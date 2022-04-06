Amazon Cleaning with the power of steam

CleanTok – the strangely addictive corner of TikTok where cleaning obsessives share their ‘holy grail’ cleaning go-tos – is chock full of steam mops right now. And as a bonafide steam cleaning enthusiast myself, it’s easy to see why.

Steam cleaning feels like the epitome of cleaning luxury; it’s simple, effortless, and wonderfully easy. (And, FYI, once you swap from a bog-standard mop to a steam cleaner you won’t look back.)

Most steam mops clean using only water, which keeps the cost low and means that there’s no risk if children or pets walk on wet floors or touch recently cleaned surfaces.

One of the major benefits of steam cleaning is how versatile it is – you can literally use one appliance to clean almost every surface in your home, from your floors (both hard and carpeted) to your sofa, mattress and windows and more.

If you’re not already sold, you might be when you see the price. There’s currently great deals on steam mops in the Amazon spring sale, including big brands like Russell Hobbs for 42% off or Shark at 28% off.

But first, let’s get clued up on the basics.

How to use a steam cleaner

Thanks to their compact (and usually lightweight) designs, steam mops are easy to use and clean with – they work just like bog-standard mops but pack a far more powerful punch. A good steam mop will also save you bags of time.

Featuring a built-in water tank that heats up in as little as 20 seconds to two minutes, most steam mops are designed with efficiency and super easy cleaning in mind.

To use a steam mop, the process is simple. Fill the water tank to the maximum fill line, turn the mop on, and wait for it to heat up (most mops feature a light that turns red while the water is heating up and goes green once it’s reached the peak temperature). Once your mop starts producing steam it’s good to go. That’s it, it’s that simple.

The truth is that while steam cleaning is a super easy way to keep your home in order, not all steam cleaners are built equal. So it’s worth being selective when choosing a make and model.

There are a few key features to look out for, one of which is the size of the water tank – the larger the capacity the less often you will need to top it up. Ideally, you want to opt for a model with a tank of between 300ml and 500ml, so that it’s able to hold enough water to last.

It’s also worth noting how long each model takes to heat up and turn the water into steam, as well as the amount of steam being pumped out per minute. Each mop features a different steam variable level (aka the amount of steam that’s pumped out and at what pace) with a dial to control this, so it’s worth finding out how much steam each model has the capacity to pump out.

Let’s talk steam cleaners...

Need some steamspiration? These steam cleaners in the Amazon spring sale are a total steal. We’re particularly exited by this deal, which gives a whopping 42% off.

This powerful, multipurpose steam cleaner features a 500ml water tank along with a separate 120ml detergent tank (should you want some extra cleaning power you can fill this tank with your detergent of choice) and produces 28 grams of steam per minute with one tank of water lasting for up to 20 minutes.

With an impressive 11 cleaning functions, this mop is designed to blast through dirt, grease grime across the entirety of your home, from effortlessly cleaning stubborn stuck on messes to deodorising soft furnishings. Complete with a two-year guarantee, this steam mop comes with added peace of mind.

Once you’re done cleaning your floors, the mop effortlessly converts into a handheld cleaner that can be used to clean ovens, windows, mirrors, and much more, killing up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, here’s a couple of other options.

This multipurpose mop from Shark is a great choice for steam-only mopping without chemicals. (Pssst, it’s currently got 28% off on Amazon, meaning you save more than £50.)

Featuring an innovative (and super powerful) steam blaster mode for cleaning stubborn dirt, this touch-free, double-sided mop also features ’Klik ‘n’ Flip Technology’ and comes with two machine washable cleaning pads.

For ease of use, this multipurpose cleaning beau also features simple ‘Life-Away Technology’ that transforms the stand-up mop into a hand held cleaning tool.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, opt for this multipurpose mop from Russell Hobbs. With a whopping 11-in-1 functions this steam cleaner has all the great features of a traditional steam mop, with the added benefit of being able to transform into a handheld steamer.

The design is compact and lightweight, making it easy to use and transport from room to room.

Thanks to its deceptively powerful steam cleaning abilities, complete with a controlled steam flow, this mop features a dial that allows you to manage the amount of steam the mop emits for easier cleaning.

It also comes with two super absorbent microfibre pads that are designed to trap dirt and moisture, leaving surfaces sparkling clean.

Whether you’re cleaning hard floors, carpets, windows, or tile grout (or anything else, for that matter) this mop is a great buy. Especially as it comes with a two-year guarantee, giving you peace of mind in case anything goes wrong.