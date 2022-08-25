Guilty Of Wasting Food? 12 Hacks To Make Your Weekly Shop Last Longer

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Reduce how much food you're wasting with these handy hacks

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When you step into the supermarket and pack your trolley with groceries for the week, you most likely have the intention of eating every single crumb. If you’ve spent what feels like an arm and a leg on food, you don’t want to waste even a forkful, especially as food prices (along with everything else) have skyrocketed in recent months. Sigh.

But here’s the thing. Sometimes bread goes stale, veggies go mushy, and meat goes a funny colour, all before you’ve had the chance to eat it. And other times, your leftovers lurk forgotten in the fridge and end up being chucked away instead of eaten. We’ve all been there; you save that second portion, certain you’ll get to it, then discover it two weeks later hiding behind your pickle jar.