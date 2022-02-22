Everything you need to know for skin that's silky smooth and bump-free after shaving

When it comes to body hair, deciding whether to fully flaunt the fuzz, keep the tresses trimmed, or blitz it all in favour of baldness is totally down to personal choice. But if you do engage in a good shave now and then, then it’s important to make sure that you aren’t suffering for your smoothness.

From the dreaded bikini line burn, to those little under-knee nicks that seem to bleed endlessly, shaving can be quite the treacherous task. But according to the hair removal rockstars at Estrid – it turns out that the right preparation and maintenance can ensure perfect and pain-free results.

Famous for their insta-worthy pastel razors, they’ve just released their brand new body care range, and have shared with us their top tips and tricks for ensuring our shaving efforts are no longer shambolic!

Always stay sharp

Just as knives and scissors become less effective if they aren’t sharp enough, dull blades are a common cause of scratches, cuts and skin irritations for people who shave.

Estrid creative lead, Dani Montano, says regularly changing your blade is key. “Depending on the size of the area you’re shaving, we recommend switching blades every five to seven uses for the best shaving experience.”

Exfoliate to ensure even results

If you want smooth post-shave results, then Montano says you’ve got to make pre-shave exfoliation a priority. “For the best results, you need to create a suitable surface for your razor to glide across by lifting dead skin cells from the skin, and removing ingrown hairs”.

By removing that top layer of dead skin cells, your razor can get even closer to the root of the hair – meaning you’ll be benefiting from an even closer shave.

Don’t ever waive the water

Let’s face it – we’ve all let a surprise heatwave or last-minute outfit change lead us to frantically shaving our legs over the sink just as we’re leaving the house. Even if you had time to splosh on a bit of water, chances are the next day your skin was rashy and uncomfortable.

If time is of the essence, then Montano says it’s okay to skip the exfoliation just this once – but the shaving gel is non-negotiable!

Moisture is magic

According to Montano, your routine doesn’t finish the second you put your razor down. “Leaving the shower doesn’t mean you’re finished! Lock in all your efforts by smoothing a hydrating moisturiser all over the skin.”

Regardless of whether you’ve shaved or not, moisturising your body after you shower is great for ensuring your skin stays hydrated. But it’s an even more important step to take post-shave, as your body will benefit from soaking up a nourishing and soothing formula.