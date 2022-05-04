Life
Low On Natural Light? 14 Hacks To Brighten Up A Gloomy Home

All the tips and tricks for bringing a little more light into cramped living space.

Everything you need to brighten up your abode.
Whether you’re working with a windowless hallway, or a lower ground floor flat that’s seriously lacking in natural light, it can sometimes be tricky to bring brightness into dark spaces in your home. But it is possible!

Despite what you might think, adding more artificial light isn’t the only solution. From see-through furniture to clever corner lamps, all the tips, tricks and best buys you need are listed below.

1
Made
Ramp up the reflections with wall mirrors
Ideal for a dark hallway, this large wall mirror would look perfect above a console table. If possible, place it on a wall directly across from a window or artificial light source so it can reflect as much light as possible.
Get it from Made for £165
2
Amazon
Keep your lighting constantly customisable with smart bulbs
With 16 million colours to choose from and adjustable brightness levels, smart bulbs will help you keep your home well lit at all times. These ones are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home!
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
3
John Lewis & Partners
Bring the outdoors in with textured rattan
With its pretty rattan backrest, and solid beech wood frame, this gorgeous folding chair offers a perfect way to bring elements of the outdoors and boho into the home. Plus, we love that sunlight can peep through the cane detailing!
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £99
4
B&Q
Pair bright white paint with powder blues and lavender hues
White walls are great for light – but warmth is important too! Alongside shades like sunny yellow, and tangerine, this pretty powder blue is a great mid-tone colour for low-lit rooms.
Get it from B&Q for £52
5
Amazon
Bring warmth to dark and dingy corners
Barely noticeable when not in use, this clever floor lamp is a must-have for dark corners. Use the foot pedal to turn it on and off, and to adjust the brightness level to your needs.
Get it from Amazon for £54.99
6
Amazon
Walk away from heavy window treatments
These venetian blinds are easy to roll up and out of sight and can be trimmed to fit any windows. If you’re still a fan of curtains, at least steer clear of thick and heavy drapes – and instead, go for soft and sheer ones that are easily pulled back.
Get it from Amazon for £23.09
7
Argos
Go for maximum reflection with glass cabinets
In a room that’s already lacking in light, there’s no place for dark-fronted furniture. This display cabinet is a breath of fresh air with its oak-effect legs, matt white frame, and glass-fronted door panels.
Get it from Argos for £280
8
Amazon
Use large light coloured rugs on dark floors
Got the final say when it comes to flooring? Fantastic – be sure to pick lighter shades for darker rooms! But if you’re stuck with what you've got, a large area rug in a light colour can also make a big difference.
Get it from Amazon for £104.95
9
Wayfair
Opt for see-through furniture and acrylic accessories
If mirrored furniture isn’t to your taste, look out for items with glass or acrylic elements. With its sturdy tempered glass top and black metal base, this coffee table is the perfect reflective piece.
Get it from Wayfair for £122.99
10
Amazon
Swap out opaque shades for crystal alternatives
While velvet lampshades make a room look extra lux, opaque materials aren’t the best choice for dark rooms. With its crystal pendants, this gorgeous chandelier will reflect light across your whole room.
Get it from Amazon for £48.99
11
Made
Choose bedding in light natural shades or pastel hues
Currently discounted by 18%, this bedding set is organic cotton with a muslin-style feel that’s super soft. While white bedding can brighten up dark rooms, this earthy taupe feels warmer and more homely.
Get it from Made for £82
12
Amazon
Use metallic gold accents for glint and glamour
Got black cabinets in your kitchen, and little light to work with? Then swap out boring handles for these gold options. Available in a range of sizes, they'll spruce up your dingy space on a budget.
Get them from Amazon for £16.32
13
Mano Mano
Avoid bulky and chintz for sofas with structure
When lighting is limited, the last thing we want to do is block out even more of it with big and bulky furniture. But that doesn’t mean you’ve got to go for something uncomfortable! With its streamlined shape and light upholstery, this fits the bill.
Get it from Mano Mano for £625
14
Amazon
Add ambient lighting with accent lamps
Make a dark room feels cosy rather than clinical by weening yourself off the big (overhead) light. Mounted to the wall, these wall sconces will bring a farmhouse feel to your space, and help you create that homely ambience.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
