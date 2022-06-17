29 Things Seasoned Festival Goers Wouldn't Dream Of Going Without

Arket/Getty/Bondi Sands Festival must-haves – from the right bum bag to the best biodegradable glitter.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’re headed to a festival this summer, whether it’s a day long city affair or the full five-day extravaganza in a field, it pays to be prepared.

Believe us, there are essentials to pack in that bum bag or backpack that really can make or break your experience. Leave them out and you’ll spend your time wishing you’d put a little more thought into your festival packing.

While you can buy bits once you arrive, festival pop-ups quickly sell out of the popular stuff. Plus, those little stalls can be super expensive.

To make your season as enjoyable as possible, we’ve rounded up some of the handy must-haves seasoned festival goers wouldn’t go without, from ponchos to toothpaste pills – and the little lifesaver you’ll need for smashing through the hangover from hell.

It will all be worth it, we promise!