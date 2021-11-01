Hi! I’m Amy, and I was a cleaner for a couple of years before I started writing about shopping for BuzzFeed and HuffPost. I love combining my knowledge to share the best cleaning products around with you, so I decided to create a list about which ones are worth the cash (and which ones you can save on!).
You can thank me later.
Save on: The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste
Splurge on: Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set
Save on: Duzzit Amazing Baking Soda Multi Purpose Household Cleaner
Splurge on: Henry Vacuum Cleaner
Save on: Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover
Splurge on: HG Shield Shower Protector
Save on: HG Mould Remover Foam Spray
Splurge on: Amazon 3-Shelf Shelving Unit
Save on: Chef Aid Stainless Steel Doughnut Kettle Descaler
Splurge on: Eco Bag Heavy Duty Refuse Sacks
Save on: Elbow Grease All Purpose Degreaser