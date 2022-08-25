Life

Guilty Of Wasting Food? 12 Hacks To Make Your Weekly Shop Last Longer

These best buys will reduce your food waste and save you money at the same time.

Reduce how much food you're wasting with these handy hacks
When you step into the supermarket and pack your trolley with groceries for the week, you most likely have the intention of eating every single crumb. If you’ve spent what feels like an arm and a leg on food, you don’t want to waste even a forkful, especially as food prices (along with everything else) have skyrocketed in recent months. Sigh.

But here’s the thing. Sometimes bread goes stale, veggies go mushy, and meat goes a funny colour, all before you’ve had the chance to eat it. And other times, your leftovers lurk forgotten in the fridge and end up being chucked away instead of eaten. We’ve all been there; you save that second portion, certain you’ll get to it, then discover it two weeks later hiding behind your pickle jar.

By reducing how much you throw away, you can save yourself money as well as food. And reducing your waste isn’t as difficult as you might think. To give you the kickstart you need, we’ve rounded up our favourite food hacks here.

1
Amazon
Plan your meals with these useful sheets
The key to beating food waste is planning. By planning out your meals in advance, you should know what to buy and what you'll be using each day and every day.
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
2
Portable Ultrasonic Washing Cleaner
Amazon
This USB rechargeable food cleaner can be used to clean any fresh or dried produce, from fruits and vegetables to meat, fish and rice, helping to preserve ingredients for longer.
3
Amazon
Invest in these reusable tubs to make storing leftovers quick and easy
For storing leftovers, these leakproof, microwavable lidded pots are ideal. Made from food-grade, BPA-free plastic, these little tubs are designed to be stackable so great for smaller spaces.
Get 24 from Amazon for £15.79 (was £19.99)
4
Amazon
This helpful container will keep your go-tos fresh for longer
Sick and tired of your herbs wilting? This herb saver is a game-changer. It keeps freshly cut herbs healthy for up to three times longer.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
5
A fridge deodoriser will prevent odours from ruining foods
Amazon
You know that strange after taste fridge food sometimes develops? Well, that's usually due to your fridge having a bit of a whiff to it. Pop in this friendly deodoriser to ensure your fridge (and food) stays just as you like it.
6
Amazon
These baggies stop fresh produce from spoiling
Pop your fresh fruit and veg in these sealable smart bags – each of which has a unique "Ethylene Magnet" which absorbs the ethylene that causes spoiling.
Get 10 from Amazon for £8.99
7
Amazon
Add your leftovers to your cooking
Learn how to be a more resourceful cook and utilise your leftovers with this handy cooking book from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, packed full of delicious leftover filled recipes.
Get it from Amazon for £10.67
8
Amazon
Keep food fresh with these stretchy lids
Whether you've got a half eaten tomato, a part finished tin of soup, or a pot of leftovers, these BPA-free, dishwasher friendly lids are ideal for ensuring food stays fresh for longer.
Get three from Amazon for £35.95
9
Amazon
These storage containers will totally sort out your fridge
Designed to keep moisture away from food, while also allowing easier airflow, these in-fridge storage containers work wonderfully to extend food
Get three for £29.99 (was £36.99)
10
Amazon
Pop these handy disks in with your fruit and veg
These food-preserving disks can extend the life of fresh produce up to three times. Using natural ethane-controlled tech, when they're placed with fruit and veg, they slow the ripening process. They're also organic, non-toxic and recyclable after use.
Get six from Amazon for £8.99
11
Amazon
Use these self-watering pots to give your herbs a boost
Instead of letting your herbs wilt or dry out, opt to put your pots (without re-potting them) into this handy self-watering system.
Get it from Amazon for £37.95
12
Amazon
Prevent half eaten avocados going brown
Instead of leaving your half eaten avocado in the fridge to go brown and mushy, pop it in an avocado pod and ensure it stays fresh (and edible) till your next brunch!
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
