22 Kitchen Gadgets That'll Speed Up Your Least Favourite Cooking Tasks

These time and money savers will leave you no excuse for getting a cheeky takeaway!

These kitchen gadgets save time... and money.
These kitchen gadgets save time... and money.

There’s something about the evenings getting darker and colder that leaves me far less likely to actually cook in the evenings – I’ll often pick up a ready meal, or order a cheeky takeaway, instead. But as a result, my bank balance is truly struggling!

So I’ve picked myself up some time-saving gadgets that I’ve found have really helped cut down on the time and stress when whipping up a meal. And best of all, some of them even speed up the dreaded washing up process!

This coffee machine that doesn't cost the earth
I might still be partial to the odd takeaway coffee, but I've certainly cut down on my habit thanks to this reasonably-priced coffee machine. Compatible with 40 different kids of pods, even my craziest caffeine cravings are well-catered for.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
This colander spoon that'll help you serve up speedily
With this pair of spoons, you'll have no need to get out the clunky colander — as there are holes for the water to seep straight through. An absolute game changer for pasta and boiled vegetables!
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
A garlic press that also peels your cloves
A garlic rocker like this handy one makes adding copious amounts of my fave ingredient way easier. It also comes with a silicone garlic peeling tube and cleaning brush — as well as an awesome orange peeler!
Get them from Amazon for £7.49
A pack of food bag clips
Whether you're trying to keep a half-eaten packet of crisps fresh, or sealing up a bag of rice so there's no chance of it spilling everywhere, these food bag clips will get the job done. And there are twelve in a pack!
Get them from Amazon for £3.99
This best-selling slow cooker for faff-free evening meals
In the winter, I love nothing more than chucking ingredients in this slow cooker so that my dinner is ready straight after work. I can even use chalk to write on the tub what's inside, and when it will be ready.
Get it from Amazon for £25
This double egg poacher for the microwave
I'm a convenience girl at heart, and so this double microwave egg poacher is 100% a worthwhile replacement for having to get out a saucepan. Simply crack an egg into each silicone mould, and pop them in the microwave for just one minute!
Get it from Amazon for £11
This fridge organiser for quick can decanting
To be honest, just the thought of having to unpack after a food shop is enough to make me order in. So, fridge organisers like this make squeezing in my ingredients a far less painful task.
Get it from Amazon for £7.45
This trusty colander and bowl set
Great for washing spinach and lettuce, and draining excess sauce from salads, this colander and bowl set is a firm favourite of mine — and helps me ensure my kitchen countertops are kept free of liquids.
Get them from Amazon for £6.97
This chopping board that folds up for
As a clumsy person, I can confidently say the Joseph Joseph 'chop to pot' chopping board with folding sides is game-changing for tipping ingredients into a pan. Plus, it also comes in other colours.
Get it from Amazon for £15
And another one with ingredient storage drawers
I also love my chopping board with drawers for meals where the ingredients need to be added at different times. It's especially great if you're often short on countertop space!
Get them from Amazon for £11.99
Some heavy-duty kitchen scissors
Capable of even cutting through chicken bones, these heavy-duty kitchen scissors make chopping tough items way easier. Plus, the little steel teeth on the handle can be used to open bottle tops, as well as to crack nuts!
Get them from Amazon for £5.89
This egg house that just looks lovely
Another great buy if you loathe unpacking your food shop, I've found that having this little egg house on my counter makes the whole experience far more enjoyable.
Get it from Amazon for £12.26
This amazing chopper that I can't live without
I'm so glad I invested in a viral vegetable chopper like this handy one. It takes the 'bore factor' out of ingredient prep, and makes me far more likely to actually include vegetable in my meals!
Get it from Amazon for £22.99
This Scrub Daddy sponge in a less lurid colour
Everyone knows that Scrub Daddy sponges are the absolute best for washing up, and cleaning all manner of dried-on cooking spills. But what I love about this one, is that it's far more understated than the traditional neon versions.
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
These wire brushes for cleaning reusable straws
I never felt like reusable straws were fully clean until I discovered these purpose-built cleaning brushes. They've made me ditch many a takeaway drink in favour of a refillable one – it's cheaper in the long run and uses less plastic bottles!
Get them from Amazon for £2.75
And a long-handled brush for quickly blitzing water bottles
Speaking of reusable bottles, this long-handled bottle cleaning brush has also been my go-to for washing up. It takes all the hassle out of getting my water bottle nice and clean.
Get it from Amazon for £2.61
This set of porcelain dipping bowls
I always feel kinda fancy when I serve dips, snacks, and sauces in these little heart-shaped bowls. They make me feel far more inclined to actually lay on a spread when friends come over — rather than just order a takeaway.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
And these fancy stainless steel cocktail picks
And I also love my stainless steel cocktail picks just like these ones for serving up olives and picky bits! They come in silver and rose gold, and look glorious with my canapés.
Get them from Amazon for £6.99
This degreaser spray for cleaning up post-cooking
This Elbow Grease degreaser spray leaves behind a gorgeous lemon scent, and has been a real game changer for getting rid of any oil and grease stains on my kitchen surfaces.
Get it from Amazon for 81p
This chic looking bamboo kitchen scale
My bamboo kitchen scale looks similar to this highly-rated one. It not only looks a little nicer than some of the other options, but it comes in super handy for those times when winging it just won't cut it!
Get it from Amazon for £6.45
This 1L clip-top glass bottle
If, like me, you're in it for the homeware aesthetic too, then this clip-top glass bottle is perfect for storing oil, wine, or other cooking liquids. I like to leave them out on display for extra fancy vibes!
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
And my wooden serving board makes me want to host dinner parties
Suitable for both chopping ingredients, and displaying a selection of cheese and charcuterie, this versatile acacia wood paddle board will make an affordable and stylish addition to your kitchen.
Get it from Amazon for £6.88
