Never Have Time To Clean? Here Are The Lazy Hacks I Swear By

Let's talk about minimal effort cleaning for maximum impact.

You’re scrolling through TikTok and there it is, another cleaning video that makes keeping on top of the housework look absolutely effortless. And yet, when you try and get the cleaning done yourself, not only does it take hours, but you quickly find yourself lacking all motivation.

I hear you when you say that cleaning can feel like a seriously dull, never-ending task that somehow you seem to spend all of your free time doing, and yet your house never feels (or looks) TikTok clean. Sigh.

Enter, lazy cleaning. Something I learnt recently is that keeping your home clean doesn’t have to be a mammoth task. In fact, with the right approach (aka, the lazy approach), you can speed clean your way through your chores with minimal time and effort.

For keeping your home neat, tidy, and wonderfully clean, these are the “lazy” cleaning hacks I swear by.

1
Amazon
Utilise a steam mop (I promise, it's worth it)
There's no quicker or easier way to clean your floors (and a hell of a lot of other surfaces too) than with a steam mop. Plus, they're super cost-effective too as they don't require cleaning chemicals to work, just water.
Get it from Amazon for £44.99
2
Amazon
Use a spray and leave disinfectant
To save time (and reduce how much wiping you need to do) opt to use a spray and leave antibac spray. Whether you're cleaning your kitchen table or your toilet, this aerosol from Dettol is a winner.
Get six from Amazon for £12.39 (was £20.94)
3
Amazon
Keep the floors clean with wearable mops
For easy peasy floor cleaning, these wearable mop heads are a godsend. Simply slip them over your shoes, dance about, and your floors will look a whole lot cleaner (and shinier too).
Get two pairs from Amazon for £5.99
4
Amazon
Save time with window cleaning wipes
Instead of wasting time using a window cleaning spray, opt for wipes. They're quick and easy to use, and don't leave glass looking streaky or stained, so there's no need to waste time polishing afterwards.
Get two from Amazon for £5.45 (was £5.79)
5
Amazon
Prevent stains before they occur
Instead of having to waste time cleaning tough stains, use a carpet and upholstery protector spray to prevent stains from setting in the first place.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95
6
Amazon
Use a spray and leave shower cleaner
To give your shower a quick and easy clean, give this super easy cleaner a try. Simply spritz your shower after use to clean and protect from mould, remove soap scum, and leave your shower door streak-free.
Get it from Amazon for £4.09
7
Speed up your loo cleaning with these fast action tabs
Amazon
Think of these deep cleaning fizzers like mini bath bombs for cleaning your loo. Simply drop them in, watch them fizz, and wait for them to quickly rid your basin of limescale, calcium, rust and grime.
8
Amazon
Use this speed mop to make mopping faster
What I love about this mop is the fact there's no need to worry about filling up a bucket with water and detergent, all you need is a mop pad and you're good to go.
Get it from Amazon for £17.79 (was £22)
9
Amazon
Make vacuuming easier with a robotic vacuum
Instead of wasting time manually hoovering the house, invest in a rechargeable robo cleaner. Honestly, when time is tight, these are a total cleaning saviour.
Get it from Amazon for £189.99
10
Amazon
Upgrade to a robo mop
It's not just robotic vacuums you can get nowadays, you can also get a robot that will mop your floors for you, making life a hell of a lot easier.
Get it from Amazon for £399 (was £599)
11
Amazon
Find the right toilet brush
To make cleaning your loo as simple as possible, opt for a brush that comes with flushable brush heads that can be replaced after each use. This set from Toilet Duck is a game-changer for quick and easy cleaning. FYI, it's also super hygienic too.
Get it from Amazon for £2.99 (was £4)
12
Amazon
Invest in a nice smelling, multipurpose disinfectant
For me, my go-to disinfectant has to be Zoflora (FYI, all the scents a lovely but the mandarin and lime scent just hits differently). Having a multipurpose disinfectant on hand means that whatever needs cleaning – be it your floors or the loo – you're covered.
Get it from Amazon for £2.70 (was £3.50)
