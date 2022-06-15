Parents

13 Brilliant Paddling Pools That'll Arrive In Time For The Heatwave

From tranquil pools to water play (plus everything you need to keep the damn thing clean).

The best pools for chilling out in this summer
The sun is out and, dare we say it, it’s getting rather hot, which means it’s officially paddling pool season.

If you’re looking for an easy way to kick the fun factor up a notch this summer, a pool is always going to be a winner. Find the right one and it’s guaranteed to keep everyone – from the toddlers to the teens – happy and cool.

But with so many options out there, how can you go about finding the perfect buy? When picking a pool, it pays to take both size and budget into account – you need to think about the amount of available space you have, as well as how much you can afford to spend.

To help, we’ve rounded up all the top rated options on Amazon, including play centres, paddling pools, and swimming pools. Plus, the perfect pool care starter kit to keep it clean. Happy splashing!

1
Amazon
This 10-foot fast set-up pool is super versatile
Ideal for a summer dip, this 10-foot pool is made from heavy duty PVC and polyester and features a 3 ply sidewall. It’s also fitted with a flow control, easy-drain valve for easier emptying.
Get it from Amazon for £37.97
2
Amazon
This pool is perfect for lounging in
Rather lounge about in the pool than swim? This large lounge pool, featuring a blow-up seating area, is a great buy. It has plenty of space to splash about in, as well as room to sit and watch the world go by.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
3
Amazon
This mini pod pool is ideal for smaller spaces
Featuring an air ring top, this 6 foot pool is designed to be durable, easy-to-clean, and simple to set up. For smaller gardens, this kind of design is ideal, as it doesn’t take up too much space.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99
4
Amazon
This magical play pool will be popular with the kids
There are paddling pools and then there are dinosaur themed paddling pools. This inflatable play centre features a slide and splash pool, including a fun water sprayer that can be attached to a garden hose.
Get it from Amazon for £49.41 (was £59.99)
5
Amazon
This 18-foot deluxe pool featuring a steel frame
If you’ve got the space, this super sized family pool is worth the money. It’s easy to assemble, features an anti-corrosion steel structure, and has triple-layered puncture resistant PVC walls. Plus, it's big enough to actually swim in.
Get it from Amazon for £699.98
6
Amazon
This prism shaped pool is perfect for chilling out in
If you’re looking for a large pool, this 12-foot prism shaped design is ideal. Complete with a filter pump, this metal framed pool is ideal for splashing about in all summer.
Get it from Amazon for £144.99 (was £149.95)
7
Amazon
This rectangular pool is designed for with older kids in mind
Suitable for children over six, this family-size swimming pool inflates quickly and is small enough to fit comfortably in most gardens. So, no matter how big your yard is, this is one buy you won't regret.
Get it from Amazon for £23.97
8
Amazon
This hot tub is ideal for relaxing in
Not technically a pool, but still a great buy. This inflatable hot tub (which features 180 jets and rapid heating technology) is a total steal, and is ideal for making the most of those warm summer evenings.
Get it from Amazon for £597 (was £899)
9
Amazon
This mini paddling pool is ideal for toddlers
This rigid paddling pool is designed to be durable, safe and easy to use. Featuring lots of fun characters on the PVC walls, the pool is perfect for younger children.
Get it from Amazon for £8.98 (was £10.24)
10
Amazon
This blow up paddling pool is ideal for splashing about
This PVC splash pool, that’s free from BPA and is non-toxic and super durable, is designed with little ones in mind. It's also easy to inflate, drain and store.
Get it from Amazon for £21.99
11
Amazon
This mini steel framed pool is perfect for young families
This strong and durable family pool is perfect for younger swimmers. It features a steel frame that’s easy to assemble and the lining is made from heavy duty 3 ply TriTech material for a more rigid and longer lasting pool structure.
Get it from Amazon for £107.92 (was £128.12)
12
Amazon
This framed pool is perfect for families
If you've got the space, this large framed pool, complete with a cartridge filter system, is quick and easy to assemble.
Get it from Amazon for £219
13
Amazon
This pool care starter kit
If you're going to keep your pool water safe and clean, you need to treat and test it regularly. This handy kit has everything that you need to get started when it comes to pool care, from chlorine to pH testing.
Get it from Amazon for £18.18 (was £29.99)
