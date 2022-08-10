Life

10 Cooling Products To Help You Sleep In This Heat, With Or Without a Partner

Sweet relief!

Shopping Writer

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With heatwave temperatures hitting the UK once again this week, we’re desperate to find ways to survive the stifling and sweaty nights ahead of us. We need solutions – and we need them now!

So here’s a quick round-up of some of Amazon’s best-selling summer sleep essentials. From cooling pillowcases to bamboo pyjama sets, they’re all in-stock, and will be at your door in the next couple of days.

1
Amazon
Swap the heavy duvet for this lightweight cooling blanket
Made from sustainable bamboo viscose, this blanket also contains clever cooling fibres that absorb body heat, and instantly reduce body temperature by 2 to 5 degrees celcius. It’s available in two different sizes, and comes in blue and grey.
Get it from Amazon for £41.99
2
Amazon
Or try this summer duvet that has clever Arch-Chill technology
If (like me) you’re one of those people who just can’t sleep without a duvet, then try this silky and skin-friendly cooling one instead. Perfect for particularly sweaty sleepers, it’ll keep you cool - but still snuggly!
Get it from Amazon for £38.99
3
Amazon
Upgrade your pillow to one with temperature regulating technology
The sleep pros at Simba know how important staying cool is in order to get a comfortable night’s sleep. As well as offering personalised support and softness, their best-selling Hybrid pillow also boasts temperature regulating Stratos technology that reacts to your body temperature, and absorbs, stores, and releases heat throughout the night.
Get it from Amazon for £81.75
4
Amazon
Stay sweat-free all night with this silky bamboo pyjama set
Made from soft, lightweight, and breathable bamboo, this sweet short sleeve pyjama top and shorts set is perfect for the summer months. We love this pretty icy blue colour - but it’s also available in brick red and black.
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
5
Amazon
Try a cooling eye mask
This sleep mask has an optional cooling pad insert that can be popped into the fridge before bedtime to sooth tired (and hot) eyes.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
6
Amazon
Ditch the thick duvet cover for this breathable microfibre alternative
Boasting over four thousand 5* reviews, and a super affordable price, it’s clear that this duvet cover and pillowcase set are well worth buying. It’s a great set for summer because it’s made from super soft microfibre; an extremely breathable material that helps regulate body temperature.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
7
Amazon
Use a relaxing pillow spray to breathe easy
Feather & Down's 'Breathe Well' spray combines eucalyptus, peppermint and tea tree and is designed to soothe and aid breathing, even in hot, stuffy weather.
Get it from Amazon for £6.65
8
Amazon
Or try this cooling body lotion
For when you wake up in the night feeling hot and flustered, this body lotion containing lavender and chamomile essential oils is designed to cool and calm.
Get it from amazon for £5.32.
9
Amazon
Pop these gel pad inserts into your pillowcase
Designed to absorb and dissipate heat throughout the night, these gel pillows will help keep your head and neck cool throughout the night. Still too sweaty? Refrigerate them for a couple of hours before bed, and look forward to a chilled night’s sleep.
Get them from Amazon for £10.99
10
Amazon
Or try out this silky pair of cooling pillowcases
Far more impressive than your average pair of pillowcases, these ones wick away moisture, dissipate heat, and promote increased airflow. They come in seven different contemporary colours, and are completely anti-static - so you’ll wake up with frizz-free hair.
Get them from Amazon for £7.99
11
Amazon
Get this affordable tower fan that’s remarkably still in-stock
The demand for fans has been pretty high the past few months, so it’s no surprise that many of them are sold out. But thankfully, this freestanding tower fan is still available! With its three speed settings, ultra-quiet motor, and slimline design, it’s the perfect model for popping in your bedroom.
Get it from Amazon for £34.99

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
shoppingUK WeatherSleepweathersummer