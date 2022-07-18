22 Nifty Amazon Products Under £10 That Really Do Solve Problems

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Some problems cost a lot of money to solve, but plenty of others one could be sorted out in minutes ... or second, if only we had the right fix.
From blitzing an irritating bug bite to getting every last delicious gloop of jam out of the jar, we’ve found some golden gadgets on our travels around the internet, so we thought it might help to round them up in one handy place.
What’s more, everything on this list costs less than a tenner. You’re very welcome!