Baking Along To Bake Off? 18 Kitchen Essentials To Give It A Proper Go

Inspired by Great British Bake Off? Here are the baking buys you'll need to craft your own showstoppers.

The baking buys even Paul and Prue would love to get their hands on
We don’t know about you, but for us, one of the very best things about autumn is the return of Great British Bake Off.

If, like us, you’re keen to bake along with the show and try out some of the show’s signature bakes, a technical challenge or two, even a showstopper, but aren’t sure where to start, panic not, because we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re simply baking to test yourself or have been dragged into your office’s way too competitive workplace bake-off, you’re probably keen to nail it. After all, what’s the point of baking if all you’re gonna end up with is a burnt mess, or worse, a soggy bottom? Sigh.

Whether you’re a total novice or have burnt a cake or three in your time, these are the baking essentials you need to cook along with this year’s show.

1
Amazon
This electric hand whisk
Whether you're whipping up brownie batter or crafting a batch of Italian meringue buttercream, this electric whisk, with three speed settings, works a treat. It's unexpectedly powerful but compact to store, even in the smallest of kitchens.
Get it from Amazon for £20.99 (was £21.97)
2
Amazon
These digital scales
These digital kitchen scales come with a stainless steel mixing bowl, making weighing out your baking ingredients, from butter to flour – and everything in between – a hell of a lot easier.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99 (was £16.99)
3
Amazon
These copper measuring cups
Not got room for scales? These easy-to-use measuring cups are a great alternative for measuring out ingredients. I have a set at home and honestly swear by them. They're also very pretty hanging on the wall.
Get the set from Amazon for £13.99
4
Amazon
These heat-resistant silicone baking utensils
When baking, silicone spatulas are your best friend. They make getting every last spoonful of batter out of the bowl and into the tin far easier.
Get it from Amazon for £6.59
5
Amazon
This adjustable rolling pin
Whether you’re baking biscuits or making scones, this adjustable rolling pin rolls like an absolute dream, ensuring that dough is always even. It’s also super easy to clean after use, as it's dishwasher safe.
Get it from Amazon for £19.12 (was £25)
6
Amazon
This six-speed mixing powerhouse
Whether you're baking bread, mixing brownies, or making buttercream, this stainless steel stand mixer is a game-changer – and is currently on offer. Complete with a whisk, dough hook, beater, and removable splash guard, bake like a pro.
Get it from Amazon for £69.99 (was £139.99)
7
Amazon
These bread tins
Want to win bread week? This pair of food-grade silicone loaf tins will make getting an even bake even easier. No soggy bottoms here! Just crisp, crusty loaves that even Paul would be proud of.
Get two from Amazon for £11.99
8
Amazon
This 'Star Baker' apron
Messy baker? Don't worry, I'm the same, so an apron is an absolute must. This 'Star Baker' design is fun and stylish, and perfect for popping over whatever else you're wearing.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99 (was £19.99)
9
Amazon
This sugarcraft decorating set
Wanna up your decor game? This fondant icing set, made for sugarcraft, is sure to be a winner. It's easy to use to create all those fiddly bit – I have one myself so I can really vouch for it.
Get the set from Amazon for £12.99
10
Amazon
This non-stick silicone pan set
Silicone baking trays are a godsend as they make getting cakes out of the tin (without any cake crumbling or getting stuck) so much easier. Whenever I bake, silicone trays are my go-to.
Get the set from Amazon for £21.99
11
Amazon
These cake tins with removable bottoms
Whether you're making a basic sponge cake or a tiered showstopper, this set of five different sized cake tins, have removable bottoms and springform clips for easier sponge ejection!
Get the set from Amazon for £13.99
12
Amazon
This fast bake bread maker
For quicker, easier bread making, this 12-programme bread maker accommodates various loaf sizes and three crust settings. As well as bread, this bad boy (no, not your Paul Hollywood) can also be used for cakes, jam, and any kind of dough.
Get it from Amazon for £50.79
13
Amazon
These heatproof silicone baking mats
Instead of opting for single-use baking paper, give these reusable, non-stick silicone baking mats a try. I have these at home and I can confirm that even Hollywood himself would be impressed.
Get it from Amazon for £8.85 (was £10.97)
14
Amazon
These large foil cupcake cases
These super-sized foil cupcake cases that come in three colours are both pretty and practical and ideal for cupcake or muffin making.
Get 150 cases from Amazon for £13.99
15
Amazon
This handy sieve set
There's nothing worse than lumpy cakes and bakes, which is where this set of three different sized stainless steel baking sieves comes in handy.
Get it from Amazon for £7.49 (was £9.99)
16
Amazon
This cake decorating kit
An absolute must for mastering signature baking challenges, this cake decorating kit, with a whopping 137 pieces, will seriously up your next bake. Whether you're icing cupcakes or piping rosettes, this is the one.
Get it from Amazon for £22.99
17
Amazon
This pretty cake stand
For displaying your masterpiece, this pretty cake stand - made from sturdy plastic and equipped with super useful non-slip pads can hold cakes from six to 12 inches, and features a pretty lace pattern.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
18
Amazon
This Bake Off recipe book
Keen to master some actual Bake Off recipes? Well, this book will become your best friend. It’s packed full of more than 100 foolproof bakes, including signature bakes, technical challenges, and showstoppers.
Get it from Amazon for £15.75 (was £27)
