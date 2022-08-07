Life

29 Amazon Buys You Won't Regret Even If You Hate Spending Money

Even my stingy self has to admit that a life without a milk frother is no life at all.

We’re all being more careful with our money right now, but for some of us it comes more naturally. Call us spendthrift or just say it like it is – we’re stingy – but if, like me, you hate spending money, believe me, I know the feeling.

All we ask if that the things we *do* buy actually do the job they’re supposed to do. That might be something practical like getting our dishes clean, something beauty-based like good skincare that works, or something that cheers us up ourselves up when we could do with a bit of self-care. Because we all need a frothy coffee or a nice pair earrings form time to time!

Here for your browsing pleasure are 29 items I’ve bought from Amazon that I have zero regrets over. Seriously!

1
This set of deceptively cheap earrings
I finally got my ears re-pierced a few months ago (I know it's late, but it took me almost a decade to recover from a punky self-piercing phase in my secondary school days). This was the first set I bought after my ears healed – there isn't a single pair that I can't see myself wearing regularly, and they seem like they should cost much more than they really do.
Get six pairs and a pouch from Amazon for £15.99
2
This rosemary essential oil that thickens your hair significantly
This rosemary oil has given so many people such impressive reviews that I knew I had to try it myself. I've definitely noticed my (substantial) widow's peak becoming less harsh after diluting and applying this stuff a couple of times a week, and it smells incredible too!
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
3
This scalp massager, the most satisfying way to lather your shampoo
Its silicone material is really easy to clean, and it works my shampoo *right* down to the root too – oh, and none of that's to mention its oh-so-soothing massage properties.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
4
Google's 128GB Pixel 6a, the best-value option for a new phone
I don't like to get bogged down in tech jargon when I'm looking for a new phone – I just care that it's got a massive memory, an incredible camera, a lag-free processor, and a battery life that'll see me through long days away from home. The Pixel 6a ticks all of those boxes and more. Multiple tech pros say that it's about the best bang you'll get for your buck at the moment – and it doesn't hurt that it looks so sleek, either.
Get it from Amazon for £399.99
5
This Nigel Slater cookbook that you'll totally use daily
I used to think I had enough of my own decent recipes not to need a cookbook, but having been fed Slater's chickpea linguini months ago, I realised I'd have to humble myself in front of the Temple of Nigel. A couple of weeks into owning this book, I can honestly say I use it almost daily – it contains 200 recipes for everything from buttery tarts to zesty summer stews, and the effort-to-payoff ratio is always in favour of the flavour.
Get it from Amazon in hardcover for £15
6
This La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume repair balm
I started using (well, over-using) a prescription retinol two months ago and, despite watching multiple videos about not starting too much too fast, I ended up massively over-exfoliating. My skin became dull and was so dry and tight that it felt like it was covered in a layer of dried PVA glue, but thankfully this derm-approved balm (and some much-needed rest from tretinoin) sorted it out in just a couple of weeks!
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
7
This endlessly useful milk frother that turns your kitchen into a coffee shop
Ever look at the price of your fave coffee shop order and realise that you really, really need to find an at-home alternative? Well, that happened to me at the end of last month, and I'm so glad it did. I love how quickly and effortlessly this highly-rated option turns my soy milk into a frothy, coffee art-worthy latte base, and it takes up next to no space in my cutlery drawer too.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
8
This matcha tea for a caffeine boost without the jitters
As a coffee addict I was a little sceptical when I read that this tea would give me my caffeine fix, but I thought I'd give it a try because it promised to get rid of the Dreaded Shakes that had been making me feel like I was glitching. I've been genuinely surprised by how much it perks me up, and I love the smooth, gentle taste of this tea too.
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
9
This deeply satisfying water flosser.
I'm going to be real here and say that I didn't floss as often as I should have done before I bought this water flosser, but having experienced how easy and comfortable it is to use I can honestly say I've changed for the better! Its cordless design makes it really convenient to use, and I love the fact that you can toggle between three pressure levels. There are five removable heads to choose from too!
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
10
These cheap reusable clips to keep your food fresh for less
They click together to create a seamless seal, so they're ideal if you've got a lot of opened packets lying around (they've saved me from having to chuck out so many half-eaten bags of crisps!). They're completely dishwasher-safe too.
Get 30 from Amazon for £5.60
11
This reusable beeswax food cover instead of tinfoil / clingfilm
You can shape it to fit a variety of different surfaces, from pots to pans and bowls! It becomes stiff when cold so will hold its shape in the fridge, and it'll get soft and malleable again when it's warmed up.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
12
This light-blocking sleep mask with an adjustable wire in its nose
I haven't been able to get a decent eight hours sleep since the sun started rising at five, so I thought I'd find myself the best mask money (specifically sub-£10 money) could buy. This is the only one I've ever tried that actually blocks out every last ray, and it's ridiculously comfortable too.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
13
This coconut-infused mist to keep your makeup fresh
I'm pretty sure I've mentioned that I have plenty of dry skin, and it doesn't exactly get more hydrated in the warmer months. I use this spray to prevent that awful cracked look my makeup sometimes gets in the summer – its nourishing ingredients (like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E) revive my foundation, and I like to use it underneath my makeup too for added dewiness.
Get it from Amazon for £6
14
This polyglutamic acid from The Inkey List
After spending way too much time on skincare TikTok, I was finally convinced to buy this mega-hydrator that holds four times as much moisture as hyaluronic acid (but that doesn't mean you have to replace your fave HA – the two work brilliantly in tandem). It acts sort of like a topcoat on your face to ensure any existing hydration stays where it should, so it's perfect for use just before your moisturiser or mixed in with your foundation.
Get it from Amazon for £11.87
15
This SPF50 over-makeup sunscreen spray
I do own some regular sunscreen, but honestly I don't always remember to apply it (I know, I know). This spray is genius because 1) it goes on over makeup, so I can put it on at any point in the day and 2) the spray function makes it approximately 200 times more fun to use than lotions. I genuinely haven't gone a day without sun protection since buying it!
Get it from Amazon for £6.50
16
These containers to organise your cupboard of shame
Something about summer makes my room look around 200% messier, so I bought these foldable organiser cubes to help me make a start on my beauty collection. They were perfect for the job, and they're machine-washable too (ideal in case I ever have a foundation leak). Plus, they fold flat when they're not in use and take up very little space!
Get a set of six for £10.95
17
This' 'First Defence' cold spray now everyone has a sniffle
It feels like everyone I know has been struck down by sniffles recently, so I bought this preventative spray because its reviews were so impressive. I'm really glad I did – I'm the only person in my flat who has managed to avoid the seasonal sniffles (touchwood)!
Get it from Amazon for £5.98
18
These machine-washable bamboo rounds
I wear makeup almost every day, which is why I kept putting off buying reusable cotton rounds – surely even a pack of 30 would run out before my lazy self managed to machine-wash the used ones, right? Wrong, of course – I use one or two of these a night, so I only need to remember to wash them about every fortnight. They're made from sustainable bamboo, come with a handy wash bag that keeps them all together in your machine, and have lasted reviewers for ages!
Get a pack of 30 and bag from Amazon for £8.95
19
This e.l.f. putty blush to hop on the cream blush trend without the shine
I'd been using Glossier's cheek stain for a while and while I love how intense it is, I was after something a little cheaper. This highly-rated putty one delivers pigment without the shine, and its peachy colour is just *chef's kiss*.
Get it from Amazon for £4
20
This Bodum French press that'll smoothly plunge for years
A close friend of mine isn't the only one who's been impressed by this French press – reviewers reckon its perfectly-fitted filter really does reach the bottom of their container, and it prevents those annoying stray grounds from entering your cup too.
Get an eight cup press from Amazon for £14.99 (three-cup also available)
21
And this Bodum's French press travel flask too
I probably would have dismissed this flask as a clever-sounding but flimsy gimmick if I didn't love my regular French press as much as I do, but I'm so glad I went with the reviews instead of my instincts. It's really high-quality, it means I can bring *nice* coffee with me everywhere I go, and customers say it's lasted them for yonks – what's not to love?
Get it from Amazon for £14.34
22
This powerful acne cream for banishing blemishes
I'm prone to *pretty* severe breakouts, so when I found this cheap acne cream that reviewers raved about, I knew I had to give it a try. A week later, I'm incredibly glad I did – It banished my most severe spots within a week, and now I use it daily to enjoy its results.
Get it from Amazon for £6.28
23
This inexpensive retinol serum
Before I got put on prescription vitamin A, this really helped my skin. Apply a couple of drops of this stuff to your face at night and it'll start turning over your dead skin cells, leaving a fresher, brighter layer for you to wake up to. I find that this stuff helps to reduce the appearance of my pores too!
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
24
This hydrating CeraVe cleanser to transform your skin.
I have dry-leaning skin but always worried that hydrating cleansers wouldn't really *clean* my face. This bad boy proved me wrong! Its gentle formula contains barrier-building ceramides to protect you from over or under-producing oils, so it's no wonder I feel like I've splashed out on an expensive facial every time I look at my skin recently.
Get it from Amazon for £7.60
25
COSRX's Snail 92 all-in-one cream that's all over TikTok
NGL, I was a *little* sceptical about this stuff because it sounded too good to be true. A couple of uses in though and I'm completely converted! It makes my skin look naturally dewy, smooth, and hydrated even without makeup, and it feels really lightweight too.
Get it from Amazon for £20
26
This game-changing mop with a spinning drain in the bucket
I *finally* bought this after our previous (awful) string mop finally broke, and I genuinely feel stupid for not ordering it sooner. The machine-washable microfibre head is made from highly-absorbent strips, and the drain inside the mop bucket spins when I push down on the foot pedal that powers it. I can dry my floors *much* faster now, and the telescopic handle means it fits easily in my cupboards too!
Get it from Amazon for £32.91
27
This Oral-B 'Pro 2 Cross-Action' toothbrush
I have not shut up about this toothbrush since I got it because it's genuinely made me wonder if my teeth had ever been truly clean before. Its gentle head and powerful motor combine to create a deep-cleaning effect that's left my mouth feeling fresher than I'd previously thought possible! It vibrates every 30 seconds so that I know when to move onto another section of my teeth, and it comes with a handy case too.
Get the set from Amazon for £32.88
28
This Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder
The results speak for themselves. I'd nearly given up on this (frankly gross) baking tray and tried this well-reviewed cleaning powder as a last resort. It was easy to use – I just placed it into the tin and scrubbed until the stains had gone before rinsing the grime away!
Get it from Amazon for £3
29
This powerful degreaser spray to clean the grime away
This stuff's called "Elbow Grease" for a reason, because the product inside is powerful enough to remove oil from plastics and metals without any scrubbing on your behalf. Spray the formula onto the affected surface, let it sit for a couple of minutes, wipe it away, and you're done!
Get it from Amazon for 50p

