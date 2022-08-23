Life

14 Therapeutic Activities If You’re Feeling Totally Overwhelmed Right Now

These seriously soothing buys will keep you occupied so your brain can take a break.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed right now, you’re not alone. It’s a debilitating state of mind and can make getting anything done seem almost impossible.

Overwhelm may stem from taking on too much or not knowing where to start with the tasks at hand. And once you’re stuck in the cycle, it’s hard to escape.

But luckily there are ways to ease those feelings when it all gets too much and keep your body and brain occupied just enough so that you can take a break. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite therapeutic activities and buys to help calm your mind and give you the space and clarity you need to unwind.

1
Amazon
This productivity pad
Taking the time to plan out what you want to accomplish, and in what order and time frame, can help reduce feelings of overwhelm. This handy productivity planner makes it easier for you to map out your time and tasks, ensuring things don't become too much.
Get it from Amazon for £14
2
Amazon
This terrarium making kit
If you're in need of a mindful activity, building a terrarium can be just the thing. The process is simple and relaxed, there's no pressure or stress, and you end up with something calming to look at, too.
Get it from Amazon for £14.97 (was £18.97)
3
Amazon
This non-toxic, squeezable putty
For those days when you can feel the stress flowing through your body, this putty is a godsend. You can squeeze it, mould it, or stretch it, keeping your hands busy while your mind processes how you're feeling.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95 (was £15.95)
4
Amazon
This 9kg weighted blanket
Sometimes, the only thing you need is to snuggle up under a blanket and hide from the world. On days like this, a calming weighted blanket can help. Just make sure to choose a weight that's comfortable for you.
Get it from Amazon for £169
5
Amazon
This calm colouring book
The right colouring book can be extremely soothing. This little book of calm colouring is a winner for those days when you're anxious and overwhelmed.
Get it from Amazon for £5.03 (was £6.99)
6
Amazon
This air dry clay kit
There's a reason why they say craft is calming. When everything feels too much, busying your hands can be the path to better mindfulness. This modelling kit comes includes paints and brushes to make a mini masterpiece.
Get it from Amazon for £35
7
Amazon
These calming shower steamers
When too much is happening around you to process, taking a step back – into the shower – really does help. These lavender-scented shower steamers are activated by hot water are just what you need for a moment of calmness and clarity.
Get them from Amazon for £19.99
8
Amazon
This anti-burnout journal
Burnout can make you feel overwhelmed. Tackle it head on this 12-week planner designed to help you focus on self-care and stress relief. To find out more, we interviewed its author here.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
9
Amazon
This candle sculpting kit
Channel your inner creative streak with this candle sculpting kit, which has everything you need to make your own soy wax candle infused with soothing essential oils.
Get it from Amazon for £29
10
Amazon
This set of aromatherapy minis
For days when stress and overwhelm combine, aromatherapy can be a life-saver. These portable balms are ideal for storing in your bag and using whenever you need them – whether that's on your commute or at your desk.
Get the set from Amazon for £29
11
Amazon
These mindful affirmation cards
These thoughtful cards will fill your mind with reassuring words when you need them most. For added empowerment, read the words on the cards out loud – it really helps to emphasise their meaning.
Get them from Amazon for £25.43
12
Amazon
This calming paint-by-numbers set
Paint by numbers isn't just for kids. Choose the right kit and it can be super soothing (and really quite enjoyable too). This kit comes with everything you need to create a beautiful work of art.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
13
Amazon
This beginners macrame kit
You might think that macrame would be complicated, but it's surprisingly therapeutic. As you focus on the task at hand, it's a really great way to work the stress and overwhelm out of your body.
Get it from Amazon for £15.90 (was £18.50)
14
Amazon
This explicit colouring book
Feel like you need to let off some steam? This colouring book is chock-a-block with nicely illustrated swear words – and is oddly cathartic, we promise.
Get it from Amazon for £2.99
