Life

15 After Sun Solutions That'll Cool You Right Down If You've Overdone It

Sunburnt despite your best efforts? These should be your cooling, soothing go-tos.

Shopping Writer

How to soothe your hellish sun burn
Mixed Retailers
How to soothe your hellish sun burn

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You didn’t go out into the sun expecting to get burnt, but somehow you’ve ended the day with red and/or sore skin, and it sucks.

Whether you missed a spot with your SPF or you forgot to apply it altogether, sunburn is never fun to deal with. Sunburnt skin can feel like hell. Hot to the touch, super sensitive, and seriously tight and uncomfortable.

If you’re dealing with sunburn, you’re going to need some quick and effective methods of soothing your skin and making yourself feel more comfortable. And while there’s no magical cure, there are things you can try to ease that feeling.

1
Boots
This spray quickly soaks into skin
Spritz this ultra nourishing lotion onto skin for instant sunburn relief. Designed to help prevent peeling and flaking, this easy-to-apply spray offers sunburnt skin plenty of nourishment.
Get it from Boots for £4
2
Amazon
This cooling mat will make sleeping more comfortable
Instead of your sunburn touching scratchy bedding, laying on a smooth, cold mat can be far more comfortable. Plus, the cool gel helps to quickly cool your skin and temperature.
Get it from Amazon for £22.99
3
ASOS
This skin-saving ultra moisturising formula is a winner
This ultra moisturising formula, enriched with aloe vera, is designed to help minimise peeling after excess sun exposure. It's safe for use on both the face and body and it's free from parabens and phthalates.
Get it from ASOS for £21
4
Amazon
This cooling fan will cool your temp
After getting burnt it's normal to feel a little on the warm side. For cooling your temp, this award-winning, super quiet, energy efficient fan is the one.
Get it from Amazon for £104.99
5
Look Fantastic
This aloe wash will cool the burn
The worst thing about sunburn is that hot, stingy sensation. Jump in as cool shower and coat yourself from head to toe in this aloe soothing aloe wash. Your skin will thank you for it.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £7.36 (was £10.99)
6
Amazon
This leak-proof bottle will help you to stay hydrated
After getting burnt, it's vital that you top up your fluids and get plenty of water. This BPA-free, stainless steel bottle, that stays cold for 24 hours, is ideal for making sure that you're drinking plenty even when you're on the go.
Get it from Amazon for £36
7
Amazon
This super hydrating balm will bring your lips back to life
If you've been out in the sun all day, chances are that your lips are looking a little dry and sore. This ultra moisturising balm, with SPF protection, will give your lips an instant boost of hydration.
Get it from Amazon for £1.79 (was £2.25)
8
Amazon
This chiller blanket
Sleeping with sun burn can be tricky. It's red, itchy, and sore, and anything touching it feels awful. This cooling throw should help to make drifting off to sleep with sun burn a little easier.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
9
Amazon
This organic aloe gel is perfect for calming skin
This vegan and cruelty-free aloe vera gel is wonderfully pure. Thanks to its pure formula, when applied to skin this gel quickly soothes, hydrates and nourishes.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
10
Amazon
This chilling cube will keep you cool
Cooling down is a must. This cube will cool the air around you and slowly reduce your body temperature, too, helping to make you more comfortable.
Get it from Amazon for £39.97
11
Amazon
This sunny shower gel will calm your skin
Also formulated with skin soothing aloe vera, this shower gel works wonders on skin that's feeling a little sensitive. Pair with a cool shower and you'll start to feel better in no time.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
12
Amazon
This chilly towel will cool your skin
This super thin, breathable design is ideal for helping to soothe and cool down hot skin. Simply soak it in cold water, wring it out, and "snap" with a wrist flick to cool the material before applying it to skin.
Get it from Amazon for £16.09
13
Amazon
This silky smooth balm will soothe your skin
If your skin's in need of moisture, you can't go wrong with this coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil cream, ideal for days when you've spent a little too much time soaking up the sun, leaving it feeling dry and tight. This'll sort you out for up to 12 hours.
Get it from Amazon for £3.99
14
Amazon
These electrolyte tabs will give you a boost
When you're sunburnt, your skin draws fluid to the surface of your skin and away from your body, which is why staying hydrated is seriously important. These electrolyte tabs will will help you to replace lost fluids and stay hydrated.
Get it from Amazon for £15 (was £19.99)
15
Amazon
This 92% aloe shower gel is a game-changer
Formulated with 92% concentration of fermented aloe vera, this non-sticky wash gently cleanses skin while restoring moisture.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £9.85

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyshoppingsummerHolidays