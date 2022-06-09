18 Buys Under £10 For Those Slightly Embarrassing Problems You Google

Amazon You googled it. These solve it. And all for under a tenner.

Our bodies can do things that embarrass us (bad breath, smelly feet and excess sweating, we’re looking at you), but buying the products designed to solve these issue can feel a little uncomfortable in itself.

There are some things we just aren’t comfortable purchasing in person and that’s ok. If you’re feeling flushed just thinking about stepping into a shop to pick up that Athlete’s foot powder, panic not – we’ve got you covered.

From odour blocking loo spray to breath freshening tongue scrapers and the right antiperspirant to stops excess sweating in its tracks, we’ve rounded up the fixers to help you solve your embarrassing problems without a trip to the shops.