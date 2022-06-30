Life

29 Boring But Brilliant Problem Solvers That Secretly Excite Us A Lot

You'll probably only buy these if you're over 25 (but then you'll really, really love them).

Boring... but truly brilliant!
Boring... but truly brilliant!

Functioning as a fully-fledged adult is harder than it looks, so thank goodness for the geniuses behind those little inventions that make it all a little easier.

We’re not talking the sexy, glam stuff here, but household gadgets and gizmos, add-ons and accessories, that solve the pesky problems that make adulthood a real drag.

We live for these discoveries, which is why we’re sharing the best of them with you here. Yes, they may look boring, but OMG, are they brilliant! We hope they get you just as excited as they do us. Prepare to be wowed, we promise.

1
These rubber tap ends
Avoid that annoying splash when you turn your taps on by nabbing these. Just soak these in warm water and fit them over your taps' spouts for a simple installation! You can use these to direct the water from your tap in your preferred direction too, so they'll make rinsing down your sink easy.
Get two from Amazon for £5.99
2
These fridge magnets
These little cheat sheets tell you how long common ingredients will take to cook in your Instant Pot. It's got wait times for everything from pasta to broccoli!
Get three from Amazon for £4.99
3
This electric toothbrush cover
Struggling to keep your electric toothbrush clean? These Oral-B covers are ideal. They clip right on to the head of your toothbrush, providing a secure and hygienic cover in no time. The pack of six should be enough for most families.
Get six from Amazon for £4.99
4
This useful wooden organiser
There's something so frustrating about not being able to find the right lid for your container. This organiser is a great way to keep them together so you don't have to fish around in your cupboard to find one. It's also a great place to store snacks or ingredients!
Get it from Amazon for £6.67
5
These timer sockets
Sick of coming home to find out your charger has been left on all day for no reason (same)? These sockets can help lower your electricity bill and your guilt. Programme them to switch on and off whenever you like, then plug them into the socket with the appliance they need.
Get two for £12.99
6
These all purpose clips
Prevent your food from going off prematurely by nabbing these nifty clips. They're designed to fit over a wide range of packets and bags, and they're dishwasher-safe too!
Get 20 clips from Amazon for £4.45
7
These lavender-scented sachets
These sachets will make your clothes smell better and keep moths at bay. They won't stain your clothes, and their powerful formula will repel moths safely and effectively.
Get 20 from Amazon for £5.20
8
This nonstick copper crisping basket
This basket allows air to circulate around your food while it's in the oven, adding crunch without the oil. It works similarly to an air fryer by ensuring that heat circulates all around your food for a crispy finish. You won't need to flip your chips mid-bake thanks to this crisper, and it comes with a useful baking tray too!
Get it from Amazon for £14
9
These self-adhesive utensil holders now
I can't believe I'm only finding out about these holders now. Clean the surface you want to place these holders on, apply them using the self-adhesive backing included in the pack, and you're done. You can rotate the hooks for easy access once they've been installed!
Get two from Amazon for £9.99
10
These eco-friendly scourers
These scourers are completely biodegradable and you can chuck them in the dishwasher whenever they get a little grubby! They're made from wood pulp and sisal fibres that don't hold bad odours like other scourers. The cellulose sponge is highly absorbent, while the scouring pad deep-cleans your dishes without scratches.
Get three from Amazon for £4.59
11
These silicone strips.
If you've ever experienced the *trauma* of pulling your oven out to clean it and seeing the greasy horror show underneath (i.e. me two days ago), you'll understand why these gap covers are a must-have. They're really easy to install, and you can cut them to size too!
Get two from Amazon for £7.99
12
This foldable shopping trolley
Not to be dramatic, but this foldable shopping trolley might actually change your life. It folds into a laptop-sized case when it's not in use, so it'll be totally inconspicuous when you're carrying it to the shops!
Get it from Amazon for £30.14
13
This Scrub Mommy sponge
This sponge will frankly leave your current scourer in the dust. It changes texture according to the temperature of the water you run it under! It'll stay firm in cold water to tackle tough stains without scratching your dishes, and it softens up in warmer liquid for lighter washing!
Get it from Amazon for £2.50
14
These silicone baking sheets
These non-stick sheets are a great replacement for regular baking paper, because 1) they're reusable and 2) the silicone material distributes heat much more evenly than other products (like tinfoil) do. Simply chuck them in the dishwasher or wash them in the sink when they get grubby!
Get two from Amazon for £9.99
15
This gamechanging shower head
If you live in a hard water area, this screw-on shower head will make the water you wash with softer. That's thanks to the ionised beads that remove limescale and other minerals, meaning soaps and shampoos will last longer because they lather more quickly.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
16
This Tik-Tok favourite shower shield solution
Not only will this shine your shower, it'll keep your unit gleaming for months between scrubs (and your taps too!). It works on ceramic, glass, and metal. Apply the solution to the desired area twice and wait for it to dry before buffing the surface with a dry cloth – it'll shine the surface and repel dirt and water for up to three months.
Get it from Amazon for £8.40
17
This massive roll of 50 leakproof bags
The liners are really thick, and reviewers love how massive this roll is (seriously, clock how strained my thumb is in the pic). It'll last you for AGES.
Get a 50-bag roll for £6.05
18
This drop-in descaler ball
Pop it in and continue to use the appliance as normal while it works its magic (so low-hassle). Mineral deposits will collect in between its mesh wires rather than building up in your kettle. You can also remove and rinse it quickly and easily whenever you need to.
Get it from Amazon for £1.97
19
This stain-removing bar of soap from Vanish
This bar is packed full of dirt-busting enzymes that'll get to work on difficult stains the second they come into contact with the affected material! Simply wet the bar, run it over any tricky marks on your fave clothes, and then rinse for impressive results.
Get it from Amazon for £3.90
20
These personalised bin stickers
They'll arrive via first-class Royal Mail, they're completely waterproof and customers say the high-adhesion backing on the stickers makes them really long-lasting.
Get it from Amazon for £2.50
21
This laundry detergent saving eco-egg
One of the first hard lessons of adulthood is realising how expensive detergent can be. This solves the problem! It'll last you up to 210 washes (fellow adults, let's all just take a moment to appreciate that). The beads inside this thing will clean your clothes just as well as ordinary detergent does – seriously, check out the rave reviews on this thing!
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
22
This really great knife sharpener
This easy-to-use tool sticks firmly to your countertop, so it won't move around when you're sharpening your knives! Just run your blades through its double-sided buffer, and they'll come out sharper and smoother in minutes (imagine the satisfaction of cutting your veg really smoothly. Ugh, the dream).
Get it from Amazon for £10
23
These honeycomb drawer organisers
Sort out the clutter in your junk drawer in no time with these handy hexagon-shaped storage units. They click together for easy installation, so you can add as many or as few as you'd like to fit the space that you've got. This set of 32 hexagons is perfect for storing everything from belts to socks in the most organised way possible.
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
24
These Teflon oven mats
If you've ever experienced cleaning out an oven, you'll probably want to put it off for as long as possible. But these mats can withstand temperatures of up to 260°C, and when they're looking a bit gross, you can just remove them from the oven and wash them with washing-up liquid, like you would with a plate.
Get it from Amazon for £8.49 for two
25
This handy water flosser
Perfect for getting right in between your teeth to remove any leftover food or plaque, this flosser is comfortable to use but incredibly effective. It comes with three settings and like the sonic toothbrush, it's USB-chargeable, and you can get up to a fortnight's use from one four-hour charge.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
26
This mould remover spray
On paper, mould remover spray doesn't sound that exciting. But when you're old enough to have to take care of your own walls? Yup, it begins to seem pretty magical.
Spray this stuff on any gross patches you've got on your walls or ceilings, leave it for a few minutes, and wipe it off to reveal the clean surfaces underneath. Reviewers rave.
Get it from Amazon for £7.49.
27
This suction cup-backed blackout blind
I bought this because these 6am sunrises have *really* been getting to me. TBH I wasn't sure its suction cups would stick to my window effectively enough to last me for long, but a couple of weeks in they're still going strong.
Get it from Amazon for £14
28
This retinol eye cream
I bought this because I'd seen a friend of mine rave about it on Twitter – two weeks in, I'm so glad I fell for the hype. I put a tiny amount under each eye at night before my moisturiser, and I've already noticed that my lines have softened and my skin has plumped (the dream, TBH).
Get it from Amazon for £7.95
29
These ethylene-absorbing spheres
I just chucked these handy balls into my crisper drawer and fruit bowl. Their carbon centres absorb any chemicals that might spoil my fruit and veg, and I've been amazed by how well they work! I don't have to waste money by throwing produce out a couple of days after I buy it. And they work just as well in my fridge as they do in my fruit bowl.
Get three from Amazon for £6.09
