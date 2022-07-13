Amazon Primed for the heatwave? You will be with these cool-as-you-like Amazon deals.

We’re a nation used to 25°C being a cause for summer celebrations, so I speak for most people when I say we really weren’t prepared for the tropical temperatures we’re currently enjoying in the UK, were we?

It’s too hot to work from home, we can’t sleep because we’re sweating, and all cold drinks turn tepid within a few minutes!

But luckily, there are loads of deals on Amazon this Prime Day to help us cool down, and welcome this surprise bout of warm weather.

From useful essentials like cooling fans and pop-up shade tents to genuinely exciting buys like a new swimming costume or a paddling pool for your back yard, read on to find all the products you need to get in the summer spirit.

