Life
shoppingHome and GardenhomeGardeningHouseplant

14 Ways To Stock Up On Houseplants Without Them Cluttering Up Your Space

No need to sacrifice floor space for your plants!

Shopping Writer

Bring houseplants into your home – without them taking it over!
Mixed Retailers
Bring houseplants into your home – without them taking it over!

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

While plants are undeniably a worthwhile addition to any home, too many of them can see your space quickly turn from urban oasis to more of a wild and unruly jungle. Greenery is great – but sacrificing floor space for your latest Boston Fern or constantly tripping over trailing vines isn’t quite so fabulous.

But what do you do if you haven’t been blessed with wide window sills, and don’t want plants covering every inch of your carpet? You get creative!

From tiered stands to wall solutions, here are some unique and space-saving ways to bring plants into your home.

1
Amazon
Disguise a bland and boring wall with a boho vertical arrangement
Perfect for displaying all your plants together, this stand has nine separate shelf spaces that you can fill with your favourites. Made from 100% solid wood, with a dark and rustic finish, we think trailing plants like devil’s ivy would complement its boho vibe.
Get it from Amazon for £33.99
2
Wayfair
Swap out your side tables for ones with plant compartments
Great for displaying anything from plants to pretty ornaments, this contemporary side table is the perfect sofa-side addition to any home. It’s also handily available in three other colours.
Get it from Wayfair for £31.99
3
Amazon
Suspend them from the ceiling with a space-saving shelf
A plant-themed take on an old school pot rack, this hanging solid wood shelf offers an easy way to bring greenery into your kitchen – without having to sacrifice your countertop. With its black iron frame, it’ll look great in both retro and industrial spaces.
Get it from Amazon for £148.99
4
Dunelm
Make the most of compact corners with a tiered stand
Crafted from sturdy metal, this tiered stand is capable of holding up to three of your plants – so it’s an ideal solution for those in smaller spaces who still want to bring the outdoors in. Sleek and modern, choose from four different powder coated finishes.
Get it from Dunelm for £18
5
Amazon
Fill up floating shelves with your favourite plants
A simple option, shelves are great if you’re after an affordable and understated way to use wall space to display your plants. Plus, if you go for very slim acrylic shelves, the plants will look like they’re floating!
Get them from Amazon for £22.99
6
Etsy
Give indoor vines the perfect climbing vessel
Fancy turning your plants into art? With the help of this gorgeous metal trellis, ivy and other climbing plants can spread their lush vines across your walls. We love the honeycomb design, but circular and rectangular options are available, too.
Get it from Etsy for £54.61
7
Amazon
Use sculptural wall planters to show off your succulents
These unique geometric planters come in a pretty pair, and are well-suited to succulents and air plants. Made from a durable ceramic material and plated metal wire, you can trust that they'll take good care of your smaller houseplants.
Get it from Amazon for £12.13
8
Oliver Bonas
Try adding trailing plants to your console table
With its slim moss green legs and matching green and copper-toned oblong trays, this stylish yet practical piece is the perfect combination of console table and plant stand. Pop it in your hallway to hold your keys and display your plants!
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £165
9
Amazon
Create an industrial wall display with this clever IKEA system
Designed to create wall storage for utensils, the clever HULTARP kitchen series from IKEA is popular with those who want to flaunt their foliage. Once you’ve installed the rail, simply pop plants in your chosen matching IKEA containers, and hang them from the rail. Ta-dah!
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
10
Argos
Use a hanging double planter for a boho botanical vibe
For layering up on the lush greenery, you can’t go wrong with this double planter. With a luxe gold metallic finish, it’ll look brilliant when attached to a hook, and hung from the ceiling.
Get it from Argos for £20
11
Amazon
Try out a trolley for a bohemian looking display
Pink and green look great together – so why not use a retro pink metal trolley to display your urban jungle? Best of all, by packing each tier full with plants, you’ll get that exotic and unruly effect, but it’ll all still be contained within the trolley.
Get it from Amazon for £36.90
12
MADE.com
Group them together on a statement plant stand
Handcrafted from natural woven rattan and black painted wood framing, this oval-shaped plant stand is the perfect sculptural piece. The three tiers are all different sizes, and each is fit for your favourite plants.
Get it from Made.com for £115
13
Amazon
Use corner shelves to create a concentrated arrangement
Typically empty wall corners are worth remembering when you’re trying to find extra storage (for plants or anything else). Consisting of five floating shelves connected with a rustic zig-zag design, this clever piece of kit could be just what you’re missing!
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
14
Etsy
DIY a room divider using macrame plant hangers and a coat rack
With just a black metal clothes rack and some macrame plant hangers, you can separate out your space without having to splash out on an expensive room divider. Handmade from 100% recycled cotton, these rope hangers can hold even your heaviest pots.
Get it from Etsy for £19
Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenhomeGardeningHouseplant