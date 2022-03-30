Trust Me, You Need This £5 Miracle Cleaning Product In Your Life

HuffPost UK Talk about a trainer makeover! And it's all thanks to The Pink Stuff.

Clean Tok, the strangely addictive TikTok channel where cleaning enthusiasts come together to share their holy grail products and tips on how to use them, is packed full of incredibly recommendations. If you haven’t browsed it, I urge you do so immediately. It’s pretty meditative to watch those clean beans at work!

But one of their recommendations stands out above all others, and not just for its pure pop aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of The Pink Stuff by British-made brand Star Drops and are looking to find a multi-purpose, easy-to-use cleaning product that’s also non-toxic, you’re going to want to try it.

This simple paste has changed the cleaning game – or at least, it’s changed my cleaning game, and it’s all thanks to a video I stumbled on while scrolling through the ‘Clean Tok’ channel.

For quicker, easier cleaning, hundreds of videos recommend The Pink Stuff and so does my Buzzfeed colleague Amy Glover who used to be a professional cleaner and included it top of her favourite scrubbing products here.

After watching a particularly impressive TikTok video touting this raspberry-scented delight, I decided to give it a try myself and soon realised it had incredible multipurpose cleaning potential. Plus it’s pleasingly free of any chemical whiff and doesn’t emit nasty fumes.

Honestly, I’ve fallen hard. And best of all, a massive 500g tub costs around a fiver (and you can usually find it even cheaper on Amazon special deals).

So, how do you use The Pink Stuff and for what?

The answer is, you can use The Pink Stuff for pretty much anything, but here’s where I’ve found this miracle paste to be a particular game-changer.

Cleaning your oven (inside and out)

For cleaning your oven – both a stained hob and/or a greasy oven door – this paste is fantastic. It’s super simple to use and requires minimal elbow grease.

Got a watermark stained hob from where a pan has boiled over? Is your door coated in grease? This stuff will take those stains right out, almost instantly.

Using a damp cloth, scoop a small amount of the paste out of the tub, rub it into the chosen surface (coating every area), before gently buffing it away with a clean cloth. I use a Scrub Daddy cleaning sponge and the results are a sparkling clean surface, inside or outside your oven.

Adding shine back to your sink

Noticed your kitchen sink is looking a little dull? This bright pink paste is the answer. It’ll have your sink looking all shiny and new again in no time at all.

Coat the entire surface, from the basin to the draining board, in the paste and leave it to sit for a few minutes. Then, wipe the paste away with a clean cloth, using small circular movements to gently buff the product.

The result should be a sparkling silver sink that looks almost brand new. FYI, if you notice your sponge or cleaning cloth turning silver, don’t panic, it’s not damaging your sink, it’s simply the paste doing its job.

Brightening tiles and whitening grout

Sick and tired of having to scrub your tile grout in an attempt to swap the grimy grey hue for the original white tone? This paste is, once again, a game-changer.

Coat the grout with the paste, leave it to sit for 10 to 15 minutes, and then use a grout brush to gently scrub the grout, before washing the paste away.

The result should be brighter, whiter grout, once again achieved with minimal elbow grease.

Reviving white leather trainers

It might sound strange but hear us out on this because honestly, the results speak for themselves. This bright pink, all-natural paste can quickly revive white trainers from the canvas or leather to the soles (and everything in between).

After watching another TikTok video of a user reviving their old leather Converse with it, I decided to give it a try myself on my own grimey pair of Cons, which I’d previously tried cleaning with little sign of improvement.

I removed the laces from the trainers, coated the exterior (including the soles) in the cleaning paste, and used a cleaning cloth to gently buff the paste into the material. I then left them to sit for 30 minutes before using a clean cloth to gently wipe the paste away trainers that look almost as good as new.

And here’s how to buy it...

That’s not the end of it. The Pink Stuff also promises to clean dirt and grime from your showers, saucepans, and now the weather is getting warmer, rust from your garden furniture and barbecue.