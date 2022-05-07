Life

16 Genius Cleaning Products That’ll Do Your Least Favourite Jobs For You

Tools, tricks and the best smart tech so you don't have to spend the weekend scrubbing.

Cleaning can be easy thanks to these hero gadgets, tools, and products
When it comes to cleaning, everyone’s got that one job (or five) they just really loathe doing. Whether you find declogging the drains too disgusting, avoid getting out the vacuum at all costs or can’t bear washing your floors, there’s no need to suffer through these tedious tasks without a helping hand.

Thankfully, there are now loads of smart tech products, nifty gadgets, and hard-working solutions that will make keeping your home clean and tidy considerably less hassle. Below are 16 of our time (and elbow) saving favourites!

1
Amazon
Swap out the standard squeegee and enjoy streak-free windows
Anyone else feel like no matter how hard they try to finesse their technique, it’s impossible to avoid streaks when you squeegee? With this handheld window vac, you can bet your windows will be left sparkling!
Get it from Amazon for £69.99
2
Amazon
Get to every nook and cranny with these motorised brushes
From cleaning difficult to reach crevices, to polishing up grimy grouting, this supercharged scrubbing brush is just what you need. Plus, it comes with four different sized brush heads that are easily interchangeable.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
3
Amazon
Hand the Hoovering over to a robot vacuum
Got far better ways to spend your time than running a vacuum over your whole home? This clever robot will do the job for you! Best of all, it’s unique 360 degree detection means it’ll sense when it’s near the stairs, and steer clear.
Get it from Amazon for £139.99
4
Amazon
Use cleaning gel to clear the crumbs out of your keyboard
Get into every nook of your keyboard, camera, and car, with this super slime. Made of biodegradable gel, it’ll pick up any dust and debris, and leave behind its glorious lemon scent.
Get it from Amazon for £6.11
5
Amazon
Rid your radiators of dust with this nifty gadget
Whether you’ve got a dangerous amount of dryer lint, or desperately need to clear the dust and dead spiders out of your radiator, you need this clever tool. With its flexible stainless steel wire, and mix of soft and firm nylon bristles, it’s totally equipped to get the job done.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
6
Amazon
Trust a toilet solution that does the deep cleaning for you
With this powerful powder, you can say goodbye to scrubbing the toilet bowl. Formulated with activated carbon to remove tough dirt, bad odours, and prevent limescale, just empty the sachet into the toilet, let it develop into foam, brush, and flush!
Get a packet from Amazon for £3
7
Amazon
Get the grime out your microwave with this steam cleaning gizmo
Simply unscrew the Angry Mama’s head, pour in vinegar and water, put her head back on, and pop her in the microwave for five to seven minutes – and you’ll be left with a microwave that’s been steam cleaned and left gleaming.
Get it from Amazon for £7.95
8
Amazon
Use a clever dusting device designed for venetian blinds
Struggle to dust your blinds without having to do each slat one by tedious one? Don’t worry – your prayers have been answered! This helpful gadget is made specifically for dusting blinds and shutters thanks to its unique design and microfibre sleeves.
Get them from Amazon for £6.59
9
Amazon
Spray this after you shower and it’ll do the cleaning for you
Infused with non-toxic plant-based technology, this eco-friendly solution will leave your bathroom smelling of gorgeous passionfruit. Just spray a fine mist on all wet surfaces after each shower, and it’ll get rid of any grime, and leave your tiles sparkling.
Get it from Amazon for £2.33
10
Amazon
Give the build up of limescale ample time to break down
Descaling liquids can only effectively break down limescale when left on your taps for a considerable amount of time. But they slip off easily. To solve this problem, simply fill this gadget with a solution, pop it over your tap, and let it soak for as long as needed.
Get it from Amazon for £5.85
11
Amazon
Pick up pet hairs from carpets with this clever roller
A must-have if you’ve got cats or dogs! Coated with a static charge material, simply roll this device over your sofa, carpets and anywhere else your pet likes to curl up, and it’ll whip up all those stray hairs.
Get it from Amazon for £11.89
12
Amazon
Clear clogged hair from the drain with this clever tool
Sometimes earbuds just don’t do the job when it comes to unclogging that hair ball from the bathroom plughole. If you need a gadget with a little more give, these drain snakes are just the ticket. With their barbed wire design, they're flexible enough for fishing out even the biggest clumps of hair.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
13
Amazon
Swap the dustpan for this stationary suction vacuum
Hurrah – no more bending over when sweeping. Wave goodbye to the dustpan, and instead just sweep any dust, dirt, hair or crumbs up to the device. As soon as the infrared sensors detect movement, the suction will be activated, and any muck will be whisked into the vacuum.
Get it from Amazon for £98.95
14
Amazon
Use a mini handheld hoover to clean up your car
Whether you’re facing desktop pencil shavings or crumbs in the car, this handheld hoover has you covered. It’s battery operated, has great suction power, and is even available in an attractive mint green colour.
Get it from Amazon for £7.73
15
Amazon
Simplify washing up with this soap dispensing brush
With this clever brush, you can guarantee you’ll never be using too much washing up liquid. Once filled with soap, the brush will dispense soap through its nylon bristles whenever you push the button. Plus, the scraper on the back makes removing baked-on food a breeze.
Get it from Amazon for £7.65
16
Amazon
Scrub your floors and leave them shining without breaking a sweat
The Speedmop is just what you need when you really can’t bring yourself to get out the dreaded bucket. Simply attach one of the 12 wet cloths to the mop head, run it over your floors, and watch as the stubborn dirt and grime dissolves away. Easy peasy!
Get it from Amazon for £20.35
