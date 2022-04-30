14 Ways To Stock Up On Houseplants Without Them Cluttering Up Your Space

Mixed Retailers Bring houseplants into your home – without them taking it over!

While plants are undeniably a worthwhile addition to any home, too many of them can see your space quickly turn from urban oasis to more of a wild and unruly jungle. Greenery is great – but sacrificing floor space for your latest Boston Fern or constantly tripping over trailing vines isn’t quite so fabulous.

But what do you do if you haven’t been blessed with wide window sills, and don’t want plants covering every inch of your carpet? You get creative!

From tiered stands to wall solutions, here are some unique and space-saving ways to bring plants into your home.