Life

Bed A Bit Of A State? Here’s How To Fake That Lush AF Hotel Feeling

Don't suffer in discomfort. It's time to bring that five-star luxury to your boudoir.

Shopping Writer

It's not hard to get the hotel feels at home, you just need a few essentials.
Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman via Getty Images
It's not hard to get the hotel feels at home, you just need a few essentials.

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There’s just something about the way hotel housekeepers make a bed that makes it look and feel so heavenly – from the laundered and steamed duvet covers to the crisp cotton bed sheets that have been meticulously tucked in.

But there’s no reason why your bed at home can’t also exude the same elegance!

By swapping out sunken pillows, carefully curating your collection of cushions, and adding a few fancy finishing touches, you can turn your bed from drab to fab – without having to spend hours making it each morning.

Not sure where to start? Here’s some of our favourite buys for bringing the five-star vibes to your boudoir.

1
Amazon
This highly reviewed memory foam pillow
Be honest – are your pillows really performing? Made with a triple layer of moulded memory foam that aligns your neck and spine, and temperature regulating technology, this bamboo pillow will keep you comfortable, supported, and never too sweaty – even in the warm summer months.
Get it from Amazon for £45.95
2
Wilko
A contemporary carafe for your bedside table
Forgo the glass of water on your bedside table for this contemporary carafe and tumbler duo. Made from smoked glass and boasting a pretty ribbed pattern, this cylindrical set screams elegance, and will look super chic on display.
Get them from Wilko for £12
3
Amazon
A handheld steamer for quickly ironing out creases
If we’re totally honest, we just aren’t dedicated enough to iron out our bedsheets. To achieve almost identical results with far less faff, run this handheld steamer over your already made bed to quickly get rid of creases and wrinkles. A truly timesaving hack!
Get it from Amazon for £35.99
4
Made
This classy and curved Bridgerton-style headboard
The epitome of elegance, headboards are great for instantly making a bed look more luxurious. With its sapphire blue velvet upholstery, and traditional curved shape, this gorgeous option will make an opulent addition.
Get it from Made for £275
5
Amazon
A microfibre mattress topper that feels like down
Made from pure and high-quality microfibre that’s breathable and ensures sufficient airflow, this plump topper will give your old mattress an instant upgrade. Even better, laundrywise it can go in both the washing machine and tumble dryer.
Get it from Amazon for £35.45
6
Oliver Bonas
Lots of luxurious cushions in different shapes and fabrics
Going for different textures and shapes is key if you want to curate the perfect cushion collection. With its soft velvet material and pretty yellow fringing, this cover really stands out, and would look brilliant behind a bolster cushion.
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £28
7
Amazon
This nifty tool for tucking in your bed sheets
Make changing your bed sheets less of a chore with this clever tool for effortlessly lifting the mattress. Sliding effortlessly under the mattress, it will also ensure your bottom sheet is tightly tucked and looking neat.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
8
Wayfair
A snazzy bedspread for ultimate opulence
Nicely folded at the foot of the bed, a bedspread quite literally brings a whole new layer of luxury. Whether you’re after ochre with opulent embroidery, lightly textured cream, or a bold berry with a quatrefoil weave, these bedspreads will suit all decor demands.
Get it from Wayfair for £13.99
9
Amazon
This large and luxuriously cosy duvet
For that hotel bed feeling, your duvet needs to be two things: at least one size bigger than your bed, and super plump. Boasting a soft microfibre filling that mimics the softness of feathers, this fab and affordable duvet has enough 5* reviews to back up its luxe claims.
Get it from Amazon for £64.15
10
John Lewis & Partners
Some silk pillowcases to smooth your hair and skin while you sleep
Did you know that thanks to its non-absorbent and breathable nature, silk actively maintains moisture levels of your hair and skin overnight? Sleep on these hypoallergenic Mulberry silk pillowcases, and you’ll benefit from minimised wrinkles and hair static.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £45
11
Amazon
This spa-quality spray for spritzing on your linens
Made from completely plant-based ingredients and natural essential oils, this natural air freshener will make your sheets smell divine. There are lots of scents to choose from, but we love the super refreshing eucalyptus and wild mint.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
12
Argos
A white cotton duvet cover that’s timelessly stylish
If you’re after hotel-style bedding, then something made from 100% cotton is what’s required. This crisp white set looks stylish with its tactile textured waffle effect, and also boasts a 300-thread count – so you can guarantee that it’s comfy.
Get it from Argos for £55
13
Amazon
A bamboo tray for weekend breakfasts in bed
There’s nothing stopping you from having room service at home! For the ultimate Sunday brunch, pile this gorgeous bamboo tray high with your croissants and coffee, and enjoy breakfast in bed – without having to worry about when check-out time is!
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
14
B&Q
This plug in wall lights for perfecting the ambience
Hotel rooms have great lighting around the bed. To achieve that atmosphere without any rewiring, just plug this wall light into a socket, and affix it to the wall. We love the idea of placing one on each side of the bed, and pairing them with pretty filament bulbs.
Get it from B&Q for £17
15
This pillow spray that’ll ensure you sleep soundly
This pillow spray that’ll ensure you sleep soundly
This award-winning aromatherapeutic spray has been shown to reduce anxiety before bedtime, and improve sleep quality. Simply spritz the soothing blend of Lavender, Vetivert, and Camomile on to your pillows for a completely carefree night’s sleep.
Get it from Amazon for £14.80
Suggest a correction
wellbeingshoppingHome and GardenhomeSleep