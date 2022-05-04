We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Whether you’re working with a windowless hallway, or a lower ground floor flat that’s seriously lacking in natural light, it can sometimes be tricky to bring brightness into dark spaces in your home. But it is possible!
Despite what you might think, adding more artificial light isn’t the only solution. From see-through furniture to clever corner lamps, all the tips, tricks and best buys you need are listed below.