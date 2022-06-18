Life

14 Cheap And Easy Hacks To Give Your Bathroom A Total Makeover

Don’t settle for a boring bathroom when making it stylish can be so simple

Typically seen as the least glamorous area of the home, it’s easy for bathrooms to become a tired space simply used for bathing and bodily functions. But luxurious bathrooms aren’t just the preserve of high-end hotels - with just a few simple swaps, you can create your very own classy space.

Not sure where to start? From snazzy storage to aesthetic accessories, we’ve pulled together a selection of affordable hacks that should help you transform your bathroom from boring to beautiful.

1
Oliver Bonas
Add some colour with a playful bath mat
Swapping your standard bath mat for something a little more stand-out can be a brilliant way to inject some personality into a plain bathroom. With its bold and blue graphic text, and lighter coloured patterned background, this one definitely ticks all the boxes.
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £29.50
2
Amazon
Select a stand-out accessories set for your sink
Typically displayed on your sink, the toothbrush holder and soap dispenser you pick can really help define your bathroom’s style. Available in pink, blue, or transparent, this 3-piece glass set feels elegant and classy, and we love that you can choose between a chrome or gold soap pump!
Get them from Amazon for £13
3
Etsy
Pick a pretty peel-and-stick backsplash
While new tiling is obviously a great way to give your bathroom a complete makeover, it’s incredibly expensive. Both budget and renter-friendly, these peel-and-stick tiles come in a pretty pastel pattern, and are great if you’re after a WC that exudes vintage vibes.
Get them from Etsy for £6.99
4
Amazon
Display cotton swabs and pads in aesthetic apothecary jars
Make an inviting display out of handy accessories like cotton swabs, pads, and balls by decanting them into these see-through jars. Best of all, while the jars look like they’re glass, they’re actually made of solid plastic – so you don’t need to worry about breakages.
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
5
La Redoute
Select a new set of super soft and luxurious towels
Having a great selection of matching towels in different sizes is a sure-fire way to give your bathroom a boutique hotel feel. This on-trend cream set comes with two soft and fluffy face cloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels – all made from 100% cotton.
Get them from La Redoute from £36
6
Amazon
Swap boring stainless steel fixtures for matt black ones
If you’re really not into the fixtures in your bathroom, but need a deposit-friendly solution, then look no further than this brilliant set. It comes with a towel rail, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and two robe or towel hooks – all in swanky matt black, and self-adhesive!
Get them from Amazon for £29.99
7
Argos
Don’t settle for a bog-standard toilet seat
Choosing a toilet seat that suits your style is a super easy and affordable way to change up your bathroom. It’s also a great solution for renters, as it’s non-permanent, but can be a great way to bring your own design preferences into the space. This one is made from solid bamboo – and we love it!
Get it from Argos for £32
8
Amazon
Organise your cupboards with this sliding storage system
While the state of your cupboards won't exactly influence the overall style and feel of your bathroom, you’ll certainly enjoy using it more if all your products are easy to find. Perfect for storage space under the sink, this two-tier organiser looks super sleek, and slides out easily.
Get it from Amazon for £35.99
9
Not On The High Street
Make the room feel retro with a cool and quirky print
Is it just us, or does adorning our bathroom walls with classic seascape and anchor paintings feel like a bit of a tired trope? Far more funky, this quirky Monopoly inspired print is totally customisable in both size and background colour – where there’s the choice of seven pretty pastel hues.
Get it from Not On The High Street for £11.99
10
Amazon
Use cosmetic organisers to avoid countertop chaos
If the side of your sink is cluttered with cosmetics and toiletries, then a simple organiser will definitely bring cohesion back to your countertops. This modern option has six different sized segments, and comes in five additional colours – although we think cream looks the most expensive!
Get it from Amazon for £17.09
11
Wayfair
Bring in the foliage with a fabulous faux tree
While botanical bathrooms are all the rage, the unfortunate reality for anyone with a windowless or particularly humid bathroom is that plants can be tricky to keep alive. So take the stress out of it by going for this big artificial bamboo plant that looks like the real deal.
Get it from Wayfair for £57.99
12
Amazon
Swap mismatched shower bottles for a matching set
If your caddy is looking cluttered, then this cohesive set of bottles could be the perfect solution. With their modern monochrome design, and elegant black script labels that are completely peel-proof, they’re the perfect high-end set.
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
13
B&Q
Go for a bold and bright bathroom ceiling colour
Who says bathrooms have to be completely white? If yours is on the smaller side – and you feel like colourful walls might be a little too overbearing – then consider simply painting the ceiling a statement hue. We love this jewel-toned teal!
Get it from B&Q for £24
14
Amazon
Install chic sconces on either side of the mirror
There’s something about installing wall lighting in your bathroom that just gives the whole space a much more luxurious feel. Available in brushed brass, matt black, and chrome, this set of two sconces are the perfect affordable addition.
Get them from Amazon for £36
