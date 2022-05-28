Life

17 Buys I Need To Really Clean My Absolute Dustbin Of A Car

These products will stop the mess in your car driving you mad

Audience Editor, HuffPost UK Shopping

I’ll confess, my car is an absolute tip. Always has been if I’m honest (only now I’ve got kids, I can blame them).

My car seats are crying out for a scrubbing. I’m no longer surprised when I find half-chewed sweets, forgotten crisps and mouldy muffins lurking in the crevices.

Then there’s my steering wheel. It’s just thankful for the residual sanitiser it gets from hands. And don’t talk to me about the amount of crumbs and dried-up mud trodden into the stained carpet (I still blame the kids).

So you’ll understand why I need all the game-changing cleaning products below. I hope these buys help transform your filthy car, too. Wishing you luck!

1
Amazon
This powerful car vacuum plugs into the charger socket
Take this compact portable car vacuum everywhere. It has a long 4.8m power cord and comes with three precision nozzles that will reach those awkward spots.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
2
Amazon
This putty gel will get rid of dust in seconds
Get into those hard to reach nooks and crannies. With this lavender fragrance, auto detailing gel l can pick up dust, hair and crumbs from any crack.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
3
Amazon
Delve into every corner with these motorised brushes
From wheel cleaning to interior polishing, this supercharged scrubbing brush is perfect. It also comes with four different sized brush heads that are easily interchangeable.
Get this from Amazon for £18.99
4
Amazon
Never fear car spills with this cleaner
OMG! All I know is I want one. Comes with two cleaning attachments use and perfect to use across carpet, upholstery, stairs and sealed hard floors.
Get it from Amazon for £129
5
Amazon
This quick clean interior spray
Whizz round all the surfaces in your car whether it’s the interior plastics, vinyl, leather, rubber, metal, and even LCD and navigation screens.
Get it from Amazon for £11 (was 12.50)Get the matching mitt from Amazon for £8.50
6
Amazon
Transform your leather seats before and after
It's time to remind your leather seats how beautiful they are deep down! This cleaner will clean and freshen them up.
Get it from Amazon for £6.24
7
Amazon
Scrub away the ick on your fabric seats
This foam cleaner is all you need to get your fabric seats back to the clean life they once had.
Get it from Amazon for £6.94 (was £7.19)
8
Amazon
Blast the toughest mud and dirt with this gadget
With its built-in detergent tank this Karcher K3 will work through the heaviest grime.
Get it from Amazon for £139.99 (was £169.99)Get the matching foam nozzle from Amazon for £16.95 (was 19.99)
9
Amazon
This snow foam shampoo works with your pressure washer
Just add this shampoo to the foaming cannon or nozzle on your pressure washer and watch the thick blanket of foam cover all that dirt.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
10
Amazon
Make light work of annoying carpet stains
This best-selling carpet cleaner comes with an in-built brush and will get rid of new or dried-in stains. ​
Get it from Amazon for £2.61
11
Amazon
Break down grime on your wheels
You're a spritz away from gleaming wheels with this spray cleaner. Works hard on oil, road grime and baked on brake dust.
Get it from Amazon for £5 (was £9.99)
12
Amazon
Get those tyres back to black in no time
This all in one trim treatment spray will get to work on tyres and trim like bumpers, window/door seals, wheel wells, headlights and more.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
13
Amazon
Ditch sponges for scratch-free cleaning
A super soft lambswool wash mitt with a deep pile will keep the grit and scratches away from your bodywork while the mesh underside is perfect for shifting the stubborn grime.
Get it from Amazon for £14.40
14
Amazon
This wash and glo car shampoo
A car wash & wax that leaves a just-waxed shine - win win!
Get it from Amazon for £19.80
15
Amazon
Dry with this cloth and get high gloss without the fluff
This super fluffy, high pile microbfibre cloth can be used to get a streak-free dry and then to polish your car.
Get it from Amazon for £11.25
16
Amazon
This kit will sort out your bodywork, wheels and interior
This ultimate car cleaning kit contains nine best selling products from AutoGlym as well as a selection of accessories.
Get it from Amazon for £44.99 (44% off)
