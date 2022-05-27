Parents

12 Buys To Keep Kids Occupied (And Parents Sane) This Half Term

Let's try and get them off those screens... for some time at least.

Yes it’s half term… again.

Feels like only last week my kids were ‘bored’ battling their way through the Easter holidays. If, like me, you’ve been in denial, half term’s probably crept up on you rather suddenly.

I know that feeling of dread ahead of any school holiday. The questions of: what am I going to do with them? How can I keep them busy? What can I do to limit their screen time? And that doesn’t even take the weather into account.

I’ve tried everything to keep my high-maintenance, boisterous kids who never sit still entertained and there are a few life-savers that work for us. Below are some of the things that will either buy you some ‘me’ time or give you back some much-needed sanity. All while keeping the kids occupied.

Remember. You got this.

Manage screen time without the tears and tantrums
Whether it’s the TV, computers or consoles, these novel, award-winning cards will give you the collateral and the kids some incentive to earn time on their tablets. You're the boss!
Get it from Amazon for £16.95
Be ready for when there’s no charge
This is my go-to charger and the kids' lifeline to their battery-drained tablets! The double USB charge ports mean no one misses out and because it’s robust, everyone has to stay seated to use it. *wink*
Get it from Amazon for £27.99
Scoop up the mess in seconds with this toy mat
Whether it’s cars, bricks, barbies or toy town, with this mat the kids can have fun and you don’t have to stress about the aftermath of mess.
Get it from Amazon for £10.66 (Was £12.99)
Invest in a gliding football for everyone to kick around
This furniture-friendly football lights up so the kids can have fun using it into the evening. It hovers on a cushion of air, and will glide smoothly on wood floors, tiles, short pile carpets and even outside.
Get two from Amazon for £16.49
Drown the noise out with these earpods
These waterproof and sweatproof earpods will give you over six hours playtime. That's most of the day while the kids are awake. Yes!
Get it from Amazon for £22.09 (was 49.99)
Get your budding scientist experimenting
With 65 science experiments, there's hours to be occupied with this kit. It include all the tools you need, a step by step manual and online videos to guide your kids through.
Get it from Amazon for £22.94
Treat yourself to these heart studs
Treat yourself to these rose gold plated earrings so when you look in the mirror, despite the sheer exhaustion, you can also see something beautiful.
Get the pair from Amazon for £4.99
Inspire a future engineer or builder
There’s over 35 different colours in this creative Lego box. And enough (well, 500) model ideas in the Lego book to inspire your darlings for hours.
Get it from Amazon for £31.15 (was £46.98)
Lugging everyone's crap around? Get yourself a new bag
You might as well. When you're dumped on and carrying everyone’s stuff, you might not feel so much of a packhorse with this stylish versatile daypack bag.
Get it from Amazon for £74.47
Grab a bubble kit for the big (and small) kids
Create bubbles so huge with this kit that even the older kids will be blowing and get involved.
Get it from Amazon for £7.90
Enjoy chocolate that’s kind to your tummy
This probiotic (yakult-type) chocolate is not only friendly to your gut, it’s low cal, low carb, nut free and gluten-free. And it comes in four different flavours.
Get it from Amazon for £4.49
Get your little acrobats into the air
This hammock swing is designed with an extra spring which allows for bouncing up and down in addition to swinging. We just wish they made an adult version!
Get it from Etsy for £93.56 (was £112.38)
