19 Nifty Products To Help Solve All Your Summer Style Problems

We refuse to let chafing or sweating ruin our summer wardrobe, thank you very much.

Summer seems to be here to stay (at least we hope!), but while we love summer style, we don’t love the problems it can throw up – from sweaty pits and stinky feet to all manner of slipping and chafing and sliding of straps and more!

Which is why we’ve scoured Amazon for the best summer fashion problem-solvers. These nifty tricks and hacks will sort out all those pesky issues, and mean you’re free to cut loose in your favourite summer looks – in comfort and in style.

1
These moisture-wicking shorts
If you find that your skin chafes when wearing skirts or dresses, wearing these underneath will protect – they're available in three colours and in sizes S-3XL.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
2
These elastic bra holders
Keep your bra straps in place with these holders that will stop them from slipping.
Get a pack of six from Amazon for £5.59
3
This nifty anti-blister stick
This is a must-have for summer to stop your shoes from rubbing.
Get it from Amazon for £4.25
4
This anti-chafing gel
This gel will soothe and prevent any irritation from your skin rubbing together, or clothes rubbing against your skin.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
5
These comfy cushioned sliders
Comfy sandals are an essential, which is why these sliders belong in your basket – they're available in seven colours and in UK sizes 3-10.
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
6
This three-in-one foot file
Get your feet sandal ready with this multiway file – it has a coarse side for removing dead skin, a finer side for smoothing it, and a mini hard skin remover for any awkward angles.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
7
These bra liners
Don't let any underboob sweat ruin your outfit with these sweat absorbing liners that sit under your bra.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for £17.99
8
These underarm sweat shields
To avoid any sweat patches from showing, these underarm sweat shields will do the trick.
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for £16.49
9
These butterfly clips
Keep your hair out of your face so you can stay cool with these on-trend claw clips.
Get a pack of four from Amazon for £4.99
10
This handheld steamer
If your summer wardrobe contains linen then this handheld steamer is ideal for smoothing any creases in little time.
Get it from Amazon for £36.99
11
This stain-remover pen
Save your white shirts from getting ruined by any stains with this instant stain remover pen!
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
12
These magic erasers
You can use these this genius product to get rid of any marks on your white shoes!
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for £8.49
13
These Scholl gel pads
Walking in hot weather can be uncomfortable, but these Scholl gel pads will cushion your feet as you walk.
Get it from Amazon for £5.49.
14
This see-through shoe strap
If you find that your favourite pair of summer heels or sandals slip at the back, this transparent strap will provide some extra support.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
15
These silicone grips
These nifty items will stop your sunglasses (or regular glasses) from slipping down your face when you're feeling a little sweaty.
Get six pairs for: £5.98
16
This deodorising spray.
Keep your shoes smelling fresh whatever the weather with this Scholl spray.
Get it from Amazon for £3.99
17
This double-sided body tape
Check out this tape for those outfits that need a little extra security when you can't wear a bra, or to keep off-the-shoulder tops in place.
Get 100 strips from Amazon for £9.49
18
This max strength antiperspirant
This antiperspirant only needs to be applied once or twice a week, and will stop your clothes from feeling as sweaty, without staining them.
Get it from Amazon for £9.94
19
These no-show sock liners
For those shoes that would just look odd with ankle socks. these no-show liners are available in two colour ways and in UK sizes 3-9.
Get four pairs from Amazon for £8.49
