14 Ways To Make Your Spare Room A Multipurpose Haven You'll Actually Use

Your spare room doesn't have to just house a barely-used bed for guests
If you’ve been blessed with a spare room, then you better be making the most of it! Sure, having a pristine and perfectly preserved guest bedroom might be handy for that yearly visit from the in-laws, but what’s the point in having a room that you personally never get to enjoy?

By using multipurpose pieces of furniture, and maximising corners and wall space, you can turn your spare room into a place fit for anything from hosting drinks and home cinema nights, to carrying out video calls and keeping the kids entertained.

Not sure where to begin? Here are 14 ideas to help you transform your unloved spare room into a space you’ll truly savour.

1
Amazon
Don’t let your desk dominate the whole room
With many of us still working from home at least a couple of days a week, it can be tempting to turn your whole spare room into just another office. Instead, consider a desk like this that folds up neatly against the wall when not in use, so you can still make use of the space outside of your 9 to 5.
Get it from Amazon for £108.95
2
Wayfair
Display your favourite drinks on this art deco bar
By day it’s an office, but by night your spare room can easily be your very own speakeasy! This glamorous looking bar console boasts three elegant tiers for your favourite tipples, and a chic gold stemware rack for storing glasses. Place it in the corner of the room, and pop an LED ‘bar’ sign on the wall above it to really nail the home bar look.
Get it from Wayfair for £276.99
3
Amazon
Keep coats and bags from cluttering up the hallway
If you’re living in a flat and have a bedroom going spare, then keeping coats, bags and scarves in there is a convenient way to keep your hallway clear. This rail is perfect for hanging your coats and jackets, and has two handy shelves for bags and shoes.
Get it from Amazon for £33.14
4
Made
Pick a stylish statement sofa that doubles as a bed
We get it – having an extra bed is useful when guests come to stay. But so you can still get maximum use out of your spare room, go for a stylish sofa bed like this white boucle one that will make the perfect accent piece of furniture for your home office or snug.
Get it from Made for £495
5
Amazon
Give your cats their very own climbing wall
How about somewhat catering your spare room towards your cats? With this clever wall-mounted play platform, your feline friends can enjoy climbing while you cosy up with a book or get on with some work. Made from rustic solid wood, it’ll even make an aesthetic addition to your walls.
Get it from Amazon for £99.99
6
Etsy
Or treat your dog to a designated space to snooze
Don’t worry dog owners – there’s something for you too! These gorgeous teepee beds make the perfect safe sleeping place for your pooch, and will look stylish in the corner of any spare room. Best of all, they are available in multiple sizes and colours, and you can even personalise them with your dog’s name.
Get it from Etsy for £61.86
7
Amazon
Create the perfect home cinema hangout
Instead of just watching a film on the TV, turn your spare room into a temporary cinema. All you need is a projector like this one, a retractable white screen or blind affixed to the wall, a cosy duvet, and a selection of your favourite snacks. Perfect for date nights at home!
Get it from Amazon for £89.99
8
B&Q
Upgrade the bedroom closet to a full-blown walk-in wardrobe
You deserve more than just a classic closet! Instead, fill one wall of your spare room with an open wardrobe unit like this one, so you can hang your trousers over the clever rail, store underwear in the drawers, and proudly display your best bags and shoes on the shelves!
Get it from B&Q for £653
9
Amazon
Swap the clothes horses for a clever separate laundry corner
Dread laundry day mainly because that means you’ll spend the next few days tripping over clothes horses? If you don’t have a utility room, then it might be worth putting your washing machine and tumble dryer in your spare room (water access allowing), and hanging a pulley system airer like this above so your clothes are kept out of your way.
Get it from Amazon for £78
10
La Redoute
Use tall bookshelves to build a cosy library nook
If you’re an avid reader with lots of books you can’t bear to part with, then turning a corner of your spare room into a library nook might be just the thing for you. This one is tall and slim, and can be extended width-wise if needed, as well as pivoted so it can fit into a corner.
Get it from La Redoute for £149.50
11
Amazon
Give yourself a dedicated space for doing your face
Free up some space in the bedroom by moving your make-up area into the spare room. All you’ll need is a thin dressing table, a stool or pouffe that you can neatly tuck underneath it, and a large LED mirror like this one with different light settings to suit your needs.
Get it from Amazon for £84.99
12
Etsy
Make a mini playroom area with some slides and steps
Want to create a fabulous area for play, but don’t want to fill your lovely home with plastic toys in primary colours? With its modern grey and white colourway, this soft play set of steps and slides will bring little ones endless joy, without you having to sacrifice the style of your space.
Get it from Etsy for £149
13
Amazon
Or create a contained place for play so you can work in peace
If you’re working from home while juggling childcare, then popping a playpen in the corner is a great way to keep your baby or toddler contained and content while you crack on with work. Plus, if you need the rest of the room, it’s super easy to quickly disassemble.
Get it from Amazon for £129.99
14
Argos
Fashion a fitness space you can easily fold and pack away
With gym machines typically being heavy and bulky, it’s easy to assume that a home gym would have to be a permanent fixture. But actually, with just a few dumbbells, a slim weights bench, and this foldable treadmill that slots neatly under a sofa, you can definitely create a flexible workout space that can be easily packed away.
Get it from Argos for £366
