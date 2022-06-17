Life

29 Things Seasoned Festival Goers Wouldn't Dream Of Going Without

Your ultimate festival packing list from ponchos to toothpaste pills. You can thank us later.

Shopping Writer

Festival must-haves – from the right bum bag to the best biodegradable glitter.
Arket/Getty/Bondi Sands
If you're headed to a festival this summer, whether it's a day long city affair or the full five-day extravaganza in a field, it pays to be prepared.

If you’re headed to a festival this summer, whether it’s a day long city affair or the full five-day extravaganza in a field, it pays to be prepared.

Believe us, there are essentials to pack in that bum bag or backpack that really can make or break your experience. Leave them out and you’ll spend your time wishing you’d put a little more thought into your festival packing.

While you can buy bits once you arrive, festival pop-ups quickly sell out of the popular stuff. Plus, those little stalls can be super expensive.

To make your season as enjoyable as possible, we’ve rounded up some of the handy must-haves seasoned festival goers wouldn’t go without, from ponchos to toothpaste pills – and the little lifesaver you’ll need for smashing through the hangover from hell.

It will all be worth it, we promise!

1
ARKET
This comfortable bum bag
Durable, water-resistant and extra roomy, this large bum bag has plenty of space for storing all of your festival essentials – from your phone to your mini SPF. Plus, it's comfy AF to wear (even for hours on end).
Get it from Arket for £30 (was £59)
2
Amazon
These sleep-saving ear plugs
Festivals never sleep. Make getting a good night's kip easier with these handy earplugs.
Get them from Amazon for £4.98 (were £5.99)
3
Amazon
This high capacity power bank
Don't waste precious festival time queuing to charge your phone. A high capacity portable charger will make topping up your phone's battery quick, easy and convenient.
Get it from Amazon for £46.99
4
Amazon
This space-saving rainbow umbrella
It's quite possible to experience four seasons in one day at a festival – pop this bright but compact brolly in your bag to protect yourself from the scorchers and downpours.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
5
Amazon
These reusable travel bottles
Instead of wasting money on expensive mini toiletries, fill these reusable travel bottles with your go-to products – from shower gel to moisturiser.
Get them from Amazon for £5.39
6
ASOS
This biodegradable skin-safe glitter
For packing around your eyes, adorning to your arms, and dotting in your hair, this biodegradable, eco-friendly, chunky glitter is ideal.
Get it from Asos for £6
7
Amazon
This (almost) instant tent
Say goodbye to the stress and opt for an easy automatic pop-up tent. This two to three person design is lightweight, waterproof and windproof, and has added UV protection.
Get it from Amazon for £39.90
8
Cult Beauty
This dual purpose moisturiser with SPF
Save space in your bag with this two-in-one moisturiser and facial SPF. It's super sensitive, free from artificial fragrance, and won’t clog your pores.
Get it from Cult Beauty for £12.99
9
Amazon
This residue free dry shampoo
Can't be bothered to queue for hours to shower? This anti-white residue dry shampoo will leave your hair clean and fresh. (FYI, it smells insanely good.)
Get it from Amazon for £7.95
10
Amazon
These poncho key rings
This teeny tiny, keyring sized ball features a rainproof poncho, perfect for quickly pulling out and putting on when the inevitable downpour descends.
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
11
Amazon
This skin-safe wet wipes
These fragrance-free, full body cleansing wipes are a godsend for those days when you want to feel fresh but can't be bothered to queue for a shower. Just don't litter them.
Get them from Amazon for £8.75
12
ASOS
These pretty press on nails
These easy-to-apply (absolutely gorgeous) nails come with both adhesive gel pads and nail glue, and are super simple to stick on (even in a tent).
Get them for £7 from Asos
13
Amazon
This portable first aid kit
So you don't have to cross the entire festival site to the first aid tent, packing this mini kit of essentials makes sense.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
14
Amazon
This collapsible bucket
This 10 litre collapsible bucket is perfect for using to a stand up shower or a dunk-and-you're done hair wash.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
15
Amazon
This solid shampoo bar
Avoid a shampoo explosion by swapping out your liquid shampoo for this convenient vegan and cruelty-free bar.
Get it from Amazon for £4.50 (was £5.50)
16
Boots
These reusable makeup removal pads
For easier (and gentler) makeup removal, these rounds from Halo are the eco choice. There's no need to rub or scrub – or even use makeup remover. All you need is a little water.
Get the pack from Boots for £7
17
Amazon
This easy-to-use SPF 30 sun spray
For easier suncream application, this invisible aerosol spray is just what you need so you don't fry yourselves.
Get it from Amazon for £6 (was £15.99)
18
Amazon
These pretty drawstring travel bags
These quirky drawstring bags are perfect for stashing your essentials – from your wash stuff to your clean underwear.
Get them from John Lewis for £18.50
19
Amazon
These space bun rings
For an easier way to achieve those go-to festival space buns, a pair of mini bun rings are what you need.
Get them from Amazon for £7.29
20
Amazon
This quick drying towel and storage bag
Made from 100% recycled plastic, this quick-drying towel is lightweight, super absorbent, and extremely compact, making it ideal for festivals. (Pro tip: for easier drying, tie it to a guide rope.)
Get it from John Lewis for £20
21
Look Fantastic
This sparkly body glitter
It’s not a festival if you’re not coated head to toe in glitter, is it? This weightless, hyper-fine glitter spray features duochrome glitter and pearlescent pigments, safe for use on both skin and hair.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £15 (was £30)
22
Amazon
These biodegradable toilet tissues
If you're going to pack loo wipes, these vegan, biodegradable, flush-friendly ones are a great buy. They're wonderfully moist and won't damage the environment.
Get a 6 pack from Amazon for £11.99
23
Amazon
This handy collapsible water bottle
This space-saving collapsible water bottle can hold up to 500ml of water – it's perfectly sized for stashing in a bun bag and filling up between acts.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
24
Feel Unique
This hand sanitising gel that smells amazing
Keep your hands clean on the go with this verbena-scented, hydro-alcoholic gel mini that won't dry out skin.
Get it from Feel Unique for £6
25
Oodie
This super cosy Oodie
It might be warm in the day, but at night tents can get seriously cold. Stay cosy with this super soft peach-patterned Oodie, currently on offer.
Get it from Oodie for £69 (was £94)
26
Amazon
This unexpectedly bright camping lantern
This hand powered (and USB rechargeable) collapsible lantern is ideal for hanging in your tent, popping by your bed, or taking on your midnight loo run.
Get it from Amazon for £21.99
27
Amazon
These handy toothpaste tabs
Pop a few of these waterless toothpaste tabs, which are also vegan and eco-friendly, into your wash bag for easier and more convenient teeth cleaning.
Get them from Amazon for £4.57 (were £5)
28
Amazon
These variety pack of condoms
If you're going to be getting busy, protection is non-negotiable. Enhance your experience with this mixed pack of latex condoms.
Get them from Amazon for £14.99 (was £26.99)
29
Amazon
This super hydrating electrolyte drink
Beat the hangover with this hydrating electrolyte drink which is rich in both vitamin C and zinc.
Get them from Amazon for £22.80
