19 Practical Home Buys That Get A Job Done (And Look Great Doing It)

These home buys are just as aesthetic as they are essential
I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to splash on loads of home accessories to add personality to your place. Don’t get me wrong – I love an ornamental vase and a twisty candle as much as the next millennial, but I also know that ultimately I can achieve the same look with a pretty salt and pepper shaker set, or a sculptural coat hook.

I mean, what’s the point in wasting cash on extras when it’s possible to find fabulous versions of the essentials you needed to buy anyway? Sure to leave you with a far less cluttered home, it’s also a much cheaper way to show off your style — as long as you know where to look. And I do!

1
Made
This ornamental trivet in your colour of choice
This gorgeous silicone trivet comes in rose, olive, caramel, and black, and boasts a unique rainbow shape that I’m completely obsessed with. Made from heat proof silicone, it’ll protect your worktops from damage, and look far better doing it than your classic cast iron trivet.
Get it from Made for £17
2
Amazon
A wall-mounted coat rack that doubles as art
Not only does this wall-mounted coat rack take up far less room than your typical freestanding model, you can transform it into a piece of sculptural wall art by simply flicking up the five hooks. Choose from an aged walnut, natural, or black finish — and give your entryway a serious upgrade.
Get it from Amazon for £40
3
Our Place
A pretty pan that deserves a permanent spot on the hob
If you like the sound of a multi-functional pan that replaces 8 other pieces of cookware, and you’re a fan of millennial cookware, then the Always Pan is a worthwhile investment. I’m obsessed with how pretty yet practical mine is, and barely ever actually put it away in a cupboard!
Get it from Our Place for £125
4
Amazon
This matching pair of colourful silicone utensils
Most likely, you keep your essential utensils in a pot on the kitchen counter. So why not make sure they match your decor? This set comes with a solid turner and slotted spatula, but other accessories like cooking spoons are also available. And best of all, you’ve got 12 colours to choose from!
Get them from Amazon for £13.99
5
Amazon
These grid noticeboards with built-in baskets
If you're still working from home, or have a family or flatmates in need of organising, a noticeboard will save your fridge from magnet oblivion. But opt for something more stylish than cork or chalkboard with these versatile grid hangers that'll turn your mess into a pleasing display.
Get a two pack with basket from Amazon for £24.99
6
Amazon
This on-trend and super stylish LED alarm clock
This alarm clock went viral on Tiktok, and I can see why. With its unique mirror LED display, it makes a super sleek and modern addition to any bedside table. I love the gold version, but it also comes in black, blue, rose gold, and white.
Get it from Amazon for £18.99
7
Amazon
A classy pair of olive oil and vinegar glass bottles
Okay — to capture the complete vision, it’s important you know that these next three products are all linked. So, with that in mind, consider buying your olive oil and vinegar in bulk, and decanting them into these pretty bottles…
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
8
La Redoute
As well as some oversized salt and pepper mills
… And what do your pretty olive oil and vinegar bottles need to be placed next to? These oversized salt and pepper mills that are a far more affordable dupe of the famous Le Creuset ones, and come in a range of fabulous colours…
Get them for £19.80 from La Redoute
9
Amazon
And a wooden turntable to display them on
…And then where do you display this pretty selection? On this rustic turntable! Placed next to the hob, I just know this practical yet pretty turntable would look great with the quaint glass bottles, and oversized vintage salt and pepper mills on it.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
10
Amazon
This sustainable, sculptural laundry egg
Is there anything more cluttering than a load of laundry bottles below your sink? Replace them all with this ingenious EcoEgg, that's basically so pretty, you can keep it out on your shelf without shame. It comes in three pastel colours/scents, and lasts for 70 washes before needing a refill.
Get if from Amazon for £9.99
11
Made
This sculptural floor lamp that comes in different colours
With its multi-head design, there’s something really ornamental about this fabulous floor lamp that just makes it far more interesting to look at. It’s supremely Scandi in style, and comes in multiple modern colour palettes — this gorgeous one is duck egg, muted grey, and dusk blue.
Get it from Made for £105
12
Amazon
Some clear apothecary jars for your bathroom bits
Whoever the first person was to remove their cotton pads from their packets, and decant them into a jar truly deserves a medal. The perfect practical bathroom accessory, simply display them with a candle on a slate next to the sink.
Get them from Amazon for £22.99
13
Amazon
Makeover your desk area with this leather-look mat
If your WFH area is in need of a spruce, this gorgeous writing mat will protect your desk from scratches and spills, and offer a great non-slip surface for your laptop, too. It even works as a mouse pad. Plus it's reversible with two great shades to choose from, depending on your mood and colour scheme.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
14
Oliver Bonas
This hanging gold wine rack that’s been heavily discounted
This gorgeous wine rack is just what you need if your kitchen walls are a little bland and boring. Made from metal but boasting a pretty gold-look finish, it’s got space for five bottles, and a selection of your favourite glasses. Best of all, it’s currently on sale!
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £27.50 (was £65)
15
Etsy
This rustic console table that's easily customised
I actually own this amazing console table, and my mum ordered one too as soon as she saw it! Completely customisable, you can not only choose your leg and wood colour of choice, but also the exact height and width of the table. This makes it a perfect place for storing keys and post — even if your hallways is tiny like mine!
Get it for £54 from Etsy
16
Amazon
A marble spoon rest that’ll make cooking less messy
My toxic trait is definitely that I’m the messiest cook ever, as I’m constantly putting spoons and utensils covered in sauce straight on to the worktop. So this chunky marble spoon rest is the perfect stylish solution.
Get it from Amazon for £15.85
17
Amazon
This sculptural and chic brass jewellery stand
You need somewhere to put your favourite pieces of jewellery anyway, so why not choose something that can double as a display item? Inspired by wires, this ultra-modern piece has been designed to store earrings, rings, and bracelets, and looks great when paired with the matching geometric tray.
Get it from Amazon for £18.71
18
Amazon
This pair of square jute and linen storage baskets
If you’re looking for a way to hide away a lot of junk on your shelves without having to go for any unsightly storage solutions, these jute baskets fit the bill. They’re available in a range of shapes and sizes, aren’t too expensive, and make a fabulous yet functional addition to any shelving unit.
Get them from Amazon for £19.99
19
Cat home
Cat home
Finally, we have to give a shout out to this elegant and ingenious cat box. It looks like a lovely side cupboard, but it actually conceals a cat litter tray, offering your pet a cosy space to do their business, and keeping the results out of site and mind! Clever, huh?
Get it from Wayfair for £117.99
