18 Heatwave Purchases To Keep You Cool When It's Hot As Hell Outside

Amazon / HuffPost Essentials for staying cool in the heatwave

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Hot summer days can be total bliss – that is, if you’re hanging around the pool sipping margaritas. If you’re stuck at home (or in a sweltering workplace), the heat can quickly start to irritate you or even become dangerous.

Advertisement

Being caught in your own personal sauna can make you feel drowsy, irritated and seriously restless. So getting the basics right – like staying hydrated, keeping to the shade where possible, and closing your curtains during the day – is essential.