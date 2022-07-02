14 Ways To Make Your Spare Room A Multipurpose Haven You'll Actually Use

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you’ve been blessed with a spare room, then you better be making the most of it! Sure, having a pristine and perfectly preserved guest bedroom might be handy for that yearly visit from the in-laws, but what’s the point in having a room that you personally never get to enjoy?
By using multipurpose pieces of furniture, and maximising corners and wall space, you can turn your spare room into a place fit for anything from hosting drinks and home cinema nights, to carrying out video calls and keeping the kids entertained.
Not sure where to begin? Here are 14 ideas to help you transform your unloved spare room into a space you’ll truly savour.