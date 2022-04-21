We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
We all know that opening a window, popping on the extractor fan, and ensuring your bathroom is never too damp are top ways to prevent mould and mildew.
But if the fug or fungus is particularly persistent – or your bathroom lacks the ventilation it needs – it can feel like you’ll never manage to get rid of it.
To help you out, we’ve pulled together a list of specific bathroom products and tools that are designed to keep the bacteria at bay. Already got mould to manage? Don’t worry – we’ve finished it up with a selection of sprays and solutions to help you eliminate it for good.