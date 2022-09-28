Amazon These kitchen gadgets save time... and money.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There’s something about the evenings getting darker and colder that leaves me far less likely to actually cook in the evenings – I’ll often pick up a ready meal, or order a cheeky takeaway, instead. But as a result, my bank balance is truly struggling!

Advertisement