're tackling some DIY projects, this safety tool will protect your fingers when hammering any nails.
Get it from Amazon for £16.68
