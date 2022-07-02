14 Ways To Make Your Spare Room A Multipurpose Haven You'll Actually Use

Mixed Retailers Your spare room doesn't have to just house a barely-used bed for guests

If you’ve been blessed with a spare room, then you better be making the most of it! Sure, having a pristine and perfectly preserved guest bedroom might be handy for that yearly visit from the in-laws, but what’s the point in having a room that you personally never get to enjoy?

By using multipurpose pieces of furniture, and maximising corners and wall space, you can turn your spare room into a place fit for anything from hosting drinks and home cinema nights, to carrying out video calls and keeping the kids entertained.