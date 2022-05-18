Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner

Sick and tired of your stained sofa, mattress or car seats? We feel you. Thankfully, the cleaning gods have answered our prayers, by offering this TikTok-viral upholstery cleaner that has the power to – quite literally – suck stains right up.

This easy to use upholstery cleaner has gone viral on Clean Tok (aka the corner of TikTok packed full of super handy cleaning hacks) and it’s easy to see why. It’s a total game-changer for reviving everything from carpets and car seats to sofas and mattresses, with little elbow grease required.

The Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is lightweight and portable and can be used to deep clean dirt and stains from all kinds of soft furnishings, cleaning and drying in one simple step.

Best of all, it’s super easy (and oh so satisfying) to use. Simply fill the removable tank with water (warm water is best) and add two capfuls of this specialist cleaning solution – and start scrubbing. Thanks to its powerful suction, this little green cleaning machine turns tough cleaning tasks into a breeze.

FYI, this little cleaning device comes with a 4.6 star rating on Amazon from more than 30,000 customer ratings.

