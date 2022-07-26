Life

19 Little Things That'll Instantly Make Your Home Feel More Grown Up

Transform your pad from fugly to fully functioning with these simple but effective buys.

When you moved into your first home – be it room, tiny flat or house share with friends – it probably felt pretty much ‘done’ once you’d strung up some fairy lights and taped a poster or two to the walls.

Fast forward a few years, though, and you might have started to wonder what it takes to create a more adult home. Especially if your tastes have changed a bit.

Perhaps you’re sliding into a new age bracket? Or are bored of coming home to somewhere that lacks those chilled out, fully-functioning vibes of other people’s pads?

Whatever it is, making your home look and feel more polished is easier and cheaper than you might think. And to get you started, we’ve rounded up a few basic buys to help update your space and make it all feel a bit more ‘grown up’.

Now, when are you going to invite us round to see the results?

1
Amazon
Chuck out your shoddy sheets for Egyptian cotton
Nothing shouts bedroom luxury more than a set of pristine white sheets. Kotton Club's is currently on discount, and if all-white is a step too far for you, this great value set comes in 28 different shades!
Get the set for £73.60 (was £92)
2
Amazon
Don't be a mug with your mugs
Swap out your mismatched promotional mugs from uni for a set of properly pretty ones. These blue and white geometric mugs are a simple and stylish buy.
Get a set of six from Amazon for £26.99
3
Amazon
Invest in a vacuum that actually works
Owning a good vacuum is peak "adulting". This top-selling Shark cordless number comes with a five-year guarantee and runs for up to 40 minutes without being plugged in. It'll even make your enjoy hoovering, we promise you!
Get it from Amazon for £225 (was £349.99)
4
Amazon
Stash your cleaning stuff away in one place
It's not enough to clean. You need to stay tidy, too. Keep all your cleaning essentials neat and organised with this handy cleaning caddy that fits perfectly under the sink.
Get it from Amazon for £27.75) was £34.99
5
Amazon
Treat yourself to decent coffee on the daily
If you’re not running on caffeine, are you even a real adult? This easy-to-use espresso machine will kick your cup up a notch, allowing you to make yourself (and your guests) a proper coffee, rather than using the instant stuff.
Get it from Amazon for £598 (was £629.95)
6
Amazon
Swap those old wire hangers for wooden ones
Round up your wire and plastic coat hangers and drop them off at the dry cleaners. Opt for wooden ones instead and opening your cupboard will become a true pleasure.
Get a pack of 20 for £19.99
7
Amazon
Piles of laundry, begone!
Say goodbye to clothes scattered floors and treat your home to a laundry basket (or two). This cotton rope basket is ideal for popping in the corner of the bathroom or bedroom to keep those piles at bay, and doubles up as decor.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
8
Amazon
Tell yourself you deserve good towels
For hotel vibes at home, nothing beats proper fluffy towels. This set of four, available in 15 different colours, is enough for you and a partner / housemate, plus spare for guests. It's an Amazon bestseller and at this price, we can see why.
Get the set of four for £19.94
9
Amazon
Sort out your tableware situation
A matching set of crockery can be a game-changer. These hand-crafted, expertly glazed plates are chip-resistant and oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe. What's more they look gorgeous.
Get the set from Amazon for £190.06 (was £202)
10
Amazon
Tackle the cord clutter once and for all
One simple way to declutter your home is to sort out the tangle of cords from all your tech and appliances. These neat and tidy adhesive clips work under desks, over shelves and even on walls to streamline the chaos.
Get 50 for £10.96 (were £12.95)
11
Amazon
Swap supermarket toiletries for spa vibes
Swap out your plastic soap dispensers and messy shampoo bottles for a sleek matching amber glass set. These refillable pump bottles are just the thing.
Get the pair from Amazon for £17.99
12
Amazon
Prioritise sleep with the right kit
Sleep is the secret weapon of the grown-up. Say goodbye to your paper thin duvet and swap it out for a super soft, luxe-looking feather and down alternative. You'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner.
Get it from Amazon for £85.99 (was £92.99)
13
Amazon
Pamper yourself with some pampas
Pampas grass is having a major renaissance: a sprig here and there immediately ups those chilled vibes and this all-natural set includes 40 individual pieces, for a range of displays around the home.
Get it from Amazon for £9.91 (was £19.99)
14
Amazon
Keep the cluttered surfaces at bay
Don’t let the clutter in your home overwhelm – instead use shelving to create a more minimalistic vibe. These floating shelves are strong, sturdy, and wonderfully chic.
Get the pair from Amazon for £20.39 (was £23.99)
15
Amazon
Get into essential oils and don't look back
It might not be an essential buy, but nothing beats an oil diffuser to give your home that fresh and clean feeling. This ceramic Neom diffuser has LED lighting and timer – combine with Neom's calm and relax oil for maximum chill.
Get it from Amazon for £95
16
Amazon
Stock up on houseplants you can keep alive
House plants can give off student vibes, but buy the right ones – and learn to look after them! – and you'll transform your space entirely. This collection of six easy-to-grow, low-maintenance houseplants is great value.
Get the set from Amazon for £26.99
17
Amazon
Get proper fancy with a wine-cooling fridge
Rather than squishing your favourite wines in the fridge, take things up a notch by installing a wine cooler. This chic and surprisingly affordable design can fit up to 12 bottles and comes with a touch control and adjustable temperature gauge. Ooh!
Get it from Amazon for £148.99
18
Amazon
Enough of the makeshift vases. Get a proper one
Instead of stashing flowers in that pint glass your pal nicked from a pub, treat yourself to a proper vase. This set of two ceramic vases is smart, stylish and nicely neutral, allowing it to work well in any space.
Get the pair from Amazon for £16.99
19
Amazon
And finally, reward yourself with beer on tap
If you’re a beer lover, a home beer draught tap is such a treat. It effortlessly chills your beer and comes with a range of keg refill options, from classic ales and ciders to tequila beers and more.
Get it from Amazon for £167

