Life

11 Genius Cleaning Products To Splurge (And Save) On, According To A Pro

Take it from a former cleaner: here are the products to invest in and the ones to bag at bargain prices.

There's products worth splurging on (a Henry vaccum) but there are also secret miracles that cost less than a pound (The Pink Stuff).
Numatic / Amazon / HuffPost
There's products worth splurging on (a Henry vaccum) but there are also secret miracles that cost less than a pound (The Pink Stuff).

Hi! I’m Amy, and I was a cleaner for a couple of years before I started writing about shopping for BuzzFeed and HuffPost. I love combining my knowledge to share the best cleaning products around with you, so I decided to create a list about which ones are worth the cash (and which ones you can save on!).

You can thank me later.

Save on: The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
You can find loads of pricey abrasive products online, but IMO you can get pretty far into a deep clean using only The Pink Stuff. It honestly used to cut my scrubbing time down by at least two thirds, and it's the only thing I trusted on clients' porcelain or marble surfaces. It gets rid of everything from mild rust to intimidatingly large stains thanks to its gentle-but-effective abrasive beads, and I still love using it for very stained pots and burnt-on hob surfaces at home. Plus, it's vegan and costs less than a quid!

Get The Pink Stuff for 99p from Amazon
Splurge on: Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set
Amazon
The pedal-operated spinning drain in this ridiculously highly-rated bad boy solves pretty much every problem I've ever faced while mopping, and it means I don't have to tiptoe gingerly around until the floors dry. I'm genuinely not sure how I lived without the spinning drain action. Not only does it dry your mop head out faster so it won't fester in the bucket afterwards, but it *also* gets your floors dry more quickly (which is crucial if you're 1) in a rush, 2) dealing with sensitive flooring like hardwood or marble, or 3) both). I love that the drain is pedal-operated, because plunging a mop down into the push-down kinds can be surprisingly tiring! Oh, and that wide microfibre mop head is no joke either – I find it covers a *way* bigger surface area and picks up much more dirt than the regular string kinds.

Get the Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set for £29.99 from Amazon
Save on: Duzzit Amazing Baking Soda Multi Purpose Household Cleaner
Amazon
There are plenty of good soda cleaners out there (I love Oven Brite's kit for an all-in-one pack), but you can get even more impressive results from Duzzit's massive bottle of baking soda and an industrial-sized roll of clingfilm IMO. I feel like most people know how powerful water and baking soda can be when it comes to removing grime and burnt-on food, but the real secret is to cover a thick baking soda paste in clingfilm for around an hour after you've spread it over your dirty racks and oven walls. I'm not sure exactly why it works (I read something about it cutting off the oxygen and helping the products to really penetrate), but what I know for sure is that I've never wiped the dirt off an oven so easily. In fact, I was able to get my racks looking as good as new by just rinsing them (ugh, the dream). Plus, you'll be able to use the baking soda for plenty of other cleaning tasks too!

Get Duzzit Baking Soda for £2.50 for 500g from Amazon (and the clingfilm for £4.99)
Splurge on: Henry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
I'm absolutely not the type to choose a brand name for the sake of it, but the trusty Henry has truly never let me down. It packs the most suction per pound I've found so far! When I worked in a hotel, there was some serious competition in the morning for the best vacuum cleaner – it's the difference between achieving a truly immaculate room in minutes and spending the best part of half an hour pointlessly running over a carpet that'll still look dusty afterwards. The most fought-over vacuums were always Henrys! Sure, you can get ones with fancier features and cordless motors, but when it comes to actually *cleaning* the most important thing is suction power – and this bad boy wins out every time.

Get the Henry Vacuum Cleaner In Black and Red for £149 from Amazon
Save on: Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I've tried so many stain removers for soft furnishings, but nothing acts as quickly (or as effectively) as Dr. Beckmann's. I love its handy brush dispenser, and I can never get over how quickly its powerful formula gets to work (it does what I need it to in about 20 minutes). I find it perfect for smaller stains, and I like that I don't have to vacuum over it either!

Get Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover for £2.79 from Amazon
Splurge on: HG Shield Shower Protector
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This protector works on ceramic, glass, and metal! Apply the solution to the desired area twice and wait for it to dry before buffing the surface with a dry cloth — it'll repel dirt and water for up to three months.

Get the HG Shield Shower Protector for £8.41 from Amazon
Save on: HG Mould Remover Foam Spray
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Mould is a pretty common problem in the UK, but don't worry – this highly-rated removal spray has got your back. Leave this foaming spray on any affected areas for up to half an hour and then wipe it away to reveal a mildew-free surface underneath!

Get the HG Mould Remover Foam Spray for £5.50 from Amazon
Splurge on: Amazon 3-Shelf Shelving Unit
Amazon
A lot of the homes I've cleaned have had robot vacuums, and while they can be really helpful for vacuuming, I was hired because people still have loads of stuff they need putting away. This organiser helps you store your things while keeping them visible (Marie Kondo made a POINT!)

Get the Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Shelving Unit for £23.99.
Save on: Chef Aid Stainless Steel Doughnut Kettle Descaler
https://amzn.to/3ByLVzr
This descaler ball will prevent that Dreaded Crust from building up in your kettle. Just drop it in and continue using your appliance as normal! Mineral deposits will collect in between its mesh wires rather than building up in your kettle, so your current one will last longer.

Get the Chef Aid Stainless Steel Doughnut Kettle Descaler for £1.67 from Amazon
Splurge on: Eco Bag Heavy Duty Refuse Sacks
Amazon
Please do yourself a favour and get some extra extra strong bin liners. Bins get so manky so quickly. I know we literally put rubbish and nothing else in them, but still, leaks and tears from weak bin bags are responsible for what is probably one of the grossest parts of most people's homes. It doesn't need to be that way, people! I've used these bad boys at work before, and they do the job really well (I also started buying them for myself because the pack of 50 means I never have to do a last-minute dash to the shops).

Get 50 Eco Bag Heavy Duty Refuse Sacks for £5.29 from Amazon
Save on: Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
TikTok creators are 100% correct about the power of Elbow Grease spray. I used this stuff on my flat's extractor fan, and I was amazed by how quickly and easily it got to work. It cuts through the stickiest surfaces in no time, and it smells kind of incredible too – it's the only degreaser I use now!

Get the Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser for just £1 from Amazon.
Suggest a correction
homeHome and GardenshoppingMoneyCleaning