Life
21 Handy Buys For Around Your Home That Each Cost Less Than £10

These helpful hacks will make life less of a drag – and they're all super affordable.

Amazon
These cheap products will help you quickly sort out some annoying household tasks

From dusting between your blinds to scraping the limescale out of your kettle so you can make a decent cup of tea, there are some tasks that end up taking up more time than is necessary.

Boring household stuff – whether that’s cleaning, chores or even repetitive food prep – is quite literally the last thing I want to spend my free time doing!

So I’ve gone on an Amazon hunt, and found some of the best products for tackling some of my least favourite cooking, cleaning and organising jobs.

And none of them cost more than £10!

1
Amazon
This spray will save your home from mould
Banish the mould and mildew that's been haunting your home with this spray that doesn't require any scrubbing. Plus, I love that it leaves behind a lovely apple scent!
95p from Amazon
2
Amazon
And this one gets rid of oil and grease
Remove even stubborn grease and oil stains with this all-purpose degreaser spray. It can be used on fabrics, metals, and plastics so your whole home can be wiped clean!
90p from Amazon
3
Amazon
Stop your doors from banging into the wall with this stopper
If you're a renter with a particularly picky landlord, then you'll want to use some of these self-adhesive stoppers to protect your walls from any marks.
£7.19 from Amazon
4
Amazon
And get these buffer stickers for your drawers and cupboards
Another product that protects from slamming, these clear buffer will stop your drawers and cupboard doors from slamming shut. There are 49 stickers in a pack, so you'll definitely have enough to do most of your home.
£2.30 from Amazon
5
Amazon
These scrapers are essential for dinner time
These adorable penguin-shaped scrapers will help you to get every last drop of food out of a bowl or pan. There's three in a pack, and they look super cute hung up.
£6.59 from Amazon
6
Amazon
These peelers make oranges easy to eat
I love oranges — but peeling them is one of my least favourite tasks. But thanks to this nifty pair of peelers, I can now enjoy eating oranges without any of the faff.
99p from Amazon
7
Amazon
I love this set of 100 transparent sticky notes
You can use these transparent sticky notes to annotate books without having to mark the pages. They're great for studying, but I actually mostly use them to make notes on my favourite recipes.
£2.29 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Remove those bobbles from your clothing with this fabric comb
This fabric comb will help give your knitwear the revival it needs before winter. It's got over 1,200 5* reviews — and users say it even works on delicate cashmere jumpers!
£1.97 from Amazon
9
Amazon
De-mist your windows with this microfibre cleaning pad
Using just water, one side of this clever cleaning pad grabs dirt, dust, fingerprints, and 99% of bacteria, while the other soaks up excess moisture and leaves a streak-free finish. There are two in a pack, so I keep one in the house, and one in the car.
£9.49 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Clean any soap and water residue from your shower screen with this squeegee
Since I started religiously using this squeegee to quickly clear my shower screen after each wash, I've noticed far less soap residue and hard water marks. It even has a hook so you can hang it to dry after use.
£2.39 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This Scrub Daddy damp duster has really helped my allergies
When slightly dampened with water, this duster sponge has been designed to trap and hold dust in its clever ridges — rather than letting it fly away into your home.
£4.49 from Amazon
12
Amazon
And this clever brush will clear out every nook and cranny
For those gaps between your blinds, keyboards, and windows, look no further than this fabulous mini brush that's super slim, and comes with its own mini dustpan.
£2.29 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This floor cleaner is so quick and easy to use
My mop bucket is unhelpfully stored right at the back of my very overcrowded cupboard — so I love that this floor cleaner can simply be squirted straight on to the floor, and mopped. And not only does it leave your hard floors grime-free and squeaky clean, it also smells amazing.
£4.50 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This stain remover bar honestly works like magic
If your favourite item of clothing has a stubborn stain you can't get rid of, you might want to give this stain remover bar a try. Just rub directly onto the stain and pop the clothing in the wash!
£1.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
These wall-mounted toothbrush holders are great for small bathrooms
If your sink is too small for a classic toothbrush pot, then make the most of your wall space. Suitable even for renters, this wall-mounted toothbrush holder affixes to the wall with selff-adhesive strips, and can hold two toothbrushes, toothpaste, and even a drinking glass.
£5.79 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This cute soap dish literally costs less than a pound
Whether you use it for storing soap by the sink, or shampoo bars on the side of the tub, this soap dish has been specifically designed for maximum water drainage, and no slippage!
99p from Amazon
17
Amazon
This clever gadget will clear limescale out of your kettle
If you've noticed any bits floating around in your brew, it may be due to a buildup of limescale in your kettle. Just pop this descaler into the appliance, boil as normal, and it'll be good as new.
£2.40 from Amazon
18
Amazon
This pack of ten magic erasers have literally changed my life
Suitable for cleaning tea-stained mugs, quickly getting rid of finger marks on door frames and furniture, tidying up paintwork smudges, and much more, these magic erasers are a home must-have.
£5.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
This bestselling toilet cleaner will leave you with a lovely loo
Greta if (like me) you like a product that practically does a job for you, this foaming powder will deep clean your toilet when left to get to work for just ten minutes. There are three treatments in a pack, so you'll get a good few uses out of it.
£2.55 from Amazon
20
Amazon
And this one will save you from dreaded carpet stains
Another absolutely genius product from Dr. Beckmann, this carpet stain remover is super highly-rated. From personal experience, I can confirm it's capable of removing both new and fully dried-in red wine stains.
£2.79 from Amazon
21
Amazon
Stop hair from blocking your pipes with these silicone drain protectors
With these handy drain protectors, you can say goodbye to having to pull hair up from the plug hole! Just pop one of these two silicone pads over your drain, and you'll be able to prevent any major build-up or blockages.
£3.99 from Amazon
