10 Cooling Products To Help You Sleep In This Heat, With Or Without a Partner

With heatwave temperatures hitting the UK once again this week, we’re desperate to find ways to survive the stifling and sweaty nights ahead of us. We need solutions – and we need them now!
So here’s a quick round-up of some of Amazon’s best-selling summer sleep essentials. From cooling pillowcases to bamboo pyjama sets, they’re all in-stock, and will be at your door in the next couple of days.
1
Swap the heavy duvet for this lightweight cooling blanket
2
Or try this summer duvet that has clever Arch-Chill technology
3
Upgrade your pillow to one with temperature regulating technology
4
Stay sweat-free all night with this silky bamboo pyjama set
5
Try a cooling eye mask
6
Ditch the thick duvet cover for this breathable microfibre alternative
7
Use a relaxing pillow spray to breathe easy
8
Or try this cooling body lotion
9
Pop these gel pad inserts into your pillowcase
10
Or try out this silky pair of cooling pillowcases
11
Get this affordable tower fan that’s remarkably still in-stock