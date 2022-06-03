Get Lumps And Bumps After Shaving? Here's How To Ditch The Itch

Mixed Retailers Everything you need to banish those itchy bumps and spots

Find that after shaving, your legs feel rough and bumpy in texture, and there are dark spots where your hairs used to be? Typically caused by enlarged hair follicles, clogged pores, or the genetic condition keratosis pilaris, they can leave leave you feeling itchy, uncomfortable, and maybe even self-conscious.

It’s not always possible to get rid of these pesky dots, but there are products available that are proven to help soothe those itchy and uneven bumps.

FYI, in some circles, they’ve become known as “strawberry legs” but there’s been a lot of pushback on this term as just another way to police women’s bodies, not to mention it not really taking into account all skin tones and types.

