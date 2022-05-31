Getty/SmileTime

What would it take to get your bright smile back? Discolouration and stains on our teeth left by coffee, tea, red wine, food dyes and tobacco can feel like they’re hard to get rid of, but it’s not impossible.

Home whitening kits won’t set you back thousands of pounds like professional whitening, but not all of them come dentist – and Dragon’s Den – approved. But SmileTime’s kits do.

The peroxide-free whitening gel sits on your teeth in an LED mouth tray, and is designed to deliver results used for just 15 minutes over a course of six days. You even get a results chart in each kit to compare before and after (and there are plenty of tutorials on the product’s website).

If SmileTime sounds familiar, you may have seen co-founder Natalie Quail pitching the brand and its products on BBC Dragons’ Den earlier this year. ​​Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman were so impressed they made offers of investment.

Quail, a daughter of two dentists herself, explained how her first tooth whitening experience as a teen, helped regain her confidence and that’s what led her to start the brand. With advice from Quail’s parents, SmileTime was born.

“I’m very lucky to count my parents’ 30 years of experience in the UK dentistry to help inform product development, customer care, and new trends,” she said of her range, which now includes other SmileTime products including electric toothbrushes, whitening pens and whitening strips.

Reviewers say the original minty gel, which can whiten up to five shades, is gentle, sensitivity free and that results are noticeable. And it’s still the only whitening teeth brand backed by a national UK dental chain, Smileright.