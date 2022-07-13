Life

22 Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need To See In This Heatwave

Breathable bedding, sweat-fighting essentials, and every kind of fan – these deals are as hot as the weather.

We’re a nation used to 25°C being a cause for summer celebrations, so I speak for most people when I say we really weren’t prepared for the tropical temperatures we’re currently enjoying in the UK, were we?

It’s too hot to work from home, we can’t sleep because we’re sweating, and all cold drinks turn tepid within a few minutes!

But luckily, there are loads of deals on Amazon this Prime Day to help us cool down, and welcome this surprise bout of warm weather.

From useful essentials like cooling fans and pop-up shade tents to genuinely exciting buys like a new swimming costume or a paddling pool for your back yard, read on to find all the products you need to get in the summer spirit.

1
Amazon
Enjoy a 42% discount on this pair of cooling pillowcases
Get them for £10.39 (were £17.99)
2
Amazon
Get a fabulous 49% off this gorgeous swimsuit
Get it for £13.49 (was £26.30)
3
Amazon
Save £32 on this oscillating tower fan
Get it for £47.87 (was £79.99)
4
Amazon
Enjoy a 20% discount on this mini fridge
Get it for £31.99 (was £51.99)
5
Amazon
Get 59% off this set of silicone lolly moulds
Get them for £10.10 (were £24.90)
6
Amazon
Get 20% off this awesome insulated backpack cooler
Get it for £32.76 (was £40.95)
7
Amazon
This pop-up shade tent has a £56.80 saving
Get it for £43.19 (was £99.99)
8
Amazon
Save 20% on this self-inflating outdoor pool
Get it for £79.99 (was £99.99)
9
Amazon
Treat yourself to £8 off this cooling blanket for babies (and big people too)
Get it for £31.99 (was £39.99)
10
Amazon
Get 20% off this slim fridge water dispenser
Get it for £14.39 (was £17.99)
11
Amazon
These super handy oil blotting sheets have a 30% saving
Get them for £5.59 (were £7.99)
12
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 30% discounted portable air conditioner
Get it for £98.39 (was £139.99)
13
Amazon
Indulge in your own Lay-Z Spa with this £73.09 saving
Get it for £259.99 (was £333.08)
14
Amazon
Enjoy 32% off this Ren facial sunscreen for sensitive skin
Get it for £22.50 (was £33)
15
Amazon
This cooling bandana for dogs has a 41% discount
Get it for £4.71 (was £7.99)
16
Amazon
Save £75.11 on this superb sun lounger
Get it for £57.99 (was £133.10)
17
Amazon
There’s a 30% saving on this ice cream maker machine
Get it for £27.99 (was £39.99)
18
Amazon
Get 20% off this silent USB desk fan
Get it for £13.67 (was £17.09)
19
Amazon
These men’s swimming trunks have a 34% discount
Get them for £13.28 (were £19.99)
20
Amazon
Enjoy an £11 saving on this straw fedora hat
Get it for £22.13 (was £32.99)
21
Amazon
These clever underarm sweat pads have a 20% discount
Get them for £13.59 (were £16.99)
22
Amazon
There’s a 22% saving on this vacuum insulated water bottle
Get it for £19.47 (was £24.99)

