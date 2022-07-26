19 Little Things That'll Instantly Make Your Home Feel More Grown Up

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Little things that will make your home feel more grownup

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When you moved into your first home – be it room, tiny flat or house share with friends – it probably felt pretty much ‘done’ once you’d strung up some fairy lights and taped a poster or two to the walls.

Fast forward a few years, though, and you might have started to wonder what it takes to create a more adult home. Especially if your tastes have changed a bit.

Perhaps you’re sliding into a new age bracket? Or are bored of coming home to somewhere that lacks those chilled out, fully-functioning vibes of other people’s pads?

Whatever it is, making your home look and feel more polished is easier and cheaper than you might think. And to get you started, we’ve rounded up a few basic buys to help update your space and make it all feel a bit more ‘grown up’.

Now, when are you going to invite us round to see the results?