Life

15 Genius Products You Need If You’re Always, Always Running Late

Because constantly rushing around and running behind is exhausting.

Shopping Writer

We need to stop running late and sabotaging our schedules
Mixed Retailers
We need to stop running late and sabotaging our schedules

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There are two types of people in this world; those who are perfectly punctual, and then those who always rock up late, flustered, and full of excuses about made-up public transport delays. Terrible at time-keeping, I very much fall into the second category.

Is your tardiness also taking a real toll? If so, you’re probably always stressed, sprinting for buses, and sporting a permanently sweaty brow. Thankfully, there are some handy products out there to help people like us to get bet at staying on schedule!

From planners and organisers, to time-saving grooming and beauty products, we’re rounded up those items that will help you both stay on track, and speed up your daily routines if you’re running short on time.

1
Argos
A coffee machine you can pre-programme
With a programmable machine like this one, you’ll never again run out of time for a coffee before work. Before you go to bed, just use the digital display to choose your desired strength, and set the timer for when you want your drink ready for in the morning.
Get it from Argos for £55
2
Amazon
An in-shower moisturiser for hydration in a hurry
Enriched with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and cocoa butter, this ultra rich body lotion is super hydrating. Best of all, you just apply it to wet skin immediately after you’ve showered, and towel dry as normal – so there’s no waiting around for the cream to dry, but your skin will still feel silky and moisturised.
Get it from Amazon for £9.26
3
Not On The High Street
This pretty planner for keeping track of everything
It’s pretty tricky to improve your timekeeping if you can’t keep track of your commitments. Perfect for staying organised, this customisable A5 diary comes with a yearly and monthly planner, your choice of weekly or daily diary pages, and ample space for additional notes and reflections.
Get it from Not On The High Street for £26.95
4
Amazon
A spray that works magic on creased clothes
Just realised the shirt you want to wear is creased or wrinkled? Don’t delay your day by getting the iron out when this clever spray can straighten it out in three quick steps. Simply spray the shirt until slightly damp, pull and straighten out the fabric, and hang it up to dry while you finish getting ready.
Get it from Amazon for £5.53
5
Amazon
These tags for quickly tracking down your keys
When you need to get out the door in a hurry, the last thing you need is a hunt for your keys. Just attach an AirTag to your keys, and you’ll always be able to find them quickly and easily using the Find My app. Plus, you’ll have three tags left over to use for other prized possessions!
Get them from Amazon for £80.05
6
John Lewis & Partners
This palette to help you ace your face in five
To save time on doing your make-up in the mornings, stick with this cohesive kit that promises to give you a bronzed and glowing look in just five minutes. This step-by-step palette will leave you with shimmery and smokey eyes, and a sun kissed and sculpted face with rosy-peach cheeks.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £55
7
Amazon
A timer to help shorten those overly long showers
Anyone else find that it’s so easy for what you thought was a quick rinse to actually become a full-body exfoliation and shave? To help keep track of time, use the suction cup to affix this waterproof clock to your tiles – and for added security, you can even use it to set a timer.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
8
Etsy
This very on-brand tote bag so you can just speak your truth
Yeah, okay, so this bag will in no way help you be more timely or cope with running behind. But it’s just really quite brilliant, and will hopefully put a smile on the understandably disgruntled face of whoever you’ve left waiting. It comes in loads of different colours, too!
Get it from Etsy for £7.99
9
Amazon
A device that promotes Alexa to your personal assistant
Far more special than your average smart speaker, this one comes with amazing Alexa, too. Perfect for helping you stick to schedule, you can ask Alexa to check the weather, set alarmed reminders, and start timers - all by just speaking to her.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
10
ASOS
This magnifying mirror for doing make-up on the move
Whether you’re beautifying on the bus, or will wait until you’re at work, a compact mirror is crucial if you frequently have to forgo doing your face at home. This slim model has a handy stand that folds flat, dimmable LED lights, and a 10x magnifying mini mirror for when you really need to focus in on that eyeliner flick.
Get it from ASOS for £34.99
11
Amazon
A portable power bank for charging on the go
Delaying leaving the house because your phone is in desperate need of juice? Don’t waste time waiting by the wall socket! This best-selling portable power bank is compatible with both iPhone and Android, and even has the capacity to charge three devices at once.
Get it from Amazon for £18.69
12
LookFantastic
This heatless curler that styles your hair while you sleep
With this innovative creation, you’ll be able to remove doing your hair from your morning routine. Before you go to bed, simply wrap your damp hair around the satin roller and secure it on each end with a scrunchie, and you’ll wake up with bouncy locks.
Get it from LookFantastic for £11.90
13
Amazon
A smoothie maker that blends straight into the bottle
Capable of blending fruit and crushing ice, this small but mighty blender is great for pulling together a quick breakfast. Best of all, it blends straight into a travel cup, so you can transport your breakfast straight from the blender to your bag, and enjoy a smoothie on-the-go.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
14
Cult Beauty
A clear pouch for keeping all your essentials together
This clever little hack will ensure you never leave anything behind when swapping bags and leaving the house in a hurry. Simply keep essentials like your keys, purse, sunglasses, and headphones together in a see-through case that you can then easily move between bags.
Get it from Cult Beauty for £15
15
Amazon
This dry shampoo that actually refreshes your tresses
If your hair could really do with a wash but you’re short on time, then forgo the faff of having to get out the hairdryer by just giving it a spritz with this dreamy stuff. Unlike other dry shampoos, this advanced one actually removes oil, sweat, and odour so it’ll both look and feel clean.
Get it from Amazon for £23
Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyTechshoppingHome and Garden