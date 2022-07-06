When Is Amazon Prime Day And What Are The Best Deals?

Crispin la valiente via Getty Images Amazon Prime Day is on July 12 and 13.

Everyday is shopping day on the internet, but there are moments in the calendar that are worth really knowing about and Amazon Prime Day is one of them.

Alongside its winter counterpart Black Friday, this is Amazon’s biggest discount event of the summer. The number of deals on site is quite dizzying, so it’s a great time to snap up those items you’ve had on your wish list for a while, as well as bulk buying basics and picking up some treats along the way.

Whether you’ve got your eye on something particular or you’re just in it to browse, it’s time to save big – if you know when and where to look, that is.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is actually a two-day event, running this year from just after midnight on Tuesday July 12 through to midnight on Wednesday July 13.

That’s 48 hours of shopping potential, but if that seems daunting, don’t worry. We’re here to sift through the sales to find you the very best deals.

How to find the best deals

You’ll find lots of advance info on Amazon’s site, while on Prime Day itself, HuffPost will be rounding up all the best discounts and savings across a range of categories for you, from cleaning and homeware to pets and parenting buys, plus fitness and beauty gear and all those boring but brilliant must-haves.

Don’t miss these other offers

There are other subscriptions you can take advantage of during Prime Day.

New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited who are also Prime members will receive four months of free access or six months of access when they purchase selected Echo devices – both deals run until the end of July 13.

If you’re a Prime member, you can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited free, as well as getting three free months of Audible, too.

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.