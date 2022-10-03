Life
shopping workHome and GardenCleaning

15 Genius Cleaning Buys That'll Seriously Speed Up Your Household Chores

Psst, we've got the answer to fuss free, time-saving cleaning.

Shopping Writer

The products you need for easy peasy, fuss free cleaning.
Amazon
The products you need for easy peasy, fuss free cleaning.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Let’s take a second to appreciate how difficult adult life can be. Holding down a full-time job is a bloody struggle in itself, let alone managing the rest of your life alongside it.

There’s no getting away from the fact that balancing your time when you’re working 40+ hours a week or are responsible for any kind of childcare (or are somehow managing both) – isn’t easy. So it’s no wonder so many of us find keeping on top of our household chores such a struggle.

The reality is that if you work full-time and can’t afford (or don’t feel comfortable) hiring a cleaner, staying on top of the housework can seem a never-ending task.

The key is finding ways to speed it up. And there are products that can do that for you. For most efficient cleaning, give these quick and easy products a whirl.

1
Amazon
This streak-free spray and leave shower cleaner
To protect against mould, mildew and grime, this antibacterial spray and leave shower cleaner is a game-changer. No scrubbing or washing required -–simply spritz your shower and you're good to go.
£4.65 (was £5.99) at Amazon
2
This antibacterial laundry cleanser (that's ideal for quick washes)
Amazon
If you've only got time to do short washes, instead of waiting around for hours for your machine to finish, adding a cap of this antibacterial cleanser to your wash will ensure everything comes out hygienically clean and smelling fresh. (I use this one every day).
3
Amazon
This extendable microfibre duster
Whether you're swiping door frames, lampshades, or ceilings, this extendable microfibre duster makes removing dust and cobwebs far speedier.
£12.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
These handy window cleaning wipes
Instead of having to spritz your windows and buff them with a cloth, use these streak-free window cleaning wipes. They're quick and easy, and will leave your windows sparkling clean.
£2.45 (was £2.60) at Amazon
5
Amazon
These odour preventing air fresheners
Okay, so technically not a cleaning tool but these two-in-one air freshening pods smell absolutely divine and work wonderfully to ensure that your home continually smells fresh and clean with minimal effort.
£8.20 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This multi-purpose, no-wipe anti-bac spray
For quick, easy cleaning, this aerosol from Dettol is the one. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and is so simple to use. All you do is spritz it on to surfaces – from soft furnishings to harder worktops – and leave it to dry. No wiping, no fuss.
£2.50 (was £3.49) at Amazon
7
Amazon
These water-cleaning loo blocks
To ensure that your loo stays fresh and clean, these clip-on loo blocks are a great buy. Every time you flush a small amount of cleaner is released, protecting your toilet bowl from limescale, as well as general grime.
£2.90 (was £3) at Amazon
8
Amazon
This multipurpose rubber broom
To speed up sweeping, opt for a rubber bristled broom. Rubber picks up dirt more easily, speeding up the cleaning process, as well as effectively collecting debris. (I have one of these and can confirm it's one of the best thing I've ever bought.)
£12.74 (was £14.99) at Amazon
9
This mould and mildew remover
Amazon
For dealing with mould and mildew, this easy-to-use spray is a life-saver. Spray it on, let it sit for a minute or two, and then wipe it away, with no elbow-aching scrubbing.
10
Amazon
These surprisingly powerful mini vacuum
For quickly cleaning up small messes, this rechargeable, lightweight mini vacuum is super quick and easy to operate.
£29.99 (was £39.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
These powerful toilet cleaning tabs
Lack the time to scrub your loo? These deep cleaning tabs which, FYI, smell absolutely divine, are quick and easy to use. Simply drop a tab in the loo and the tab will do the rest, leaving your loo clean and smelling super fresh.
£4.85 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This speedy, mess-free cleaning mop
For faster floor cleaning with minimal effort, this waterless speed mop – that uses easy-fit cleaning wipes – is a sanity-saver. No messing about with water, all you need to do is attach a wipe to the base and you're good to go.
£18.94 (was £22) at Amazon
13
This wonderfully easy steam mop
Amazon
Whether you're cleaning hard floors or refreshing your carpet, a steam mop is a great investment. Simply fill the tank with water, wait for the mop to heat up, and you're good to go. (I'm obsessed with my steam cleaner and it seriously speeds up cleaning.)
14
Amazon
These gloriously nice smelling anti-bac wipes
For wiping and cleaning, these wonderfully floral wipes are a godsend. They're quick and easy to use, suitable for a wide range of surfaces, and kill 99.9% of bacteria, ensuring a hygienic clean.
£15 for six packs at Amazon
15
Amazon
This super useful robot vacuum
Imagine the bliss of never having to make time to vacuum again. Invest in a robo vacuum and you can leave all the hard work to your robotic friend. This three-in-one vac is super easy to control and use (all you need is an app), as well as offering super powerful suction and wonderfully quiet cleaning.
£199 (was £329.99) at Amazon
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction