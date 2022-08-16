Life

Got A Summer Cold? Try These Pick-Me Ups To Feel Human Again

Because there's nothing worse than catching the lurgy in summer.

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
Take it from me, there’s nothing worse than being under the weather when it’s warm and sunny outside. Sigh.

I’m just getting over some kind of nasty summer lurgy (not Covid, thank goodness), and I can tell you, in 30 degree heat it has been an experience. FYI, having a fever in sweltering weather really is not the one.

Lucky for you, I used my misfortune to try and test out all the best go-tos for making life a little more bearable when you get sick in summer.

Here’s a roundup all the little things that have helped me boost my immune system and get myself back to feeling healthy again. You’re welcome.

1
Amazon
This all-natural immune boosting elixir
When I'm under the weather, this tincture is always my first port of call (probably because, from an early age, my mum swore by the stuff). Drip a few drops onto your tongue or into a glass of water to help give your struggling immune system the boost it needs.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99 (was £12.09)
2
Amazon
This dual-use gel pack
This hot and cold gel cool pack is ideal for when you're feeling rough; it can be used frozen (wrapped in a towel) to help cool a fever, or warm to help keep you cosy when you're feeling a little chilly.
Get three for £8 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This bacteria blasting aerosol
Bacteria and viruses can hang around in the air and live on surfaces (think: door handles, light switches, and even soft furnishings) for longer than you would think. That's where this easy-to-use antibacterial mist comes in – simply spritz your home with this no-wipe spray to reduce the chances of spreading whatever you've got to anyone else.
Get it from Amazon for £2.50 (was £2.99)
4
This lidded mug will keep your drink nice and hot
Amazon
There's something about having the right mug to sip from when you're ill, and this lidded design really is the one. It keeps your drink warm for longer, comes with a handy stirring spoon (ideal for adding that dollop of honey to your drink), and is super comfy to hold while you sip.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
5
Amazon
This super soft tissues
When you're stuck down with a nasty cold or flu, a box of cloud-like tissues is a must to help prevent your nose from getting red and sore. These bamboo tissues are a life-saver, and my personal go-to.
Get 12 packs from Amazon for £24
6
Amazon
This hydrating hand sanitising spray
To ensure you don't spread your germs around the house and to reduce how much hand washing you have to do, a little pocket hand sanitising spray is super useful. Each time you cough or sneeze, simply spritz your skin to ensure that your hands remain hygienically clean.
Get it from Amazon for £3.93
7
Amazon
This cold-fighting spray
Just at the start of a cold? This powerful spray can stop the virus in its tracks, or at least reduce how hard you're hit. Use this early enough and you can significantly reduce your discomfort – or maybe even prevent it all together.
Get it from Amazon for £15.50 (was £15.99)
8
Amazon
This restorative lip balm that works a total treat
Often, when we're sick, our skin (including our lips) starts to dry out, which can lead to redness, soreness and cracking. This camphor, cocoa butter and menthol balm is a winner. It quickly rehydrates, soothes and calms, with near instant results.
Get five from Amazon for £11.50
9
Amazon
This insulated bottle
While these double walled, vacuum insulated bottles are ideal for keeping drinks cold, they also keep liquids hot for up to 12 hours, perfect for when you're feeling a little under the weather and need a hot drink on hand. (I like to fill this up with a steamy drink before bed, so that when I wake up in the morning I have instant access to my go-to hot drink.)
Get it from Amazon for £30
10
Amazon
These antibacterial, skin-safe wipes
These antibacterial wipes are dermatologically approved and ideal for using to keep your hands and face fresh and clean. When you're unwell, these make staying clean a hell of a lot easier.
Get them from Amazon for £1.69
11
Amazon
This raw vitamin honey
There's something so wonderfully soothing about swallowing a teaspoon of honey or stirring one into your tea when you're feeling a little iffy. This raw, vitamin packed honey is a great alternative to supermarket bought products, thanks to its wider nutrient and vitamin profile.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
12
Amazon
This immune boosting tea
This unique herbal tea blend, made with liquorice, eucalyptus, astragalus, elderberry, ginger, and ginseng, is perfect for giving your immune system the boost it needs when you're feeling a little worse for wear.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
13
Amazon
This heat-proof glass teapot
Able to hold up to three cups of tea, this pot is great for when all you want to do is curl up in bed and sip tea but can't be bothered to keep getting up and making a fresh cup.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
14
Amazon
These hydrating vitamin elixirs
Whenever I'm poorly, one of the first things I reach for are these high-vitamin, electrolyte sachets. They come in a range of flavours (including sweet peach and zesty lemon) and can be served hot or cold. Take these for a few days and you should notice a real difference.
Get it from Amazon for £21.30
15
Amazon
These soothing manuka honey lollipops
When your throat is sore and scratching, sucking on a manuka honey pop can be a total godsend. This variety pack of manuka-laced lollies is one of my personal sick day go-tos; the lollies taste great and are packed full of immune-boosting vits.
Get them from Amazon for £11.27
16
Amazon
This leak-proof, insulated foot pot
If, god forbid, you have to leave the house while you're sick, having a flask to take some nourishing soup out and about with you can be a life-saver. This stainless steel, double-walled container is perfect, keeping food warm for up to 12 hours.
Get it from Amazon for £25
17
Amazon
This all-season soup book
You're sick in the height of summer and for obvious reasons warming, hearty soup just doesn't hit the same. This recipe book features 200 recipes (including hot weather compatible options) packed full of the kind of nourishment your body yearns for when it's not on top form.
Get it from Amazon for £15.18

