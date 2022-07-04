22 Clever Little Products We Don't Know Why We Didn't Buy Sooner

Amazon These little gamechangers are seriously worth it

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Life is full of little niggles, most of them such a part of our daily routine we barely stop to think if there might be something to solve them. So thank goodness for the inventors, coming up with all manner of items to do just that.

Advertisement