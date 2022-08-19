19 Practical Home Buys That Get A Job Done (And Look Great Doing It)

Mixed Retailers These home buys are just as aesthetic as they are essential

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to splash on loads of home accessories to add personality to your place. Don’t get me wrong – I love an ornamental vase and a twisty candle as much as the next millennial, but I also know that ultimately I can achieve the same look with a pretty salt and pepper shaker set, or a sculptural coat hook.

Advertisement