18 Handy Travel Buys That'll Save You Some Serious Suitcase Space

Enough with squishing all your packing in so you can barely do the zip up...

It’s hard to know which is more stress-inducing: packing your bags to go away on holiday or packing them to head home again? Either way, space is of the essence, whether it’s fitting in your favourite beauty products and an extra bikini or three for the pool – or squishing in those holiday souvenirs you picked up.

There are hacks that can help though – and here we’ve rounded up some of the niftiest gadgets and packing tricks that will get the max out of your baggage.

1
Amazon
This rainbow pill organiser
Whether you have medications or daily vitamins to take, this seven day pill organiser will avoid you having to pack more tablets than you need to for your trip away.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
2
This mini travel spray
No need to transport an entire bottle of perfume when you can fill this tiny travel spritzer, which is designed especially for fragrances!
Get five refillable bottles for £6.79
3
Amazon
This portable pillow
Depending on where you're going, this inflatable camping pillow may come in handy – and it'll take up hardly any suitcase space!
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
4
Amazon
This bag that organises all your kit
Keep all of your electricals well-organised in this compact gadget bag.
Get if from Amazon for £14.99
5
Amazon
The only travel adapter you'll need
Instead of carrying multiple adapters, this universal travel adapter comes with four USB ports, a type C port, and an AC socket – so you can basically charge up to six devices at once!
Get if from Amazon for £29.99
6
Amazon
This compact clothes steamer
Ensure your clothes are completely crease-free with this portable steamer, which is perfect to travel with!
Get it from Amazon for £34.99
7
Amazon
This trio of travel bags
Use these compact travel bags to store all of your essential holiday toiletries.
Get three from Amazon for £9.99
8
Amazon
The perfect packing cubes
Speaking of compact bags, these packing cubes are absolutely genius when it comes to suitcase space-saving.
Get eight packing cubes from Amazon for £20.99
9
Amazon
This set of travel refillables
Avoid having to take your large toiletries away with you by filling up these containers with each of your essentials instead.
Get the set of 16 for £15.99
10
Amazon
This suits-all backpack
If you need to pack a backpack for day trips when you're abroad, this one is super lightweight so it won't be too heavy in your suitcase – and it comes in five different colours.
Get it from Amazon for £12.49
11
Amazon
These compression bags
Make the most of every inch of space in your suitcase with these clear compression bags, which are perfect to pack your clothes in.
Get the 12-piece kit for £25.01
12
Amazon
This travel makeup case
Organise all of your beauty bits with this travel makeup case, which has a dozen different compartments fitted in it.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
13
Amazon
These portable travel hangers
This set of portable travel hangers are so clever, I'm kind of mind blown.
Get 12 from Amazon for £12.99
14
Amazon
This beach-ready blanket
If you plan on visiting a beach at all, this outdoor blanket is perfectly compact and even waterproof.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
15
Amazon
This folding mirror
This trifold mirror will come in super handy, and is just as easy to transport!
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
16
Amazon
This microfibre towel
This towel can be used for pretty much anything, and is designed to be lightweight and compact! It's available in eight sizes and 12 different colours.
Get one from Amazon for £8.99-£21.99
17
Amazon
This portable footrest
Relax wherever you are with this inflatable foot rest, which will take little to no space in your suitcase.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
18
Amazon
These teeny tiny straighteners
Invest in these mini hair straighteners to reduce the amount of space it'll take in your suitcase!
Get them from Amazon for £19.99
