Baking Along To Bake Off? 18 Kitchen Essentials To Give It A Proper Go

Amazon / HuffPost The baking buys even Paul and Prue would love to get their hands on

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We don’t know about you, but for us, one of the very best things about autumn is the return of Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

If, like us, you’re keen to bake along with the show and try out some of the show’s signature bakes, a technical challenge or two, even a showstopper, but aren’t sure where to start, panic not, because we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re simply baking to test yourself or have been dragged into your office’s way too competitive workplace bake-off, you’re probably keen to nail it. After all, what’s the point of baking if all you’re gonna end up with is a burnt mess, or worse, a soggy bottom? Sigh.

Whether you’re a total novice or have burnt a cake or three in your time, these are the baking essentials you need to cook along with this year’s show.