Life

22 Nifty Amazon Products Under £10 That Really Do Solve Problems

They're cheap, they're cheerful, and, yes, they actually do what they say they'll do.

Every one a winner – and not one more than £10
Amazon
Every one a winner – and not one more than £10

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Some problems cost a lot of money to solve, but plenty of others one could be sorted out in minutes ... or second, if only we had the right fix.

From blitzing an irritating bug bite to getting every last delicious gloop of jam out of the jar, we’ve found some golden gadgets on our travels around the internet, so we thought it might help to round them up in one handy place.

What’s more, everything on this list costs less than a tenner. You’re very welcome!

1
Amazon
This nifty gadget for bug bites
Get instant relief with this painless and effective way of removing insect saliva or venom from under the skin.
Get it from Amazon for £9.95
2
Amazon
These cleaning wipes for your silver stuff
They'll polish and remove tarnish from your silverware or jewellery.
Get 20 wipes from Amazon for £9.99
3
Amazon
This non-greasy SPF30 for your scalp
Protect that tender skin on your head from burning, as well as the rest of your body.
Get 50ml from Amazon for £3.62
4
Amazon
This nail and cuticle oil
Reduce nail brittleness and breakage with this Sally Hansen lifesaver.
Get it from Amazon for £5.50
5
Amazon
This effective cuticle remover
And for that full manicure effect, give this a try. It will dissolve your cuticles in just 15 seconds!
Get it from Amazon for £1.20
6
Amazon
This shower creme for your tender bits
Reduce the appearance of redness, razor bumps, or ingrown hairs with this 2-in-1 shower cream.
Get 200ml from Amazon for £3.99
7
Elizabeth Cotton / Via BuzzFeed
These nifty facial razors
I love these if I'm looking to tidy my eyebrows or remove any peach fuzz!
Get three blades and cap from Amazon for £2.85
8
Amazon
This non-abrasive spray for stainless steel
Clean and polish your stainless steel surface with this spray. It cleans without leaving any streaks, and will form a protective layer after the first application.
Get it from Amazon for £4
9
Amazon
This reusable e-cloth
Or check out this reusable e-cloth that's specifically designed to get your stainless steel sparkling once more without the use for any other products.
Get a pack of two for £8.97
10
Amazon
This 3-in-1 foot file
Get your feet sandal-ready with the coarse side for removing dead skin, a finer side for smoothing the skin, and a mini hard skin remover for awkward angles.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
11
Amazon
Or, how about this moisturising foot cream?
We swear it will leave your skin feeling softer and more hydrated!
Get it from Amazon for £5.66
12
Amazon
These dimmer stickers
Those LED lights on electronic devices can be distracting when you're trying to sleep, so check out these stickers which will help to dim them.
Get 100 stickers for £7.37
13
Amazon
This oatmeal butter balm for your pooch
Soothe and relieve your dogs dry, cracked paws with this gorgeous balm.
Get 59ml from Amazon for £7.99
14
Amazon
These mini kitchen spatulas
They're ideal for getting the last bit of product out of any awkwardly-shaped bottles or jars.
Get a pack of four from Amazon for £3.98
15
Amazon
This brush for post-shower tangles
Add to your basket if you find that a comb just doesn't get through all of your knots and tangles.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
16
Amazon
This windmill cutter
This ingenious kitchen gadget is ideal for slicing a watermelon without any hassle.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
17
Amazon
This stainless steel soap bar!
Neutralise odours on your hands from garlic or fish by washing them with lozenge after cooking.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
18
Amazon
These cooling drink sticks
Keep your drinks cooler for longer with these sticks. Just pop them in the freezer, and after 30 minutes place one in your bottle!
Get a pack of two from Amazon for £9.99
19
Amazon
This highly-rated lint remover
Remove stubborn pet hairs from your carpet or upholstery with one of these.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for £5.94
20
Amazon
These cactus dryer buddies.
Reduce the time it takes for your clothes to dry with these little fellas.
Get a set of two from Amazon for £7.99
21
Amazon
This double-sided toilet brush
This brush will get right under the rim, leaving it looking squeaky clean!
Get it from Amazon for £4.24
22
Amazon
These adhesive rug grips
Keep your rugs flat with these adhesive grips that will also stop them from slipping underneath your feet.
Get a pack of 24 for £7.98

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
BeautyshoppingHome and Gardenhomekitchen