We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
We’re all being more careful with our money right now, but for some of us it comes more naturally. Call us spendthrift or just say it like it is – we’re stingy – but if, like me, you hate spending money, believe me, I know the feeling.
All we ask if that the things we *do* buy actually do the job they’re supposed to do. That might be something practical like getting our dishes clean, something beauty-based like good skincare that works, or something that cheers us up ourselves up when we could do with a bit of self-care. Because we all need a frothy coffee or a nice pair earrings form time to time!
Here for your browsing pleasure are 29 items I’ve bought from Amazon that I have zero regrets over. Seriously!